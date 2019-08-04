Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Fourteen) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Fourteen/Block B) Review

– Big Tom Ishii defeated Toru Yano @ 9:15 via pin [***¾]

– Taichi defeated Juice Robinson @ 12:29 via pin [**]

– Hirooki Goto defeated Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb @ 11:20 via pin [***]

– Jay White defeated Jon Moxley @ 15:22 via pin [***½]

– Tetsuya Naito defeated Shingo @ 27:20 via pin [****½]

Big Tom Ishii vs. Toru Yano : Yano loosens the buckle pads during Ishii’s entrance. Ishii wastes no time, charging in and attacking, Two buckles are posed, Yano sends him to one, pulls the shirt over his head and cradles him for 2. Yano picks u several near falls as the crowd loves this. Yano takes a seat on the ramp, Ishii waits in him so Yano has to run back in. Ishii works him over with chops, but Yano sends him to he exposed buckle and then lays the boots to him while talking shit. He follow with strikes, rakes the eyes and then runs into a powerslam for 2. Ishii lays the boots to him, but Yano fires up with strikes as they trade and Ishii is down. Ishii fights back with a German, but Yano then cradles him for 2. Yano to the exposed buckles, and then avoids a charge and cradles Ishii for 2. Yano calls for a lariat, blocked and then hits it on the rebound, and the belly to belly follows for 2. Ishii fights out of a powerbomb, hits head butts and follows with a lariat for 2. Yano counters the brainbuster, uses the ref, they both go for low blows and Yano counters the sliding D into a cradle for 2. The enziguri and sliding D by Ishii follows for 2. The brainbuster finishes it. Big Tom Ishii defeated Toru Yano @ 9:15 via pin [***¾] The sublime master thief went semi-serious and pt up a hell of s fight similar to last year’s match, which led to a wildly entertaining little sprint, that the crowd loved. This ruled.

Juice Robinson vs. Taichi : Kanemaru attacks Juice during his entrance and posts him. Taichi hits the buzzsaw kick for 2. He lays the boots to Juice, and Juice cuts him off with the full nelson bomb. Juice fires up and Taichi powders. Juice follows him out and Kanemaru distracts him, Taichi hides behind Abe and she tries to seduce him, allowing Taichi to attack. He whips him to the barricade, and follows with chair shots. Back in and Taichi chokes him out and then rakes the eyes. He follows with kicks, but Juice pops up and follows with strikes. Taichi rakes the eyes and follows with Kawada kicks. He follows with clotheslines, but Juice lays in chops and hits the spinebuster. He follows with jabs, but Taichi answers with leg kicks. Juice checks one and counters the enziguri. Taichi then cuts him off and both men are down. The trousers are off, but Juice blocks the superkick, they work into counters and Juice hits the leg lariat. Clotheslines follow and the cannonball connects, Pulp friction is countered into a backdrop driver and enziguri. The axe bomber follows for 2. Taichi looks for last ride and Juice counters out and into juice box. The powerbomb an crab follows, Kanemaru distracts Juice, Taichi hides behind the ref and counties pulp friction and Juice wipes out Kanemaru. Taichi hides behind the ref, gets misted and the Gedo clutch follows for 2. The superkick connects and Taichi hits black mephisto for the win. Taichi defeated Juice Robinson @ 12:29 via pin [**] This was just ok, too much bullshit and not enough Dangerous T.

Hirooki Goto vs. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb : They lock up and trade shoulder tackles, work into counters and then tease their finishes. Lock up again, they work to the ropes and Goto attacks with strikes and Cobb then mows him down with a shoulder tackle. Goto fires back, hits a hip toss and Cobb follows with a dropkick. They head to he floor, and Cobb follows with chops. Back in and Cobb fellows with head butts. Elbows connect, and Goto counters the powerslam and hits a clothesline. Cobb fights off a Saito, but Goto hits the spin kick and Saito for 2. Ushigoroshi is stopped, and Cobb follows with a clothesline and spin cycle suplex. He follows with clotheslines and chops, they trade clotheslines and Cobb follows with uppercuts. The Samoan drop follows and the standing moonsault gets 2. Cobb takes him up top, follows him up and Goto fights him off, lays in strikes and head butts. The code red is countered, and Cobb hits the delayed superplex for 2. Tour of the islands is countered, and Goto hits ushigoroshi; both men are down. They trade strikes, Cobb lights him up and Goto fires away with mid-kicks and hits the reverse GTR for 2. Cobb counters the GTR and follows with a superkick, and then looks for a belly to belly and Goto counters into one of his own for 2. Cobb catches the kick, hits a snap German and tour of the islands is countered into the ushigoroshi for 2. The GTR finishes it. Hirooki Goto defeated Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb @ 11:20 via pin [***] This was a good and competitive match, but felt as if it was missing something to take it to the next level.

Jay White vs. Jon Moxley : Moxley charges in and attacks right away. he dumps White and follows, whipping him to he barricades. He follows with uppercuts and sends him to the barricade again. Moxley chokes him out and pulls out a table. Gedo takes the table up the ramp and back in, White lays the boots to Moxley. Moxley fires up and pummels him with chops and strikes, and follows with a clothesline. White stuns him off the ropes and follows with a DDT. He hits another and follow with strikes. The twister follows for 2. They spill to the floor, and White whips him to the barricades and then posts him. Back in and White follows with uppercuts, but Moxley fires back with John Woooooooo. The suicide dive follows. He works over White on the floor and deep into the crowd. They slowly work back towards the ring, and then posts the knee of White. The posted figure four follows. Back in and Moxley locks on the cloverleaf. White fights, makes the ropes and hides behind the ref and then suplexes Moxley to the buckles. The snap Saito follows, and the flatliner and German follows. The uranage gets 2. They trade strikes, Moxley hits the dump suplex and covers for 2. White fires back, they trade and White is down. Moxley keeps firing away, but White follows with a flurry but Moxley hits the uranage. Kneepad down and the knee trembler is stopped when White collapses, Gedo with the distraction and the short death rider follows for 2. White grabs the ref to counter death rider, Gedo is in and White low blows Moxley, brass knux by Gedo and the cover gets 2. Blade runner is countered into a cradle for 2. The lariat and knee tremble follows for 2 by Moxley. Gedo with the distraction, sleeper suplex by White, hits another and bloody Sunday and blade runner follows for the win. Jay White defeated Jon Moxley @ 15:22 via pin [***½] This was very good, with the closing stretch coming off hot and the Gedo stuff coming of way better than usual.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo : They lock up and work to the ropes but Shingo doesn’t want the clean break so Naito attacks. He grounds the action, they work into counters and Naito hits arm drags and they work into more counters and end in a stand off. Naito wants the fist bump, but Shingo attacks instead. Naito dumps him and goes traquilo. Shingo is pissed and throws a chair in, and Naito drop toeholds him into it and hits the neck breaker. He grounds the action, working the neck of Shingo until he makes the ropes. Combination cabrone is cut off and they trade strikes. Naito slaps him around, rakes the eyes and then spits at him. Shingo cuts him off with a jab and lariat. He dumps Naito and then starts whipping him to the barricades. He posts him, and follows with a DDT on the floor. Back in and Shingo follows with shoulder tackles, and a suplex as he grounds the action. He follows with elbow strikes, a knee drop and Naito slowly fires back, hits an atomic drop and follows with strikes, the basement dropkick and then combination cabrone. The neck breaker gets 2. Shingo counters the tornado DDT into a DVD. He follows with knee strikes, and then dumps him over the ropes. The dragon spirit elbow drop follows for 2. Naito counters the sliding lariat, hits an enziguri and then a draping neck breaker. They work up top and Shingo slips out and Naito counters noshigami once but Shingo hits it the second time. He fires up and Naito counters the lariat into a tornado DDT. Shingo fights off Gloria with a knee strike, rolling kick and flying forearm follows for Naito. Gloria follows for 2. Shingo fights off destino, and hits a powerbomb. The German to the buckles follows, and he then hits corner clotheslines. Shingo drags Naito to his feet, takes him up top but Naito fights him off and Shingo counters the RANA but Naito counters the superbomb into a RANA. The poison RANA follows and then runs into a SICK lariat as Naito’s soul left his body. Shingo now looks for made in Japan, Naito fights out and Shingo follows with clotheslines. Naito looks for a dragon suplex, Shingo powers out and into a Saito suplex but Naito hits the dragon suplex. Shingo counter into made in Japan for a great near fall! The pumping bomber destroys Naito and the cover gets 2! Naito then counters last of the dragon into a destino. They trade strikes, head butts and fight back to the feet. They keep trading, Shingo lights him up with a flurry. Hits a head butt and Naito then counters into a brainbuster for 2. Shino counters destino and hits the pumping bomber. Last of the dragon is countered, and Naito hits the destroyer, and follows with destino for 2! Another destino follows for the win. Tetsuya Naito defeated Shingo @ 27:20 via pin [****½] Naito said that he wanted a more aggressive Shingo, a Shingo that could take LIJ from him, an he got all of that and more as Shingo gave him all he had and took him into deep waters before finally falling. Naito winning was a given here, but this was absolutely excellent as they did an amazing job of keeping the crowd invested in a possible Shingo win, which was the key here. They rocked the match, Shingo looked every bit of Naito’s equal, and that closing stretch was out of this world.

G1 29 Block A

* Kazuchika Okada: (6-1), 12pts

* Kota Ibushi: (5-2), 10pts.

* EVIL: (4-3), 8pts.

~~ELIMINATED~~

* KENTA: (4-3), 8pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (4-3), 8pts

* Zack Sabre Jr: (3-4), 6pts.

* SANADA: (3-4), 6pts.

* Lance Archer: (2-5), 4pts.

* Will Ospreay: (2-5), 4pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (2-5), 4pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (5-2), 10pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (4-3), 8pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (4-3), 8pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (4-3), 8pts.

* Jay White: (4-3), 8pts.

* Toru Yano: (3-3), 6pts.

* Juice Robinson: (3-4), 6pts.

~~ELIMINATED~~

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (3-4), 6pts.

* Taichi: (3-4), 4pts.

* Shingo: (2-5), 4pts.

