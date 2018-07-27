Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax 28 Night 9 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– A Block Match: Minoru Suzuki defeated Michael Elgin @ 13:35 via pin [***]

– A Block Match: EVIL defeated Adam Page @ 15:44 via pin [***½]

– A Block Match: Bad Luck Fale defeated Jay White @ 11:35 via pin [*]

– A Block Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Togi Makabe @ 11:40 via pin [**¾]

– A Block Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 19:42 via pin [***½]

Michael Elgin vs. Minoru Suzuki : Suzuki is in his usual surly mood to begin. He looks to work strikes, while Elgin overpowers him early. Suzuki gets the hanging arm bar in the ropes, Elgin powers out and they brawl to the floor. Suzuki uses the ref as a shield and then attacks with chair shots. Suzuki attacks the arm in the buckles and they brawl deep into the crowd. Suzuki continues to punish the arm, wrapping it in the barricade and just generally torturing Elgin. Back in and Elgin tries to fire up, but is slowed as he wants to use the right arm. Elgin strings some offense together, hits a one armed falcon arrow, doing the deal, and covering for 2. Suzuki cuts him off with knee strikes and a PK for 2. Suzuki now starts attacking on the ground, looking for an arm bar. Elgin fights it off and they work to their feet. Suzuki pretty much laughs off Elgin’s strikes, as Elgin is throwing with his weaker hand, and just lays in vicious forearms. Elgin hits one big uppercut with the bad arm and that’s enough to allow him a German for 2. Suzuki locks on the triangle, but Elgin powers up and powerbombs him to escape. Elgin hits the buckle bomb, but Suzuki counters the Elgin bomb but Elgin fights him off and hits a tiger bomb for a near fall. Elgin is desperate here, throwing with the bad arm in hopes of ending Suzuki, but Suzuki cuts him off with the dropkick. Suzuki lays in rapid-fire strikes, gets the hanging guillotine, sleeper, and the Gotch for the win. Minoru Suzuki defeated Michael Elgin @ 13:35 via pin [***] This was good, as Suzuki was looking to break down the bigger and more powerful man, while Elgin was looking to outlast and overpower the cagey veteran. It was a good dynamic that I felt worked here.

Adam Page vs. EVIL : They work into some quick back and forth, leading to Page powdering to the floor. Back in and EVIL takes control, overpowering Page. The shoulder tackle sends Page to the floor. EVIL follows and continues the ass kicking. Page steps into EVIL’s world and introduces the chair to cut him off. Page stuns him off of the apron and rolls him back in. Page follows and hits the bridging pump handle slam for 2. Page lays in chops and now chokes him out in the ropes. EVIL fires up but Page avoids the senton and then grounds the action. EVIL fires back with the catch and release kick, and to the floor they go as EVIL repeatedly slams Page to he barricades. EVIL gets some chairs and does the baseball swing spot and Page is down. This1 leads to a countout tease, but Page beats the count. EVIL hits the broncobuster for 2. Page fires up and hits a dropkick and bridging German for 2. EVIL to the floor and Page connects with the big moonsault. Back in and Page hits the running shooting star press for 2. Page takes him up top, follows and EVIL fights him off and crotches him. EVIL follows him back up, and EVIL hits the reverse superplex and covers for 2. Darkness falls connects but Page kicks out. Page fights off everything is evil and hits a superkick for the double down. They collide, trading clotheslines, and Page counters the German and hits the buckshot lariat for a good near fall. Page is fired up, looks for rite of passage, they work into counters and EVIL hits ahead butt and lariat for 2. Everything is EVIL connects and Page is finally done. EVIL defeated Adam Page @ 15:44 via pin [***½] Page suffers another loss in a really good effort, as EVIL climbs to 8 points. Page impresses again in an enjoyable match with a really good closing stretch.

Jay White vs. Bad Luck Fale : Loa is out with Fale. White smartly attacks Loa before the bell, and then lays the boots to Fale. White runs wild early until Fale cuts him off, and slams him to the buckles. Fale gets a chair and distracts the ref, allowing Loa to attack. White manages to slam Fale to the barricade, and they brawl into the crowd. After some lazy and uninspired brawling, Fale makes it back into the ring for the countout tease. White makes it back in and Fale works him over in the corner. The commentary feed was taken out during the brawl, White picks up the pace and starts attacking the knee of Fale, grounding the big man. White then stuns him off the ropes, lays in chops and follows with uppercuts. The draping DDT follows for 2. Fale fights off the Saito suplex, so White goes back to the knee. Fale fires up with a shoulder tackle, and hits the corner slash and running splash for 2. White fights out of bad luck fall, and then hits a Saito suplex. Fale counters out of blade runner and we get… a ref bump. Loa into attack, Tonga arrives and looks for gun stun, but White fights them off with a chair shot and low blow to Fale. Gun stun connects and Fale hits bad luck fall and wins. Bad Luck Fale defeated Jay White @ 11:35 via pin [*] It wasn’t any good before all of the bullshit, and the bullshit didn’t help it any. In previous matches at least the crowd was into the run ins and reacted big, here, they just didn’t care.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Togi Makabe : They lock up to begin, working into some standing switches, and then working to the ground. English commentary is just finally back on. They work back to the feet, Makabe takes him down with shoulder tackles, and follows with clotheslines. Makabe follows with big rights, and then hits a slam. Makabe grounds things, looking to work the leg, but Tanahashi makes the ropes. Makabe keeps things grounded, focusing on the bad wheel of Tanahashi. Tanahashi fights out and to his feet hits the flying forearm, and slam. The senton connects for 2. Tanahashi follows with a dropkick, lays in strikes, but Makabe cuts him off and hits corner clotheslines. Makabe lays in corner strikes and then hits a northern lights for 2. The lariat follows, Tanahashi fights off the powerbomb, and hits a dragon screw. Makabe cuts him off with a rough looking powerslam, and they trade strikes center ring. Makabe hits a big lariat and both men are down. The powerbomb follows for 2. Makabe hits another lariat for 2.Makab takes Tanahashi up top, looks for the spider German, Tanahashi fights but Makabe hits the overhead belly to belly, but misses the king kong knee drop. Sling blade by Tanahashi gets 1. The high fly high cross and high fly flow connect for the win. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Togi Makabe @ 11:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good, but odd match. It felt like they went out there and worked the final third of a very fun match, and it was fine, but never had anything to get really get invested into. Not bad, but it was just sort of there as they played the hits.

Kazuchika Okada vs. YOSHI-HASHI : HASHI attacks right away and the battle spills to the floor. HASHI controls, slamming Okada to he barricades until Okada fires back and they brawl into the crowd and Okada starts throwing chairs. Okada then follows with the draping DDT on the floor. This leads to the old countout tease. HASHI makes it back in and Okada maintains control, attacking the taped up arm of HASHI and hitting the senton atomico. They trade strikes, HASHI fights back and finally hits the neck breaker for the double down. The running blockbuster follows and HASHI now hits the draping dropkick for 2. Okada fights back and hits the flapjack, lays in uppercuts, and then scores with a RANA. Okada goes John Woooooooo and heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. The sitout neck breaker follows, and Okada hits a sitout rainmaker (a call back to the first ever Rainmaker when Okada and YOSHI-HASHI returned after their excursions) for 2. HASHI counters the tombstone into a cradle for 2. He follows with a big lariat, and powerbomb and cradle for 2. HASHI follows with a running meteora for 2. HASHI up top and misses the swanton. Okada hits the dropkick, but HASHI counters back into the butterfly lock. Okada escapes, but HASHI rolls back into a half butterfly lock (looks like shit). Okada fights, but HASHI pulls him away from the ropes. Okada finally makes the ropes. HASHI lays the boots to Okada, Okada fires up and lays in rights. Thy trade center ring, HASHI hits a lariat and covers for 2. Okada counters the fisherman’s buster but HASHI hits the superkick and brainbuster for 2. Okada fights off karma, hits the tombstone and rainmaker. Okada hits another rainmaker for the win. Kazuchika Okada defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 19:42 via pin [***½] I appreciated what they were going for here, continuing the story of Okada fighting back from his lowest point and facing off with a man he has history with, but is also at the bottom of the totem pole; had he lost here, it would have been a huge embarrassment. I appreciated the callbacks, like the original rainmaker variation, and that they were able to create some good drama down the stretch. We’re slowly but surely seeing flashes of the old Okada but he’s still far from all the way back.

G1 BLOCK A

* EVIL: 4-1 (8pts.)* Hiroshi Tanahashi: 4-1 (8pts.)* Jay White: 3-2 (6pts.)* Kazuchika Okada: 3-2 (6pts.)* Minoru Suzuki: 3-2 (6pts.)* Michael Elgin: 2-3 (4pts.)* Togi Makabe: 2-3 (4pts.)* Bad Luck Fale: 2-3 (4pts.)* Adam Page: 1-3 (2pts.)* YOSHI-HASHI: 1-4 (2pts.)

G1 BLOCK B

* Kenny Omega: 4-0 (8pts.)* SANADA: 3-1 (6pts.)* Tetsuya Naito: 3-1 (6pts.)* Kota Ibushi: 2-2 (4pts.)* Zack Sabre Jr: 2-2 (4pts.)* Tomohiro Ishii: 2-2 (4pts.)* Hirooki Goto: 2-2 (4pts.)* Tama Tonga: 1-3 (2pts.)* Toru Yano: 1-3 (2pts.)* Juice Robinson: 0-4 (0pts.)

