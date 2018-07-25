Csonka: Early Title Match Implications From The NJPW G1 28

Welcome back to column time with Larry. Today’s column is all about the 2018 G1 tournament, and more specifically, the not IWGP Heavyweight title match implications from the first 7 days of action. One of the really interesting aspects of the tournament is not only does the IWGP champion compete, but almost every other champion (no IC Champion Jericho) competes. It’s nearly impossible to go undefeated, and with champions having to take a loss or three, if done properly, you help set up title programs that help to take you through the rest of the year. We’ve had some champions take losses so far, and right now, we have two champions who have a dance card that is filling up quickly. I hope that you enjoy, and thanks for following along with my G1 28 coverage this year…

On night 2, Tama Tonga defeated US Champion Juice Robinson : Heading into the NJPW G1 28, one of the names I listed that really needed to deliver during his tournament run was Tama Tonga. Not just because of disappointing to solid G1 runs in the past, but also because he just started the huge Firing Squad angle. This was his big chance to prove he could be a player and a top guy. Unfortunately all he’s done is work interference filled, and largely just poor matches. people keep trying to defend it by saying “he has heat” or that the shortcuts mean something, but if he wants to prove his superiority in Bullet Club, winning matches and the tournament as a whole should be his priority. The ONLY thing of note he’s accomplished so far is defeating Juice Robinson on night two. The win over Robinson will lead to s US Title shot post G1, and this really feels like match perfect for Korakuen Hall. Juice is always insanely over there, and it’s really where his early groundswell of support came from, and Korakuen will also react well to Firing Squad shenanigans, which should give us a hot crowd. Tonga has a legit chance to win the US Title, it’s more his level, and he’d get some real heat for screwing Juice out of it after Juice’s tough road to finally overcoming the odds and finally winning the big one.

On night 4, Kota Ibushi Naito defeated US Champion Juice Robinson : Unfortunately for Juice, things did not get better on night 4, as he lost to Kota Ibushi in a match not being talked about enough. And I say that not due to match quality (the match was very good to great) but because of future title implications. There have been a lot of rumors that Omega vs. Ibushi will be on tap for WrestleKingdom, but that Omega will not be IWGP champion come that time. If that’s the case, it isn’t a bad idea to get one of the secondary titles in the mix and add some importance to them by placing it into the big match. Some will say it doesn’t need a title, but I feel there’s no harm in it, as it will be a match between two men that certainly deserve their spot on the card. In this instance, I think there’s a chance that Ibushi can win the championship, but again, that all depends on his contract status as he still technically a freelancer and is not under a NJPW deal. Tonga feels like he has a much better chance of beating Juice for the championship than Ibushi does to me.

On night 6, Tetsuya Naito defeated Juice US Champion Robinson : Tetsuya Naito is in a really odd place right now, he lost the IC title to Chris Jericho, and Jericho disappeared, so who know if we actually revisit that or if both move onto other things. There were many who had Naito penciled in to win the G1 to get back to the WrestleKingdom main event and finally get his big win there, while there are others that have speculated that he will be the first man to beat the G1 winner to steal the title shot ahead of the big show, and that is something I have felt needs done so that the threat of it happening is real, and Naito would be a great guy to do that with. But as of now, Naito has no real direction, other than an upcoming US Title shot against Juice Robinson, and I am all for this rematch. Their G1 match was an absolutely excellent match, with a hot crowd, great layout, and great work from both. Naito was really great, subtly mixing up his signature offense to attack the hand of Juice, which has been a constant story throughout the G1. Add into that the fact that Juice is one of the best babyfaces in all of wrestling, and put in an absolutely tremendous performance in losing, and they delivered one of the best matches of the tournament. Juice is a really special performer, and the Korakuen crowd is always into him. This was even better than their 2017 match, and I am all for a rematch. If Tonga doesn’t beat Juice, and the Naito vs. Jericho rematch doesn’t happen, Naito has a good chance of picking up new gold against Juice.

On night 4, Kenny Omega defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto : In life there are a few certainties, death, taxes, and Kenny Omega making Hirooki Goto his bitch in a great match. Omega & Goto have some really understated chemistry that not enough people talk about, they always have fun and interesting matches that play well off of their past meetings, and while some may not buy into Goto winning these matches, I find them to be highly enjoyable. As mentioned above, there have been a lot of rumors that Omega vs. Ibushi will be on tap for WrestleKingdom, but that Omega will not be IWGP champion come that time. If that’s the case, it isn’t a bad idea to get one of the secondary titles in the mix and add some importance to them by placing it into the big match. Some will say it doesn’t need a title, but I feel there’s no harm in it, as it will be a match between two men that certainly deserve their spot on the card. This could be Omega’s plan B if he loses the IWGP championship, as he could go for a lower championship against a man he has historically owned over the past few years. But while that all makes sense, it also feels like a chance to set up the rematch and to have Goto pick up a huge win, especially after most of his 2017 was horribly booked. He’s been consistent and should be booked better. Omega winning the NEVER title seems unlikely unless it’s part of him dropping the world title. It’s interesting, and I’m listening caller.

On night 6, Tomohiro Ishii defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto : On night 6 of the G1, Tomohiro Ishii defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto in one of the very best matches of the tournament, and one could argue the year. You always here about how “styles make matches,” and there is a lot to that. These two work a very specific style and that style is pretty much the definition of strong style. There is nothing fancy here, just two hosses in a war, playing the ultimate game of anything you dish out I can take and give better. This was the style that people love in the NEVER matches, they delivered what everyone hoped for, had a hot crowd, and the drama was off the charts. Out of all of the rematches that they have set up so far, this is easily the one I am most looking forward too. Juice & Ibushi as well as Naito vs. Juice & Omega vs. Goto will all be good to possibly great, but Ishii vs. Goto slaughtering each other is my fucking jam son.

