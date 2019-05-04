Csonka’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Review 5.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shota Umino & Ren Narita defeated Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura @ 7:45 via pin [**¾]

– Suzuki-gun defeated Jeff Cobb, YOSHI-HASHI, Toa Henare, Tiger Mask IV, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 11:30 via pin [**]

– Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, & Jushin Liger defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jado @ 8:03 via pin [*½]

– Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls, & Tomoaki Honma defeated Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, & Hikuleo @ 11:50 via pin [**]

– Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee & Will Ospreay @ 10:11 via pin [***½]

– LIJ defeated Kota Ibushi, Sho, & Yoh @ 13:45 via pin [***¾]

– Big Tom Ishii defeated EVIL @ 23:15 via pin [****½]

– IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA @ 38:05 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Shota Umino & Ren Narita vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura : Narita & Uemura begin. They lock up and work to the ropes, and Uemura lays in chops. Narita cuts him off and tags in Umino. They then work quick tags and double teams, covering for 2. Narita now lays in chops, tags in Umino and he follows with a hip toss for 2. He hits a slam, and locks on the crab. Uemura fights as Narita plays defense, and he makes the ropes. Umino follows with a basement dropkick for 2. He then lays in uppercuts, but Uemura hits a desperation dropkick. Tag to Tsuji and he takes control with strikes. He and Umino trade, and Tsuji follows with a dropkick. Uemura joins in for double teams and Tsuji hits a backdrop. The crab follows, but Narita makes the save and then gets dumped. Umino dropkicks Tsuji, he and Narita work double teams and Umino hits the missile dropkick for 2. The fisherman’s suplex finishes it. Shota Umino & Ren Narita defeated Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura @ 7:45 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener with the lions working hard as always.

Jeff Cobb, YOSHI-HASHI, Toa Henare, Tiger Mask IV, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, & TAKA Michinoku : Taka and Tiger begin. They trade kicks right away, with Tiger taking control and tagging in HASHI. HASHI follows with chops and hits the draping dropkick. The faces clear the ring and Taguchi calls the plays. They look to run him into HASHI’s ass, but Suzuki-gun turns the tide and Suzuki attacks HASHI. They spill to the floor for some brawling, and back in they take the heat on HASHI. Kanemaru lays the boots to him, and then Despy tags in. He grounds things and maintains control. Suzuki in and lays in kicks on HASHI. They trade strikes, with Suzuki rocking HASHI. HASHI fires back, blocks the PK and hits a spin kick. The lariat follows and Cobb tags in as does Taichi. Cobb takes control and hits the standing moonsault for 2. It breaks down with Cobb suplexing Kanemaru & Despy. Taichi cuts him off and the pants are off. Lariat by Cobb and Henare tags in. He works over Taichi, hits the shoulder tackle and the dead lift suplex for 2. He misses a charge and Suzuki-gun runs wild on him. They take out the test of the faces, Cobb takes out Taka, and Henare spears Taichi for 2 Taichi fights off the uranage, hits the backdrop driver and the superkick finishes it. Suzuki-gun defeated Jeff Cobb, YOSHI-HASHI, Toa Henare, Tiger Mask IV, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 11:30 via pin [**] This was ok, but felt really flat overall.

Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, & Jushin Liger vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jado : Liger & Jado begin. They shake hands and hug, but Loa attacks and Bullet Club takes control. Liger fights back with shoteis, and clears the ring. They pull him to the floor and Tonga cuts him off. Back in and Jado slowly attacks, choking him out in the ropes. Tonga tags in and Loa joins him for double teams. Liger runs them together and tags in Makabe. He strolls mildly, hits clotheslines, and follows with mounted strikes. He and Loa trade, and Loa hits a powerslam. Makabe hits a lariat and tags in Yano. He exposes the buckle, and is immediately whipped into it. Bullet Club triple teams him and Jado covers for 2. The crossface follows, but Liger makes the save. Jado gets the kendo, but Makabe makes the save. He takes out GOD as Liger joins in, low blow by Yano and the cradle finishes it. Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, & Jushin Liger defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jado @ 8:03 via pin [*½] This stunk.

Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls, & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, & Hikuleo : Gedo is at ringside. Owens attacks Goto from behind to start, but Goto quickly cuts him off. Nicholls tags in and he works double teams with Juice. Honma tags in and misses the falling kokeshi. Owens isolates Honma as the rest brawl to the floor. White tags in and works a half crab. The Tonga massage parlor follows. Fale then covers for 2. Hikuleo tag in and lays in chops. He tags in Owens, who lays in grounded strikes. Owens then misses a kokeshi, but White cuts off the tag and grounds Honma. Honma fires up and hits leaping kokeshi. Goto tags in and runs wild, runs Owens into White and then suplexes White onto Owens. The spin kick and Saito follows for 2. White counters ushigoroshi, and hits the snap Saito. Tag to Hikuleo, he follows with chops but Goto fights back and they trade shoulder tackles. Goto connects with a lariat. Hot tag to Juice, he and Nicholls work double teams and Juice hits the cannonball. Hikuleo cuts off the high cross, Nicholls makes the save and they suplex Hikuleo. Double teams follow but Fale makes the save. White & Owens in and they all work over juice, but Honma makes the save. Goto hits ushigoroshi on Owens, kokeshi by Honma, and Juice hits the DDT. The left hand of God and pulp friction finishes Hikuleo. Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls, & Tomoaki Honma defeated Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, & Hikuleo @ 11:50 via pin [**] This was ok, but really flat and lacked energy.

– The new knife-pervert video airs for Juice again.

– “X” is El Phantasmo.

Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Dragon Lee & Will Ospreay : They brawl to begin, with Ospreay and Phantasmo pairing off. They work into counters as commentary plays up Ospreay’s disappointment in Phantasmo (they are friends) for joining Bullet Club. Phantasmo takes control with a head scissors off the ropes, and tags in Ishimori. Ishimori grounds things, attacking the neck of Ospreay. Phantasmo tags in and lays Ospreay in the tree of WHOA. He follows with kicks and then stomps on his balls. Ishimori back in and Ospreay fights him off and tags in Lee. They trade pin attempts, with both scoring near falls. They trade strikes, knee strikes, and Ishimori turns Lee inside out with a lariat. Phantasmo tags in and follows with chops. Lee cuts him off with a snap German and tags in Ospreay. He runs wild, takes Ishimori to the floor and hits the springboard forearm for 2. Phantasmo fights off storm breaker, and cradles Ospreay with the ropes for 2. They work up top, Phantasmo knocks him down and he then fights off Lee. Ishimori takes out Ospreay and Phantasmo wipes out the pile with a ropewalk moonsault. Back in and double teams follow on Ospreay, and the code breaker/moonsault combo follows for 2. Ospreay then cuts off Phantasmo with the Spanish fly for 2. The Robinson special connects, but Phantasmo superkicks Ospreay to counter oscutter and hits the spinning TKO. Phantasmo hits an elevated pedigree and wins. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee & Will Ospreay @ 10:11 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun tag match, and easily the best thing on the show so far. It was also a really good debut for Phantasmo, from his entrance to picking up a big win.

Kota Ibushi, Sho, & Yoh vs. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Shingo : Naito and Ibushi begin and the crowd is finally really into something. They lock up, working into counters and Naito spits at Ibushi. They eventually work into a stalemate. Yoh and BUSHI tag in and trade chops right away. Yoh takes control, rips BUSHI’s shirt off and continues to lay in chops. 3K then work double teams on BUSHI and Sho gets cut off by Shingo. He then works over Yoh on the floor. Naito tags in hits combination cabrone. Shingo back in and is back to his favorite hobby, kicking Sho’s ass. They trade strikes, my word, the lads just keep bringing it every night. Sho hits a spear on BUSHI, and then suplexes Shingo. Ibushi tags in and hits the missile dropkick. The plancha follows. Ibushi and Shingo come face to face and trade strikes. Ibushi hits a flurry but runs into a pop up DVD. Naito tags in and hits a draping neck breaker and the takes him up top and hits the RANA. Naito follows with the dropkick and covers for 2. Ibushi counters out of Gloria once but Naito about kills him with it on the second try. Ibushi fights off destino and kills Naito with a vicious lariat. Yoh tags in and lays in strikes on Naito, and 3K follows with double teams. Naito fights them off, but Yoh counter and does the deal with the falcon arrow. The superkick follows, but Shingo makes the save and runs wild until Sho decapitates him with a lariat. Naito and BUSHI follow with double teams, suicide dive by BUSHI and Naito hits destino for the win. LIJ defeated Kota Ibushi, Sho, & Yoh @ 13:45 via pin [***¾] Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but LIJ vs. CHAOS & Ibushi continue to dominate the tour, delivering again. It feels almost effortless from these guys.

– Post match, Naito says that he wants his IC Title match at Dominion. Ibushi agrees.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi arrives. He explains that he had elbow surgery, which is why he was away. He feels like he’s hit the lowest of lows following his G1 win and IWGP Title win. But on June 5th (BOSJ finals) he’s returning to the ring. Nothing but love for my ace. Jay White & Gedo arrive and White says Tanahashi doesn’t deserve a shot at the title, because White is next in line and the real champion. He attacks Tanahashi, and beats him down while targeting the surgically repaired elbow. He gets chairs, but the young lions make the save. White says he’s next and leaves. Fucking knife pervert.

EVIL vs. Big Tom Ishii : They immediately attack like a pair of rams, just colliding and then trading strikes. Ishii rocks EVIL but EVIL takes him down with a shoulder tackle. They brawl to the floor and EVIL runs Ishii into the barricade. EVIL then posts him. EVIL starts attacking the knee, and EVIL rolls him back in. He continues to work the knee, grounding Ishii. Ishii makes the ropes, tries to fire back but EVIL no sells him and lays in vicious chops and takes him down. He goes back to the knee, slamming it to the mat. He looks for the scorpion death lock, but Ishii fights it off and fires up. He lays in strikes, and a shoulder tackle, but can’t follow up as he’s now limping badly. Ishii follows with chops and strikes in the corner, and the powerslam follows. EVIL fights off the Saito, but Ishii hits clotheslines in the corner and EVIL is down. Ishii takes him up top and EVIL fights, but Ishii hits a head butt and follows with the superplex for 2. EVIL counters the lariat, and suplexes him to the buckles. Ishii spills to the floor. EVIL gets chairs and then hits a magic killer with the assist of the barricade. EVIL follows with the traditional baseball swing spot with the chairs and Ishii is down. Back in and EVIL hits the corner clothesline. He takes Ishii up top and follows. The superplex follows for 2. The scorpion death lock follows. Ishii tries to power out, but EVIL sits back on it. Ishii powers up again and struggles for the ropes and makes it. EVIL stalks him, but Ishii counters darkness falls and hits the Saito. EVIL attacks the knee, they trade and Ishii drops. EVIL then runs into a lariat. He locks on the scorpion and sits back on it. EVIL now has to fight, and makes the ropes. Ishii now attacks EVIL’s knee and lays in strikes, dropping EVIL. FIRE THE FUCK UP BIG TOM! The sliding lariat connects for 2. EVIL counters out of the brainbuster, hits a German but Ishii pops up and EVIL hits a lariat. He hits another, covering for a great near fall. EVIL looks to finish things, Ishii counters everything is EVIL with a German and lariatooooooooo. They trade and both men are down. They struggle back to their feet and trade again, colliding and both fading. Ishii no sells a lariat, hits head butts, but EVIL hits a half and half suplex. They work into counters and Ishii hits an enziguri. FIRE UP BIG TOM! The lariat follows for another great near fall. My word. The brainbuster connects and EVIL is done. BIG TOM FUCKING DID IT! Give the man his title shot. Big Tom Ishii defeated EVIL @ 23:15 via pin [****½] This was fucking awesome, and exactly the type of war they had built to all tour long and it didn’t disappoint. In my preview, I explained how this would resemble a fight more than a professional grappling contest, and that’s exactly what we got here. This was a beautiful symphony of violence, with a highly invested crowd, great drama, Ishii delivering because he’s big match Tom, and EVIL putting in one of his best overall singles efforts to date. If he can take what he did here and do that more often, he’ll certainly be a main event player. All hail Big Tom Ishii, now give that man a title shot.

Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA : SANADA goes a bit old school, sporting some blue themed gear. He’s also trimmed up that sketchy beard. They lock up, working to the ground and then back to the feet. They work into counters, and Okada grounds the action. He looks to work the leg, but SANADA escapes. Okada grounds things again, SANADA fights to his feet but Okada maintains control. SANADA powers up and they trade pin attempts and end in a stalemate. They lock up and work to the ropes. Clean break from Okada, but SANADA attacks and Okada grounds him and hits the sliding dropkick. He then works a modified abdominal stretch, hits a slam and follows with the senton atomico for 1. Okada grounds things with a chinlock, SANADA fights to his feet and elbows out. he follows with a boot and dropkicks the knee. He looks for paradise lock, but Okada counters and SANADA dropkicks the knee and hits the dragon screw. The paradise lock follows. The dropkick frees him and SANADA covers for 2. SANADA now grounds things, taking control. Okada finally makes the ropes, and SANADA follows with a suplex for 2. SANADA misses the standing moonsault and Okada hits the running uppercut. Okada picks up the pace, hitting running elbows and then the corner elbow and DDT for 2. SANADA avoids the plancha but gets whipped to the barricade. Okada now hits the high cross over the barricade. Okada pulls up favoring his knee. They work back in and Okada is slow to follow up. Okada hits a slam, heads up top and has to roll through and then gets caught with the dropkick and plancha. Back in and SANADA covers for 2. Skull end countered and Okada hits the flapjack. Okada follows with strikes, but SANADA answers back and avoids the dropkick. The springboard missile dropkick follows. Okada then cuts him off with an air raid neck breaker, and heads up top. The elbow drop connects. Rainmaker pose. He looks for rainmaker, but SANADA counters into a cradle for 2. They trade pin attempts and both get near falls. SANADA follows with a Japanese clutch for 2. Okada locks on the cobra clutch, but SANADA counters out and hits a dropkick. Okada answers back with one of his own. SANADA counters out of a tombstone and into skull end, but Okada counters and hits the tombstone. He looks for rainmaker, but SANADA counters into skull end. Okada fades, powers up and SANADA hits the anarchist suplex. The crowd is rallying for SANADA, and the tiger suplex gets 2. SANADA lands on his feet on the moonsault, and his knee buckles. Okada fires back, SANADA avoids John Woooo but Okada hits the spinning rainmaker. SANADA counters rainmaker and locks on skull end again. He swings him and drops to the mat with the hold. Okada fades, and pops out but SANADA locks it back on. Okada pops out again, but SANADA pulls him away from the ropes and locks it back on. Okada fades, SANADA releases and heads up for the moonsault and connects. He goes for another but eats knees. The crowd is really into this now, they come face to face and trade strikes from their knees. They now trade on the feet; Okada rocks him and SANADA fire back and drops him. SANADA lays in uppercuts, they work into counters and Okada hits John Woooooooooooooooooo. SANADA gets skull end, but Okada counters and SANADA counters and Okada counters back and SANADA escapes the tombstone and locks on skull end. Okada escapes, SANADA counters rainmaker and then he hits rainmaker for a great near fall. He follows with a rolling elbow and Okada counters the skull end attempt into a tombstone, and the rainmaker finishes it. Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA @ 38:05 via pin [****] And with the loss, SANADA falls to 0-6 against Okada. The match started slowly and was much more of a defensive match than the offensive juggernaut that was Ishii vs. EVIL, so I think some will dislike this. I think that this was an overall great match, with SANADA showing great resilience and taking Okada into deeper waters than ever before. But it couldn’t quite follow Big Tom & EVIL.

– Post match, Okada is interrupted by a video from CHRIS JERICHO, who challenges him for a title match at Dominion.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 16. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. Today, the guys will discuss the new video dropped by Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose, Goldberg returning to get that sweet Saudi money, share thoughts on execution of NJPW’s Dontaku tour, look back on NJPW Wrestling Hi No Kuni, and then preview both nights of the Wrestling Dontaku closing events. The show is approximately 113–minutes long. * Intro

* Dean Ambrose’s Future: 1:55

* Goldberg Returning For That Sweet Saudi Money: 12:10

* NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Tour & Wrestling Hi No Kuni Thoughts: 25:30

* NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night One Preview: 36:00

* NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night Two Preview: 42:50 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play