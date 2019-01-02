Csonka’s NXT UK Review 1.02.19 (Ep. 21)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Travis Banks defeated Jamie Ahmed @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel defeated Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams @ 7:39 via pin [**¾]

– Jinny defeated Candy Floss @ 4:33 via pin [**]

– NXT UK Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) @ 14:45 via pin [***½]

Travis Banks vs. Jamie Ahmed : They lock up and Banks grounds things and looks for a choke, but Ahmed escapes. Ahmed follows with strikes, and he grounds things, covering for 2. They trade strikes again, but Banks cuts him off and hits a dropkick and German for 2. Banks goes John Wooooooooo and follows with a double stomp; the slice of heaven finishes it. Travis Banks defeated Jamie Ahmed @ 2:45 via pin [NR] A fine squash to get Banks back on track.

– Jordan Devlin arrives and runs down Banks. Devlin says he’s here every week, making money and going home when he’s done. Devlin mocks him for laving his home and never returning.

– We get a Gallus video package.

Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel vs. Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams : Williams and Barthel to begin. Williams looks to take early control, but Barthel quickly outwrestles him until Jordan tags in and double teams follow on Barthel. Barthel works him over with strikes and elbows, Jordan dances so Barthel punches him in the throat. Aichner tags in and pummels Jordan with strikes and chops. Jordan fires back, but the high cross is caught and Barthel gets in a cheap shot. Aichner follows with ground and pound, tags in Barthel and they beat down Jordan in the corner. They continue with double teams, and pick up a near fall. Aichner keeps Jordan grounded, but Jordan hits a jawbreaker and looks for the tag. No dice as Barthel is in and drags Jordan to the mat and maintains control. Jordan fights back and finally tags in Williams, he runs wild and Jordan tags himself in like a fool. It breaks down, Aichner takes out Williams, and Aichner and Barthel hit a double team powerbomb for the win. Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel defeated Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams @ 7:39 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good overall, with Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel looking like a potentially great team. I think Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams got a bit too much in.

– Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm bicker and they will meet next week. Deonna thinks she should be on Takeover, and wants to break Toni’s arm.

– Joe Coffey bitches to Johnny Saint & Sid Scala. There will be a contract signing next week for his match vs. Dunne at Takeover.

Jinny vs. Candy Floss : They lock up, Floss hugs Jinny, which Jinny didn’t approve of. They work to the mat, but Jinny takes control until Floss trips her up. Floss starts playing around, which just pisses Jinny off and she levels her with a forearm for 2. Jinny works the arm, grounding Floss and covering for 2. Floss hits the desperation dropkick, and then a basement dropkick for 2. Jinny cuts that off, and the touch of couture finishes Floss. Jinny defeated Candy Floss @ 4:33 via pin [**] This was ok, but it still feels like Jinny is going 50/50 way too often with inferior opponents.

NXT UK Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) : Bate and Mark to begin, Bate runs wild and Seven then tags in and maintains control, covering for 2. Double teams by Mustache Mountain follow for 2. Bate continues to work over Mark, until Mark powders. Wolfgang in and that allows Mark to attack Bate. Gallus takes control with Wolfgang now in and laying the boots to Bate. Wolfgang grounds the action, but Bate starts to power up and fight but Wolfgang stops that but walks into a RANA. Tags to Mark and Seven. Seven lays in chops and hits the DDT. Wolfgang with the blind tag and that allows Gallus to take control, working over Seven. Wolfgang grounds things, keeping Seven away from Bate. Mark tags in, lights up Seven with forearms, and he then grounds things. Seven fights to his feet, but Wolfgang tags in and lays the boots to Seven. Seven fights to his feet, but Wolfgang locks on a bear hug. Seven escapes, but gets dumped but fights off Mark with a suplex. Seven back in and tags in Bate. Bate runs wild, hitting a suicide dive and knee strikes on Wolfgang. The suicide dive to Mark follows. Uppercuts and the XPLODER connect on Wolfgang; the running shooting star press gets 2. Airplane spin time for Wolfgang. Mark blind tags in, but Bate goes BIG STRONG BOI on both and Seven takes out Wolfgang. Bate and Mark trade big time strikes, and Joe Coffey arrives. Pete Dunne is also here to even the odds. They brawl, and Dunne takes him out with the apron x-plex. The German/Lariat combo finishes Gallus. Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) @ 14:45 via pin [***½] It had a bit of a slow middle, but really picked up nicely down the stretch and had a nice closing with Moustache Mountain overcoming and the added build to Coffey vs. Dunne.

– Post match, Gallus attacks but BSS fights them off. Dunne agrees to defend against Coffey at Takeover. They brawl to close the show…

– End Scene.

