Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.17.18  

– Joe Coffey defeated Mark Andrews @ 7:35 via pin [***]

– Dave Mastiff defeated Sid Scala @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Toni Storm defeated Nina Samuels @ 4:15 via pin [**]

– WWE NXT UK Title Match: Champion Pete Dunne defeated Noam Dar @ 11:40 via pin [***½]

– Vic Joseph & Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show as our commentary team.

Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey : Mark Coffey is at ringside. This match was set up in June at the last UK special where the Coffey boys attacked after a #1 contender’s match, which included Andrews. Coffey quickly takes Andrews down, looking to overpower him but Andrews picks up the pace but Coffey keeps taking him down. Andrews finally escapes, hits a RANA and follows with an enziguri. The springboard RANA follows. Coffey back to the power game; lays in strikes and hits a pounce. The swinging butterfly suplex follows for 2. Coffey grounds things, working a straight jacket. Andrews fights to his feet, but gets dumped. Mark distracts him; Joe attacks, but back in and Andrews fires up with strikes. Andrews lays in kicks and knee strikes, hits an enziguri and follows with double knees, a cradle into a double stomp and standing corkscrew moonsault for 2. Coffey hits a pop up uppercut and spear. The pop up powerslam gets 2. Andrews counters a suplex into stundog millionaire. Andrews up top but Mark pulls Joe to he floor and Andrews wipes them out with a moonsault. Back in and Andrews up top, Mark distracts him and Joe hits a superplex. The rolling lariat finishes it. Joe Coffey defeated Mark Andrews @ 7:35 via pin [***] This was a good opening match. It was a bit overbooked, but it played off of the June angle well, so at least it made sense.

– Post match, the Coffeys attack until Flash Morgan Webster makes the save.

– We get an Eddie Dennis video package.

– The boys from Moustache Mountain, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate arrive. The crowd loves them. Seven thanks the fans, who are so loud that they can barely talk. They put over the launch of NXT UK, and the fans. Seven discusses their NXT Tag Title win, and Bate says that there are NXT UK tag titles on the way. He knows there is a ton of talent looking for a chance, and they want the best competition when it comes time to crown the champions. Seven puts over UK NXT as their brand.

Dave Mastiff vs. Sid Scala : Scala attacks, but gets his ass handed to him right away with strikes and a delayed suplex. He follows with chops, and tosses Scala around. He follows with elbow strikes, Scala fires back and mastiff laughs and dropkicks him. The German follows and Mastiff hits the cannonball and that’s that. Dave Mastiff defeated Sid Scala @ 2:00 via pin [NR] A fun squash for the big man.

– Samuels gets a pre-match promo, noting that she deserves to be here and plans to be the first NXT UK women’s champion.

Toni Storm vs. Nina Samuels : They lock up, Toni grounds things and takes early control. Samuels fights to her feet, works the arm, but Toni quickly counters out and Samuels slaps her. Toni lights her up with strikes, but Samuels counters the charge, hits knee strikes, and covers for 2. She works over Toni in the ropes, hits a dropkick and covers for 2. Samuels grounds the action, Toni fights to her feet only to be slammed down. Toni fires back with strikes, but Samuels cuts her off with a tilt a whirl back breaker for 2. Samuels slaps her around, but Toni cuts her off and hits a snap German. She fires up and hits the double knees and Strom zero for the win. Toni Storm defeated Nina Samuels @ 4:15 via pin [**] This was ok, Samuels got a bit too much in I felt, but Toni was treated like a complete star.

– NXT UK GM Johnny Saint is out to oversee the main event.

NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Noam Dar : Dar made a surprising return at the last WWE UK special in June and won this title shot there. They lock up, work to the ropes, and separate. Dar wants a handshake, Dunne attacks but Dar works into a backslide for 2. They work into the international and Dunne hits a big clothesline. Dunne now attacks the knees, and looks for his back flip counter but Dar chop blocks the knee to cut him off. Dar pulls Dunne to the floor, lays in kicks, and back in, Dunne scores with the x-plex and then lays in strikes. Dunne is pissed, hits an enziguri and counters the German and hits the sitout powerbomb for 2. Dunne to the ropes, Dar cuts him off, but Dunne about rips his nose off until Dar attacks the knee. Dar delivers a flurry of strikes, a northern lights suplex, and that gets 2. They work to the apron, trading strikes, Dunne attacks the fingers of Dar, but Dar connects with kicks and an apron fisherman’s suplex. They make it back in and they come face-to-face, trading strikes but Dunne gets the flying triangle, and transitions to the arm bar. Dar counters into the ankle lock, Dunne escapes, and they trade back and forth into a double down. They fight to their feet. Dunne counters the supernova kick, gets a hanging kimura, but Dar escapes with a suplex. Dar takes out the knee, but Dunne cuts him off only for Dar to counter bitter end into a knee bar but Dunne makes the ropes. Dunne now tries to rip off Dar’s fingers, stomp on the hand, the bitter end connects and Dunne retains. Champion Pete Dunne defeated Noam Dar @ 11:40 via pin [***½] While at the lower level of Dunne matches (dude has fucking bangers all the time) this was a very good match. Dar put up a good fight, the work made sense, the pacing was really good, and Dunne continues to reign.

– Next Week, Tyler Bate faces Wolfgang.

– End Scene.

