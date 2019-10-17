Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.17.19 (Ep. 65)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ilja Dragunov defeated Saxton Huxley @ 5:20 via pin [**½]

– Imperium defeated The Hunt @ 7:55 via pin [***]

– Xia Brookside defeated Nina Samuels @ 4:05 via pin [**]

– NXT UK Tag Team Title Match: Gallus defeated Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan @ 12:35 via pin [***½]

– Tom Phillips joins Nigel on commentary.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Saxton Huxley : Dragunov attacks with chops and a senton. He follows with strikes, and the high cross follows for 2. Huxley cuts him off with a slam, follows with strikes and cradles him for 2. Dragunov takes him to the corner, follows with chops and jabs, a knee strike but Huxley fires back until Dragunov cuts him off with a dead lift superplex. Wolfe arrives to watch as Dragunov hits a lariat. Dragunov follows with a German for 2. Huxley cuts him off with a clothesline for 2. Dragunov hits an enziguri and then a high cross to the floor. Back in and the senton and torpedo Moscow finishes it Ilja Dragunov defeated Saxton Huxley @ 5:20 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, but I didn’t like Dragunov going 50/50 with a guy who has never won a singles match on TV. I do like the Imperium recruiting Dragunov tease though.

– Imperium arrives.

Imperium vs. The Hunt : Aichner and Primate begin with Aichner dominating until Primate hits a clothesline. Boar in and Aichner cuts him off, tags n Barthel and he follows with elbow strikes. Boar takes out the knee, hits a senton, slam and tags in Primate for double teams. They dump Imperium, but Barthel attacks Boar and slams him on the floor. Aichner cuts off the Primate dive and slams him to the steps. They isolate Boar and work him over, using quick tags and dominating. Aichner follows with a lariat for 2. He lays in chops, Barthel tags in and stereo dropkicks connect for 2. Barthel grounds the action, Boar battles to his feet and cuts him off. Tag to Primate and he runs wild with suplexes, Barthel cuts off Boar and they double team Primate. He battles back, hits the spear as the Hunt makes the comeback and hits the double top rope head butts for 2. Aichner hits Saito suplex, and the European bomb finishes it. Imperium defeated The Hunt @ 7:55 via pin [***] This was good, Imperium is awesome.

– We get footage from last week, where Niven thanks Ripley for her help. Ripley hates Jinny & Gabert more than her and agrees to tags with her to face them.

Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside : They lock up and Brookside works into counters, and grounds things. Nina counters out but Brookside maintains control. Brookside grounds her until Nina stuns her off the ropes and follows with a backbreaker for 2. Nina works the grounded full nelson, Brookside fights to her feet but Nina follows with a suplex for 2. She follows with kicks, but Brookside cradles her for 2. Brookside counters back and cradles her for the win. Xia Brookside defeated Nina Samuels @ 4:05 via pin [**] This was ok, Brookside has a ton of potential and Nina looks like a star but has failed to impress in the ring.

– A-Kid is coming soon.

– Jordan Devlin arrives and says some feel he’s too arrogant. He’s not because that implies he thinks he’s better than he is. He knows he’s the best on the planet, and mocks bate & Mastiff. Mastiff arrives and Devlin mocks him. Devlin attacks and Mastiff slams him down. He hits the senton and says that he loves a flutter and will take that bet… “Ace.”

– We get a video package on the Dar vs. Seven feud. They face next week, and we also get Travis Banks vs. Ligero.

Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Gallus : The champions attack, follow with topes and then suicide dives. Flash tags in and double teams follow as they dump Wolfgang. Flash hits a dropkick, and double teams follow for 2 on Coffey. Coffey cuts off mark and slams him down. He follows with strikes, Wolfgang tags in and Gallus follows with double teams. Wolfgang lays in uppercuts, shoots Mark to the buckles and then covers for 2. Coffey back in and lays the boots to Mark. He follows with strikes, Wolfgang tags in and he grounds Mark. He slams him to the buckles, Coffey tags in and takes out Flash. He grounds Mark, as Joe arrives on the stage. Mark battles back, and tags in Flash. He hits the springboard moonsault and a RANA to Wolfgang. The enziguri follows, and hits a RANA on Wolfgang on the floor. He heads up top and hits a dive onto Gallus on the floor. Back in and the champions follow with double teams for 2. Wolfgang takes out Flash, Coffey hits the uranage on Mark and double teams follow as Wolfgang hits the moonsault for 2. Mark hits a moonsault to the floor, mark works over Wolfgang and then on Coffey. Flash tags in and hits the knee strike and enziguri. Wolfgang cuts off the champions, and everyone is down. They all brawl, stun dog by Mark, poison RANA/knee strike combo follows. Flash hits the senton and that gets 2.Mark’s dive is cut off by Wolfgang an he posts him. Coffey wipes out Flash, but he rebounds with a head butt and the 630 MISSES. Wolfgang tags back in and hits the spear. The double team powerbomb combo follows for the win. Gallus defeated Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan @ 12:35 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun main event, the crowd was dead all show long but they did a good job of getting them involved and caring in this. I’m not a huge fan of the title change, but we’ll see how it works out.

