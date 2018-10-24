Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.24.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ligero defeated Wild Boar @ 4:52 via pin [**½]

– Dakota Kai defeated Killer Kelly @ 4:15 via pin [**¾]

– Ashton Smith defeated Tucker @ 4:20 via pin [**½]

– Tyler Bate defeated Wolfgang @ 10:30 via pin [***¼]

– Vic Joseph & Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show as our commentary team.

Ligero vs. Wild Boar : v attacks with strikes and kicks at the bell. Ligero picks up the pace, hits a RANA and then a trip and standing moonsault for 2. Ligero follows with strikes and missile dropkick for 2. Wild Boar goes back to the power game as he hits a corner spear and XPLODER for 2. Wild Boar grounds the action, but Ligero battles back, hits clotheslines and a running dropkick for 2. Wild Boar cuts him off and hits a big boy senton. The cannonball follows for 2. The pop up powerbomb follows for 2. Ligero manages to pick up the pace and hits a springboard DDT for the win. Ligero defeated Wild Boar @ 4:52 via pin [**½] This was a solid and fun match, with an invested crowd. Ligero has a Sami Zayn/El Generico vibe to him, and should be a fun underdog babyface for the brand.

Dakota Kai vs. Killer Kelly : They lock up and battle for position. Kai grounds things and Kelly fights to her feet but Kai rolls her up for 2. The standing double stomp follows for 2. Kelly cuts her off with a jawbreaker, lays in kicks and covers for 2. Kelly lays in ground and pound, and follows with a Romero special into the dragon sleeper. Kelly releases, and follows with a suplex. She charges and hits the corner dropkick and that gets 2. Kai fights off a German into a cradle for 2. Kelly follows with a kick and German. Kai manages to trip her up, lays in strikes, and then kicks. The running corner kick connects and then another. Kai hits her backstabber destroyer for the win. Dakota Kai defeated Killer Kelly @ 4:15 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match with a nice sense of urgency.

– Kai gets the post match promo, and says the win feels pretty damn good. She puts over the UK fans, and wants in the mix for the upcoming UK women’s championship. She’s not afraid to kick anyone’s head off to win it.

– We get an Eddie Dennis promo, discussing his path outside of wrestling and becoming a successful school principal while Dunne & Andrews lived at home with their parents. He was left out of the UK Championship tournament, as they lived thier dream without him. That was a really good video package.

– Zack Gibson arrives and he’s not popular. Gibson says he’s Liverpool’s #1, and soon to be the world’s #1 and soon to be the NXT UK Champion and #1. He beat Jack Gallagher, Flash Morgan Webster, and Travis Banks to win the 2018 UK tournament. He did that in one night and then faced Pete Dunne. These people hate him. He took Dunne to the limit and took him to his limit. Dunne knows that a fresh Gibson can beat him. He claims the fans were against him. He wants a rematch, he deserves it. Instead, guys like Noam Dar got a shot and failed. He calls Dar an embarrassment in the CWC, 205 Live, and in the UK. Dar arrives and looks to head to the ring, but NXT UK GM Johnny Saint puts a stop to that. He tells them to go to his office. NXT UK Dad is pissed.

– Travis Banks cuts a promo and has big plans, but wants the Coffey Brothers first.

Ashton Smith vs. Tucker : They lock up and Smith takes Tucker down. Tucker fires back with chops, but Smith lands uppercuts and a sunset flip for 2. Tucker cuts him off with kicks and covers for 2. Tucker follows with a clothesline, and then gets a cradle for 2. Tucker follows with kicks and strikes, but Smith cuts him off with a dropkick. Tucker begs off, faking an injury, and then attacks with strikes. The suplex follows for 2. Tucker grounds things; Smith escapes and hits a belly to back suplex. They trade; Smith hits a bicycle kick and running knee strikes. The ripcord DDT finishes Tucker. Ashton Smith defeated Tucker @ 4:20 via pin [**½] This was a solid back and forth match, but the crowd wasn’t as invested as they were in the previous matches.

– We get a Danny Burch video package.

Tyler Bate vs. Wolfgang : these two faced off in the first UK tournament, with Bate winning. They lock up and Wolfgang backs him off and mocks Bate. Lock up again, Bate looks to work the arm and Wolfgang escapes, taking Bate to the apron. Bate wants the test of strength, Wolfgang laughs, but obliges. They work back and forth, Wolfgang overpowers, but Bate fires up because he’s a BIG STRONG BOI and follows with a dropkick. Wolfgang cuts him off with knee strikes, and the cover gets 2. He then suplexes bate onto the ropes and follows with kicks. Bate fires back with uppercuts, but Wolfgang cuts him off. The Irish whip from Wolfgang follows, and he then grounds the action with a bear hug. Bate fights out and to his feet. Wolfgang locks on another bear hug, but Bate escapes with strikes. He follows with a flurry of strikes, and then a flying uppercut. Running uppercuts follow, and then a pair of lariats but Wolfgang stays up. Bate hits a third and fourth and then the airplane spin. The running shooting star press follows for 2. Wolfgang fights off Tyler driver 97, and hits a German. The big spear follows for 2. Wolfgang up top, Bate cuts him off and follows him up. Wolfgang knocks him to the mat and misses the swanton. The rolling kick and Tyler driver 97 finishes it. Tyler Bate defeated Wolfgang @ 10:30 via pin [***¼] This was good, they played the size difference well, and the crowd was invested.

– Next Week: Zack Gibson vs. Noam Dar, & Danny Burch in action.

– End Scene.

