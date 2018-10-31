Csonka’s NXT UK Review 10.31.18 (Ep. 4)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Moustache Mountain defeated Sam Gradwell & Saxon Huxley @ 6:10 via pin [***]

– Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels @ 3:22 via pin [**]

– Jordan Devlin defeated Tucker @ 5:15 via pin [**¾]

– Mark Andrews defeated Wolfgang @ 8:38 via pin [***¼]

– Vic Joseph & Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show as our commentary team.

Moustache Mountain vs. Sam Gradwell & Saxon Huxley : Huxley and Seven to begin, they faced of in episode three, where Seven won. They pick up where they left off, throwing strikes and chops until Seven gets dumped to the floor. Gradwell attacks and rolls him back in and Huxley covers for 1. Gradwell tags in and keeps Seven grounded. The slam and head butt connects for 2. Huxley tags back in and follows with strikes. Seven starts to fire up but Huxley keeps throwing until Seven hits a back fist and dumps Huxley & Gradwell, Tag to Bate and he follows with a tope, Back in and he runs wild with uppercuts. BIG STRONG BOI XPLODER follows. The standing shooting star press gets 2. Seven back in and gets run into Bate, allowing Huxley& Gradwell to work double teams. Seven fights off the crab, and Bate slams Huxley into Gradwell to make the save. Bate tags in and the lariat/dragon suplex combo connects for the win. Moustache Mountain defeated Sam Gradwell & Saxon Huxley [***] The lads from Moustache Mountain continue to be booked as two of the brands bigger stars, already picking up singles wins and now one in tag team action. They got a bit more competition than expected, but picked up the pin in a good match.

– Backstage and Travis Banks has been attacked. NXT UK Dad Johnny Saint is pissed.

– We get a video package for Jinny.

– Johnny Saint informs us that Mark Andrews will now face Wolfgang since Banks is hurt. Andrews knows the Coffeys attacked Banks.

Isla Dawn vs. Nina Samuels : They lock up and Samuels overpowers Dawn to begin. They lock up again and Dawn backs Samuels off. She follows with strikes, and the running kick connects. Samuels stuns her off the ropes, and follows with a suplex for 2. Samuels starts attacking the arm, slamming Dawn to the buckles. The cover follows for 2. Samuels grounds things, Dawn counters out and follows with kicks and gets the small package for 2. Kicks follow, and Dawn hits a float over suplex and pins Samuels. Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels @ 3:22 via pin [**] This was ok for the time given.

– Pete Dunne is interviewed. He worked for 12-years to prove he was the best and now everyone knows it as he’s been UK champion for so long. He’s not worried about Danny Burch, and is willing to see if Burch can step up. Burch may have invented British Strong Style, but he perfected it,

– We get a Jordan Devlin video package.

– WE get another well-done Eddie Dennis video package.

Jordan Devlin vs. Tucker : They work into some back and forth with Tucker hitting a back handspring elbow and enziguri for 1. Devlin hits the uranage and standing moonsault for 2. He follows with strikes, and starts to target the arm, grounding Tucker. Devlin now lays in forearm strikes, and then chops before going back to the arm again. The dropkick follows for 2. Devlin again grounds things as he goes back to the arm, Tucker counters back and hits sling blade for 2. Tucker follows with a corner splash, heads to the ropes and hits a flying flatliner for 2. The swanton eats knees, back elbow by Devlin and then the side slam finishes Tucker. Jordan Devlin defeated Tucker @ 5:15 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, kept a nice pace and made the most of the time given to them. Devlin largely dominated on his way to a nice and clean win.

– Danny Burch comments on his upcoming match with Dunne. Burch has high praise for Dunne, but plans to beat him for the championship.

Mark Andrews vs. Wolfgang : Wolfgang overpowers Andrews to begin, they lock up and Wolfgang sets him up top and talks trash. Andrews looks to pick up the pace, working slick counters and works into a side headlock. Wolfgang counters the sunset flip but Andrews hits an arm drag. The dropkick follows and then an enziguri. The RANA follows as Wolfgang powders. Wolfgang catches the suicide dive and slams Andrews onto the apron. Back in and Wolfgang lays the boots to Andrews. He whips him to the buckles, Andrews slowly fires back but Wolfgang cuts him off, but Andrews counters out of the press slam and lays in chops and then gets lit up by strikes. The enziguri follows, and then a 619. The standing double stomp and standing moonsault gets 2. Andrews follows with forearms, but Wolfgang counters the kick and cuts off the high cross with knees, The big spear follows for 2. Andrews fires back again with rights, but Wolfgang slams him down and misses the moonsault. Andrews now hits a tornado DDT and Wolfgang powders. Andrews follows with a tope. Back in and Wolfgang cuts off the DDT only for Andrews to hit stun dog millionaire. The shooting star press finishes it. Mark Andrews defeated Wolfgang @ 8:38 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun main event that played off of their style differences well.

– Post match, they shake hands but Wolfgang and the Coffeys beat down Andrews and then Flash Morgan Webster, continuing that rivalry.

– Next Week: UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Danny Burch

– End Scene.

