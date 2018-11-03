Csonka’s Ring Warriors Review 11.03.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lance Archer defeated J Spade @ 3:25 via pin [*½]

– The One Percent defeated Tito & Jay @ 4:20 via pin [**¼]

– Alex Chamberlain defeated Matt Lancie @ 5:20 via pin [**]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Luke Hawx defeated Eli Drake @ 12:35 via pin [**¾]

Ring Warriors Grand Champion Jeff Cobb Arrives : We’re informed that Cobb has a clause in his contract, allowing him to select who he defends the title against first. But before he can choose, Luke Hawx arrives and says he got screwed in their match and he respects Cobb. Eli Drake arrives. Drake arrives and says he has noting bad to say about either man, and even praises both of them. he claims to have taken Cobb to he limit in the finals and he wants a rematch. Hawx disputes this claim, and Aries now hits the ring. Aries is here as minority owner and says Cobb can’t just make matches. He says Hawx & Drake don’t deserve title shots. Aries books Drake & Hawx in a #1 contender’s match. Cobb agrees. But then announces next week, Aries will bring in the next world champion to the show. This was an ok segment, no one really got any time to talk and it was more about Aries than Cobb as champion.

Lance Archer vs. J Spade : Archer attacks before the bell ands runs wild on Spade. He follows with corner attacks, and lays the boots to Spade. Spade tires to fire back but Archer beats him down. Spade hits kicks and nearly botches a springboard forearm. Archer hits the pounce and takes him up top and blackout finishes it. Lance Archer defeated J Spade @ 3:25 via pin [*½] Even for an extended squash, it wasn’t very good as it was sloppy at times.

The One Percent (Nelson & Isaacs) vs. Tito & Jay : Nelson and jay to begin. Isaacs tags in and they work double teams. The powerslam follows but Tito breaks it up and follows with chops. The clothesline follows and Jay tags back in. They double team Isaacs and the double boots gets 2. They isolate Isaacs, working quick tags and Isaacs shoves them together but Tito hits the blue thunder bomb for 2. Isaacs fights them off, and makes the tag to Nelson. Nelson flies in with a high cross and dropkicks. The spinebuster follows, Isaacs in and double teams follow. They hit the double team suplex/DDT combo for 2 as Tito makes the save. Isaacs dumps him and the German and moonsault picks up the win. The One Percent defeated Tito & Jay @ 4:20 via pin [**¼] This was ok overall, The One Percent show some good potential, but need better guys to work with.

– Hammerstone returns next week.

Alex Chamberlain vs. Matt Lancie : Chamberlain lays in rights to begin and they fight to the floor. Back in and more rights from Chamberlain. They blow a float over spot and Lancie nearly knocks himself out (how do you not edit that out?). Chamberlain hits a back elbow ,heads up top and Lancie crotches him and argues with the ref. They trade rights and Lancie hits a clothesline for 2. Lancie hits strikes and a side slam for 2. Lancie now grounds things, follows with clubbing strikes but run into a spinebuster. They trade strikes, superkick by Chamberlain and the lariat gets 2. Lancie now hits the tiger driver for 2. Chamberlain counters back into a DDT for the win. Alex Chamberlain defeated Matt Lancie @ 5:20 via pin [**] Despite the horrible both and a bit of miscommunication, they worked themselves into an ok match.

Luke Hawx vs. Eli Drake : They lock up and Drake looks to ground things. Hawx fights to his feet, Drake catches him with an elbow and clothesline. The dropkick follows for 2. Hawx battles back, hits arm drags and a dropkick. Drake powders. Post break, and they lock up and Drake then attacks s with strikes and kicks. Hawx counters back, hits a dropkick and the high cross follows for 2.Drake cuts him off and they work to the floor where Drake lays in elbows on the apron. Hawx kicks him away, and Drake hits a springboard moonsault press (knees to the head of Hawx) and covers for 2. The powerslam connects for Drake, again covering for 2. Hawx cuts him off, hits a slam and Arabian press for 2. He misses the corner splash and Drake hits the neck breaker for 2. Hawx heads up top Drake pops up and hits the superplex but Hawx rolls to the floor. They battle on the floor, Hawx whips Drake to the apron and rolls in. Aries now distracts Hawx, allowing Drake to attack. Drake now bitches at Aries and shoves him down. back in and Hawx cradles Drake for the win. Luke Hawx defeated Eli Drake @ 12:35 via pin [**¾] This was looking to be a good match until the shitty finish, where it became all about Austin Aries, and not the fact that this was a #1 contender’s match. This has been an issue with Ring Warriors as the are abusing the “minority owner” gimmick and it’s not adding anything to the show as cliché heel authority figure #1974 is NOT needed here.

– End scene.

