Csonka’s ROH Bound by Honor 2020 Preview

Nicole Savoy vs. Angelina Love : Nicole Savoy is a great addition to ROH, she’s had good performances so far and has a ton of upside. Angelina Love can still have fine matches when they don’t completely overbook her, but unfortunately they do that in every match with Leon interfering. Savoy is really, really good and I have a lot of faith in her, but I don’t have that same faith in Love. With Love facing Session Moth Martina the next night and setting up their match at Free Enterprise, it makes the most sense for Love to win here so she’s strong going into that match. WINNER: Angelina Love

Silas Young & Josh Woods vs. Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham : Silas Young & Josh Woods have been undefeated as a tag team and won this title shot by beating former champions, the Briscoes. Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham have been great and are a breath of fresh air to the division. For a mush as I love the Briscoes, the division needed a shakeup and Lethal & Gresham are just what the doctor ordered in terms of change. Woods &Younghavd2 actually developed into a good tag team, the champions are great so at the very least this should be good. There’s absolutely no reason to change the titles here as there is still too much meat left on the bone with Lethal &Gresham as tag team champions. WINNER: Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

Lifeblood vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson vs. VINCENT & Bateman vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry : This one may be a bit chatic, but also has a some solid potential. We lost Mexiblood due to Flamita’s injury, but Lifeblood always deliver, Johnson & Black are solid and have a fun story, VINCENT & Bateman are in the middle of a big push while Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry have developed into a fun, strange bedfellows tag team that have been better than expected and really works out well for both men at this stage. This is obviously a tag division positioning match, a division ROH has been putting a lot of effort into during 2020 so far with Gresham & Lethal as champions, the Briscoes staying in the mix, Woods & Young getting their shot on this card while Maff & Cobb hold a future title match. The losers of the fall will be father away than ever, while the winners instantly join into the tile mix. VINCENT & Bateman are getting the big push here so I can see them wining. WINNER: VINCENT & Bateman

Rey Horus vs. Alex Shelley : This one looks to be a ton of fun, as Rey Horus has been really good in ROH and Alex Shelley is still great and delivering really good and fun matches in ROH. It will be s clash of styles as Horus is a lucha guy obviously, while Shelley is more of a technical wizard these days but can keep up with anyone. Both guys are coming off of losses at Free Enterprise, but Shelley has a singles match the next day with Dan Maff, so that leads me to believe that he will pick up the win here. WINNER: Alex Shelley

Rush & Kenny King vs. Brody King & Flip Gordon : This is the continuation of the La Faction Ingobernable vs. Villain Enterprises feud, which has been more focused on PCO & Rush, but following Flip’s shenanigans as fake Dragon Lee to beat King in the battle royal at Free Enterprise to earn a championship match, the story continues to evolve. Everyone involved is good and the match should be as well, especially since they have some history to play off of, so there is no reason they shouldn’t deliver. With Rush in the word title match the next night, he and King should win here with Rush likely pinning Brody King as Flip has a future world title shot in hand and should be protected here. WINNER: Rush & Kenny King

The Briscoes vs. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff : I know that I must sound like a broken record, but I will say this again. The Briscoes are the greatest tag team in ROH history, and an all time great team that will likely never be given their proper accolades due to the fact that they are likely never leaving ROH and they always deliver. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff did hoss daddy battle back at the Final Battle event, where Cobb won, but they earned each other’s respect and have formed a certified hoss daddy tag team. They have quickly developed into a really fun team, with a lot of potential. They beat the Tag team champions at Free Enterprise in a proving grounds match to earn a tag title shot at an unannounced time. These two teams delivered in their Free Enterprise matches, and I expect the same here. The Briscoes are still in the tag title mix and always will be, but Maff & Cobb hold tag title shot, and feel like the PPV opponents for Lethal & Gresham, so with that being the case, they should win to cement their top contender status. Although I could see Gresham & Lethal getting involved for some sort of DQ/non-finish as well. WINNER: Death & Destruction, Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb

Bandido vs. Slex vs. Marty Scurll : Slex is one of the newest ROH singings, is 33 from Australia and has been working for 17-years. He gained some fame backing 2017, working a great match where he more than held up his end of things against Okada for MCW. Many expected he’d get a look from NJPW following that, but that never materialized, which is ROH’s gain. He made his ROH debut at Free Enterprise, surprisingly losing to Flip Gordon and getting beaten down by Shane Taylor. He faces ROH’s biggest star & booker, Marty Scurll in his second match. By all rights, judging by the upcoming matches Marty has (against Jay White, and then the NWA Title match with Aldis) he should win here. He’s been a very smart and giving a booker, losing the trios titles and taking the fall, and even when Villain Enterprises wins in tag matches, it’s always someone else in Villain Enterprises picking up the win. Going 0-2 certainly isn’t an idea start for Slex, but it’s not like he’s losing to Cheeseburger (with all due respect, he’s a hell of a nice guy). But I could see them going a DQ route, as during Free Enterprise Ian speculated on Slex possibly aligning with Nick Aldis. We shall see. BUT WAIT, due to Flamita’s injury, Bandido as now been added to this match. This now complicated things further as Bandido has TV Title shot coming up and he shouldn’t be losing. They will either have to be really crafty with this finish or Slex is just eating another loss. WINNER: Marty Scurll

ROH World Champion PCO vs. ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee : And here we come to our main event of the evening, ROH World Champion PCO vs. ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee with only the word title on the line. PCO has been a great story, and while it won’t be here, I dose the fairytale coming to an end very soon. He’s good at what he does, fans like him and they do get invested in him. Dragon Lee is an absolutely phenomenal performer, coming off of a MOTY caliber effort with Hiromu Takahashi. The match should be fine, PCO will retain and it may even be good but a lot of that will come down to how crazy PCO is and how much Dragon Lee gets to shine. WINNER: Champion PCO

