Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.16.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kenny King defeated Chase Owens @ 9:37 via pin [**½]

– The Young Bucks defeated EVIL & SANADA, Trent & Chuckie, & Daniels & Kazarian @ 10:35 via pin [***½]

– This is the first fresh content since the September 28th Death Before Dishonor PPV.

– The Kingdom arrives, TK yells a lot, I mean a lot and demands that the ref and ring announcer do not move. They make the ref hold the “real championship,” and make the ring announcer read a specialized announcement, putting over Taven’s accomplishments, and the “fact” that he sold out MSG, Sumo Hall, and any other big venue he’s appeared in. This is all done largely to silence, no one cares, there aren’t even some mocking chants from the crowd, it was TK yelling, the ting announcer, and nothing else. The booking actually makes sense, but the crowd gave absolutely no fucks.

– We get a Jeff Cobb video package. He faces Punishment Martinez for the TV Title next week. Coast to Coast challenges the Briscoes for the tag team titles and Marty Scurll faces Chris Sabin.

Kenny King vs. Chase Owens : They lock up, work into some basic back and forth and Owens grounds things. King escapes to his feet, hits arm drags and they work into a stand off. King looks to pick up the pace but Owens cuts him off and knocks him to the floor. Back in and Owens hits a draping flatliner for 2. Post break, and Owens is still in control and covers for 2. King cuts him off with strikes, takes Owens to hr apron and kicks him to the floor. King follows with a tornillo. Back in and King covers for 2 and then grounds the action. Owens fights to his feet, hits forearms and an enziguri, the running knee strike follows for 2. Owens follows with chops, but King cradles him for 2, but Owens hits a neck breaker and that gets 2. King fights off the package piledriver, and then fakes a knee injury. IT’S A TRAAAAAAAP and rolls up Owens for the win. Kenny King defeated Chase Owens @ 9:37 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match that continued King’s inning ways as well as he winning by shady means. They are setting King up for a world title shot, but the match never really got out of first gear.

– Coast to Coast comments on next week’s tag title match.

– Gordon takes the mic and says he has no issues fighting Taylor tonight, but then calls out Bully Ray for cheating to win at Death Before Dishonor, Bully couldn’t handle Gordon besting him in his own match. Gordon asks what Bully wants and Bully arrives. Bully says Gordon should be concerned about Taylor right now. Gordon says he beat him and he knows it. Silas Young arrives and low blows Gordon. Bully talks shit and Taylor lays in chair shots to Gordon. They take out the ref as Bully yells a lot and Taylor lays in more chair shots. Young hits misery on Gordon, who has no friends. Bully then asks “do you know who I am?” The angle continues, if it doesn’t end with Gordon absolutely destroying Bully, this will have been a colossal waste of time.

– The Briscoes comment on next week’s tag title defense.

– We get a Jay Lethal video package, commenting on selling out MGS and how important that is to him and the roster.

The Young Bucks vs. EVIL & SANADA vs. Trent & Chuckie vs. Daniels & Kazarian : The bell sounds and it’s EVERYONE FIGHT EVERYONE as we open with a big brawl. Nick wipes out the pile with a high cross and the Bucks follow with double teams on Daniels. Chuckie & Trent cut them off with the lawn dart cutter but LIJ break up the hug spot. SCU cuts off LIJ and double team SANADA. Kaz and SANADA then follow with planchas, and we get a fun dive parade, and then the Best Friends hug and topes. Back in and Trent rolls up Daniels for 2. SANADA in and gets the paradise lock on Daniels and then Kaz. He dropkicks them in the ass to free them and then covers for 2. EVIL in and he continues to work over Daniels and the side slam follows for 2. EVIL grounds things. Post break, and Daniels makes the comeback on EVIL and Kaz gets pulled to the floor. Daniels fights off LIJ and tags in hit tag Nick, who runs wild. Trent and Chuckie look to cut him off, but Nick takes them out and Matt joins in to help. Chuckie then suplexes the Bucks together, it breaks down into the big move buffet and EVIL uses the ref to hit a magic killer as it continues to break down. The best friends look for strong zero, and it connects but Nick makes the save. Daniels back in, Nick runs wild with superkicks and Matt joins in, SANADA flies into a superkick and the Meltzer driver finishes Trent. The Young Bucks defeated EVIL & SANADA, Trent & Chuckie, & Daniels & Kazarian @ 10:35 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun sprint style main event and easily the best thing on the show.

– End Scene.

