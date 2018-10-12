Csonka’s ROH Glory by Honor 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Adam Page defeated Shane Taylor @ 9:05 via pin [***]

– The Kingdom defeated Cheeseburger & Flip Gordon @ 5:45 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Eli Isom @ 5:15 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Briscoes defeated The Bouncers @ 13:40 via pin [**½]

– Marty Scurll vs. Hurricane Helms went to a no contest @ 12:51 [DUD]

– Sumie Sakai & Dr. Britt Baker defeated Jenny Rose & Stella Grey @ 9:05 via pin [*]

– No DQ Match: Bully Ray defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 12:20 via pin [**]

– ROH Trios Title Match: Champions Cody & The Young Bucks defeated SoCal Uncensored @ 14:20 via pin [***½]

– ROH World Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal defeated Silas Young @ 15:20 via pin [***½]

Adam Page vs. Shane Taylor : The crowd is into Page big time. They brawl at the bell, Taylor misses a charge and Page lays the boots to him but Taylor cuts him off with a clothesline. Taylor follows with strikes and chops, but Page low bridges him to the floor. Taylor back in and hits a draping stunner for 2. Taylor follows with body shots, chokes him out and talks shit as he does. The big lariat follows for 2. Taylor now hits a cannonball, and then misses an apron leg drop. Page fires up and hits a suicide dive. He hits another and then heads up top for a moonsault to the floor, wiping out Taylor. Back in, Page up top and the high cross gets 2. Taylor fights off the German, and hits a head butt, uranage and running splash for 2. Taylor lays in big rights, Page fires up and hits the buckshot lariat for 2. They trade center ring, superkick by Page but Taylor hits a pair of knee strikes and powerbomb. Taylor to the ropes and Page cuts him off, hits a powerbomb and rite of passage for the win. Adam Page defeated Shane Taylor @ 9:05 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with a hot crowd and Taylor playing the bully role well and Page being a fun babyface.

Kenny King & Flip Gordon vs. The Kingdom (Vinny & TK) : There is no Kenny King, leaving Flip by himself. The Kingdom takes control right away, working quick tags and double teams. Vinny hits a sloppy neck breaker for 2. TK tags back in and more double teams follow. Flip fires back, fighting them both off and runs wild with kicks until TK cuts him off with a powerslam and Vinny hits a flying head butt for 2. Cheeseburger arrives and will now partner with Flip. Flip again fights them off and tags in Burger. He runs wild with chops, hits dropkicks and running forearms. The tornado DDT and superkick follows. The Shotei s blocked, and the house of 1000 horses finishes him. The Kingdom defeated Cheeseburger & Flip Gordon @ 5:45 via pin [**] This was ok, the Kingdom gets momentum and they continue the King heel turn with the no-show angle.

TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Eli Isom : Ryan Nova is out with Isom. They shake hands and Isom goes face to face with Cobb and lays in strikes. The dropkick follows and Isom then hits a missile dropkick, but Cobb won’t go down and starts tossing Isom around with ease. Cobb follows with strikes, and just beats down Isom. More throws by Cobb follow. He takes Isom up top, and the delayed superplex follows for 2. The standing moonsault gets 2. Isom tries to fire back, but Cobb hits a dropkick and looks for another superplex, but Isom slips out and superkicks Cobb’s knee and hits a neck breaker for 2. Cobb cuts that off, but Isom hits an enziguri but runs into a lariat. The tour of the islands finishes it. TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Eli Isom @ 5:15 via pin [**] This was ok with Isom playing a good babyface before being destroyed. Cobb is awesome.

Champions The Briscoes vs. The Bouncers (Milonas & The Bruiser) : Mark and Milonas to begin, Milonas overpowers Mark, but Jay tags in and they double team Milonas and dump him. They work him over on the floor, Mark takes out Bruiser and Jay whips him to the barricade as they all brawl on the floor. The champions run wild here with ease. Back in and double teams follow on Milonas. Mark bites him and follows with a dropkick. Jay tags in and Milonas fights them off, and dumps Mark. Bruiser finally tags in and double teams follow, and Bruiser covers for 2. Bruiser bites him and tags Milonas back in. He attacks Jay with his ass, chokes him out, and Bruiser tags back in. He lays in rights, and the Vader like elbow connects for 2. Bruiser grounds the action, Jay fights to his feet, they trade strikes and Jay hits the big boot and tags in Mark. He follows with chops and strikes, and the Russian leg sweep gets 2. Mark follows with elbow drops; the champions work quick tags, and lay the boots to Bruiser. Mark works a sleeper, but Bruiser hits a backpack stunner to escape. Wholesale changes to Milonas & Jay, Milonas strolls mildly, it breaks down, Bruiser hits a DDT on Mark and the Bouncers look for double teams. Mark makes the save and runs the Bouncers together and we get a tower of doom spot. Everyone is down. Jay is up, lays the boots to Milonas & Bruiser, Mark tags in and Milonas makes the save and they isolate mark and hit a veg-o-matic for 2 as Jay makes the save. It breaks down again, the champions suplex Milonas, kind of, and then froggy bow follows on Bruiser for the win. Champions The Briscoes defeated The Bouncers @ 13:40 via pin [**½] This was solid overall, but the result was never in doubt.

– Bruiser offers the champions beers post match and they all drink.

Marty Scurll vs. Hurricane Helms : These two are 1-1 against each other. Marty had Page dress as him for his entrance, allowing him to attack Helms from behind. They immediately brawl to the floor, with Marty controlling with ease. They work into the ring and Marty covers for 2. Helms fired up with strikes, but Marty cuts him off with the apron superkick. Marty celebrates, buy Helms hits eye of the hurricane on the floor. Back in and Helms controls, covering for 2. Helms now works the knee, grounding Marty, and now works a modified grounded cloverleaf, but Marty makes the ropes. Marty hits a neck breaker in the ropes, and then a neck breaker back in the ring. The catapult follows, and Marty locks on a cravat. Knee strikes follow, and then a head scissors. Helms fights off a neck breaker, hits a clothesline, and Helms fires up with strikes, hits a clothesline and that gets 2. The nightmare on Helms street follows for 2. Helms now heads up top, Marty cuts him off and follows him up. The superplex follows and they cradle each other for 2. They work into a double down, Marty now looks for a chicken wing, Helms escapes, and we get a FUCKING REF BUMP IN A HURRICANE MATCH IN 2018. Helms hits a chokeslam, but no ref. Low blow b Marty, and the ghostbuster follows; a new ref arrives and the cover gets 2. They fight over a chokeslam, and then chokeslam the new ref. Helms and Marty brawl, and the ref throws this out. Marty Scurll vs. Hurricane Helms went to a no contest @ 12:51 [DUD] What a completely stupid fucking match on every level. Marty having trouble with the Hurricane in 2018 is ridiculous. Ref bumps, no finish, and just completely stupid booking from the Lizard Man. To make it worse, Marty needs Page’s help to beat down Helms post match. Marty has absolutely no direction right now.

– Marty unmasks Helms post match and calls him his “Hurri-Bitch.”

Sumie Sakai & Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jenny Rose & Stella Grey : Madison Rayne is out on commentary. Baker and Rose to begin. They work into some back and forth, they trade arm drags and Rose then tags in Grey. Double teams follow and Grey covers for 2. Grey follows with a running cross body for 2. Baker hits shoulder tackles, and follows with rights, covering for 2. Sakai tags in and hits a dropkick. Grey gets a backslide for 2, but Sakai hits Mongolian chops, but Grey cuts that off, takes her down and hits an elbow drop for 2. Sakai pulls an arm bar, but Rose makes the save. Sakai has a cross face as Baker takes out Rose. Grey makes the rope, surviving the crossface forever. Baker in, hits clotheslines, and follows with a knee strike and sling blade for 2. Sakai tags back in and Grey fights them off with something looking like a DDT. Rose tags in and hits a northern lights suplex on Sakai for 2. Baker cuts her off allowing Sakai to hit a RANA off the ropes. The running knee follows for 2. Baker tags in and hits a fameasser for 2. Rose fights out of the rings of Saturn, and hits a spear for 2. Grey tags in and Baker superkicks her but Rose makes the save. Missile dropkick from Sakai, and Grey rolls up Baker for 2.Baker hits a TKO after some trouble and pins Grey. Sumie Sakai & Dr. Britt Baker defeated Jenny Rose & Stella Grey @ 9:05 via pin [*] This was no good. Bless her heart, Grey tries really hard but she’s really bad right now and needs a lot of work. This was disjointed, had communication issues, and was an unfortunate display of wrestling under water.

– Bully Ray runs down the crowd, calling them dirt sheet reading marks. “What are you going to do, burn an Observer next?” – Ian Riccaboni. Bully monologues about how great a heel he is.

No DQ Match: Bully Ray vs. Jonathan Gresham : Bully insults Gresham’s wife and Gresham attacks and works over Bully with strikes. Bully cuts him off with a backdrop. He then misses the senton and powders. Gresham hits the suicide dive and they brawl on the floor. Gresham posts him and lays the boots to Bully. Gresham then attacks the knee, and follows with a basement dropkick. Gresham with ground and pound now, back in they go and Bully cuts him off with a shoulder tackle. Bully tosses in a table and chairs. He beats down Gresham with chair shots; the crowd tries to rally Gresham but Bully lays in chops. Gresham spits at Bully and dares him to keep throwing. Gresham keeps asking for more and keeps popping back up, and locks on a sleeper. Bully rakes the ref’s eyes, Gresham locks on the octopus and Bully taps out but no ref. Bully hits a big boot, sets up a table, and lays Gresham on it. Bully to the ropes, Gresham moves and Bully splashes through the table and Gresham covers for 2. Bully misses a chair shot, Gresham attacks the knee and grabs a chair heads up top, and tosses it to Bully and hits a missile dropkick. Gresham back up and the shooting star press gets 2. Gresham fires up and gets a kendo stick. Low blow by Bully and he pins Gresham. Bully Ray defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 12:20 via pin [**] This was ok at bet thanks to Gresham being great and the crowd rallying for him. The Bully angle is way past its expiration date, while Lizard man continues to ignore Gresham no matter the great performances he puts in.

– Brandi & Burnard are out with Cody. Kaz and Cody to begin. Cody has Brandi film him as he cuts a promo on Kaz, they are wearing the same shirts, promoting their cigar line, basically shooting a commercial. Matt breaks this up, and says that Cody has lines written on his hand. Cody plays to the crowd and hypes the cigars one last time.

ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions Cody & The Young Bucks vs. SoCal Uncensored (Daniels, Kaz, Sky) : Kaz attacks and here we go. Kaz hits a dropkick and then attacks Burnard and his head flies off. Nick and Sky in now, they lock up, work into some back and forth with Sky hitting a head scissors, but Nick hits a lucha arm drag and they work into a stand off. Daniels tags in, the Bucks work double teams, and Matt spears Sky. Matt follows with rights on Daniels, tags in Cody and they work quick tags and then double team Daniels. Nick in and triple teams follow on Daniels and Cody covers for 2. Matt in, follows with rights, and then grounds the action. Daniels fights to his feet, but Matt hits a RANA. Daniels cuts him off with the blue thunder bomb and Sky is in and runs wild. The double stomp follows; slingshot cutter on Cody, and Kaz hits a RANA to the floor. Sky now hits a tope onto the Bucks. Kaz tags in and covers for 2. Kaz fights off the Bucks, and dumps Nick. SCU isolates Matt as Daniels hits a suplex for 2. SCU follows with triple teams, Sky works over Matt in their corner. Matt fights them off, but is quickly cut off with a DDT for 2. Kaz takes out Nick and Daniels follows with a moonsault to the floor. Matt fights back with a wheelbarrow driver and tags in Cody. Cody runs wild, disaster kick on Kaz, snap slam on Sky, and a suicide dive and then missile dropkick follows. The figure four on Sky follows, the rest brawl, and the Bucks get sharpshooters. SCU fight, and make the ropes. They triple team Kaz and then Daniels. They all work over Sky with triple teams for 2 as Daniels makes the save. Daniels tags himself in and fights of cross Rhodes and hits an STF. Kaz hits a cutter on Nick, but Matt hits superkicks until Daniels hits angel’s wings, Cross Rhodes by Cody gets 2. They brawl, superkicks from the champions, and Nick hits a step up tornillo to the floor. Cody and Daniels in, but Daniels cradles him for 2. Daniels eats superkicks and cross Rhodes and that’s that. Champions Cody & The Young Bucks defeated SoCal Uncensored @ 14:20 via pin [***½] Overall this was a very good match, but not at the level of the Bucks matches on these specials. There was really no drama in a title change, but it was a lot of fun and the best thing on the show so far.

– Matt Taven & The Kingdom arrives. Taven claims to be the real world champion, because he beat all of their favorites. He’s worked twice as hard and earned everything he has, and didn’t need help, especially from the fans. He should have been champion months ago when Castle couldn’t defend against him. He promises to defend the real world tile, but no one is worthy of it. He’s the reason the fans are here and why they sold out MSG.

ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young : These two are 5-5 against each other in singles matches. They have worked very well together in the past. They lock up and work to the corner. Young breaks and talks shit about having the champion’s number. They lock up and work into counters, Young hits a shoulder tackle and stays a step ahead of Jay. Young follows with elbows and Young hits cartwheel/dropkick combo, one upping Jay. Young slaps him around, and Jay is frustrated. Jay tries to outwrestle him now, hits a shoulder tackle and dropkick. Chops follow and Young counters and slaps Jay again. They trade strikes now, and Young hits the Cactus clothesline to the floor and they brawl. Jay follows with a hip toss into a dropkick. Young whips him to the barricade and follows with a suplex on the floor. Back in and Jay lays in chops, but Young cuts him off with a sleeper. Jay escapes, but Young gets the sleeper back and drags Jay to the mat. Jay fights to his feet, they trade, and Jay cradles him for 2. Young counters the lethal combo and then counters the figure four and then hits a cutter for 2. Young hits a Finlay roll, but Jay cradles him for 2. The draping neck breaker connects and Young covers for 2. They work to the apron, trading strikes, and Young then avoids the springboard dropkick and back in they trade pin attempts. Jay then hits lethal injection for 2. Jay is completely frustrated here, Young talks shit to him so Jay lays in ground and pound. The lethal injection is countered into a Finlay roll and the plunge gets 2. Young locks on a full nelson, Young counters lethal injection, hits a knee strike, Jay counters misery and Jay hits misery and dumps Young. The trio of suicide dives connects. Back in and Jay heads up top, hits a missile dropkick, lethal combo, and the top rope elbow drop. The lethal injection is countered into a cradle for a good near fall. The lethal injection finishes it. Champion Jay Lethal defeated Silas Young @ 15:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good story heavy main event built around the fact that Young has had Lethal’s number over the past 18-months, going 3-1 against him. They heavily played it up that Young was in the champion’s head, staying a step ahead of him for a lot of the match. While not a high-level Lethal match, it was very good, the story worked, and it served its purpose well.

– Post match, Cody arrives and says that he never got his one on one rematch for the title, and also reminds Lethal that he was Cody’s first ROH match and win. Cody wants that one on one rematch, but Kenny King now arrives. King says he knew this would happen. King complains about politicking and says that Cody is on a roll, he’s the man. But wonders what he’s done for ROH lately. King says that he got in touch with his inner Ric Flair and has been undefeated this summer, beating Liger, Marty, and Page. He says he’s the Bullet Club silencer. He says he’s focused on Lethal and is on Lethal’s level, and that Lethal has never beaten him. He wants the title shot as he gets boring chants. Lethal says he understand why Cody is here, and King disrespecting him is the wrong way to go about this and fans only know his name when his name appears on the big screen. Lethal tells them both anytime and anywhere.

