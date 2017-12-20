Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.20.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) defeated Coast to Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) @ 9:40 via pin [***]

– Shane Taylor defeated Eli Isom @ 2:44 via referee stoppage [NR]

– The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson) defeated Trent, Chuckie T, & Rocky Romero @ 20:56 via pin [****]

The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Coast to Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) : C2C attacks at the bell and run wild early, working double teams and quick tags follow as they isolate Kaz early. Kaz fires up with chops, and Daniels helps out, distracting the ref and allowing Kaz to hit a slingshot DDT. Daniels takes LSG to the floor, and the Addiction work take heat on Ali. Post break, Kaz hits the neck breaker and covers for 2. The Addiction then follows with a series of double teams, scoring a near fall. Ali fights back and makes the much-needed tag. LSG runs wild on the Addiction, working a really good hot tag sequence. He fights off the unprettier and hits a flatliner for 2. C2C runs wild, hitting the complete shot and puts Kaz in the tree of WHOA. Daniels breaks up the coast-to-coast drop kicks, back stabber and unprettier to Ali, LSG makes the save, but gets cut off and the best Meltzer ever follows, and the Addiction picks up the win. The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) defeated Coast to Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) @ 9:40 via pin [***] This was a good opening match, with a simple story of the young team looking to work up the ranks, but coming up short again, falling to the veteran team. This also keeps the Addiction’s momentum following Final Battle.

– Post match, LSG says it’s the same result, over and over again, they haven’t accomplished anything. They haven’t won a match that matters. Ali says that they are a team and work hard, and have to win their next match; otherwise, they shouldn’t be doing this. “One more match, do or die.”

Shane Taylor vs. Eli Isom : Isom has been on Youtube Future of Honor matches. Taylor tosses Isom around to begin. Isom follows with chops, this just pisses Taylor of, and he lays in chops and hits a corner splash. The clothesline follows, and then the knee strike. Taylor then delivers the KO punch and that’s that. Shane Taylor defeated Eli Isom @ 2:44 via referee stoppage [NR]

A fine squash to get Taylor some momentum after he fell short at Final Battle.

– The Bucks cut a promo about tonight’s main event. Marty arrived, but they run him off and introduce Kenny Omega. Omega says ROH opened up the checkbook to bring him in.

– We get a Coleman’s Pulpit segment with Brandi Rhodes. They talk about her being on the new WAGS: Atlanta show, and Coleman then questions Brandi about the rough start to her wrestling career, going 0-2. Things get snippy as Coleman makes fun of Brandi (saying she should just wear polka dots) and she leaves, but notes that she is already ahead of Coleman in terms of her career. Well that was a segment.

Trent, Chuckie T, & Rocky Romero vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson) : Romero and matt to begin. Matt spits at Romero, pissing him off and they brawl and work into a counter sequence. Omega and Chuckie T tag in. They shake hands, but Trent attacks and they clear out the Bucks. Omega fights off the Best Friends, hits a RANA and teases the one winged angel, but Chuckie T escapes. The Bucks return and clear the ring. They look for rise of the Terminator, and the dives connect. The Elite take control back in the ring, working over Chuckie T. Trent returns and they hit a soul food/dragon suplex combo. Post break, and Best friends have control, working over Matt. Chuckie T hits the slow-motion senton atomico. He and Trent hug, but no sell Romero’s desire for a hug. Matt battles back, hits a superkick and tries for the tag. The blockbuster follows and Nick tags in. he runs wild with kicks and knee strikes, the bulldog/clothesline combo follows and then follows with a sweet step up dive to the floor. Back in and the swanton eats knees. Trent then hits the running knee strike. Matt makes the save. Omega tags in, and he runs wild, hitting enziguris and snapdragon suplexes. Trent cuts him off, hitting a tornado DDT. Omega hits the snapdragon on Trent, and the V trigger is cut of by Chuckie T. It breaks down, we get superkicks and more bang for your buck is countered. Romero hits a superplex and so does Trent, Chuckie T follows with a double stomp and follows with a tope! The snap piledriver gets 2 for Trent. Post break, the action spills to the floor and the Bucks take out the Best friends with superkicks. Romero tries to fight them off, but Omega takes him out with a knee strike. Matt hits an apron DDT on Chuckie T, and Trent piledrive Omega to the apron. Nick hits him with an apron German, But Romero hits sliced bread off of the apron onto the pile of bodies on the floor. Matt and Romero back in the ring, and they trade strikes. Romero starts hitting forever clotheslines and a big lariat. He fights off Nick, and a running sliced bread on Omega. Matt cuts him off and locks in the sharp shooter, Nick hits an X-Factor and moonsault to the floor. Omega locks on the crossface as well, but Trent makes the save, breaking up the cease and desist. They all face off and trade strikes, the Elite hits superkicks but then run into knee strikes, The best friends hit a trio of gotch style piledrivers for the near fall. They now look for the triple strong zero and hit it, but Nick flies into make the save. They cut off Romero and Omega hits the Finlay roll and then a back stabber on Chuckie T. The Elite hit a double stomp indie taker, Omega hits the one winged Meltzer driver; the cease &B desist finishes Romero. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson) defeated Trent, Chuckie T, & Rocky Romero @ 20:56 via pin [****] This was an absolutely great main event. They kept an amazing pace, the crowd was into it the entire time and it was just so much fun. Nick Jackson may have the best hot tag in the business right now; it completely changes the tone of a match and begins the build to taking things to the next level. Great work from everyone here, making a usually missable post PPV show worth your time.

– Next week we get a Christmas surprise ten-man tag match with Dalton Castle captaining one team and Cody captaining the other.

– End Scene.

