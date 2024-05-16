Jeff Jarrett Recalls Working In WWE’s Attitude Era, Meeting Rick Rude

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the WWE Attitude Era, Rick Rude and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the WWE Attitude Era matches: “In the Attitude Era, there wasn’t a lot of opportunity. A long TV match was six, seven minutes. Most of them were two and three minutes. And you kind of look at this — and Conrad just a second ago, as we’re watching this — yes, Kane and Billy [Gunn] could still go today. Billy still does. But the cameraman working, and there’s been some newsworthy stuff recently of guys continuing to be let go up in the corporate land. There are some camera guys who are still there to this day, shooting this match. I noticed when I looked back.”

On the touring schedule in 1999: “This pace — even without SmackDown, we were running Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Raw. When you’re home, you’re home to wash clothes and keep rolling, and lots of appearances and lots of things. If you were on Raw every week, you had so many different responsibilities outside of — we just did appearances and photo shoots, and action figures, and video games, and all that kind of stuff.”

On Rick Rude: “Well, the first time I met Rick was — oh, Conrad, on your Google machine. When did he debut in Memphis? Because I feel like I was in eighth or ninth, maybe eighth or seventh — middle school, early high school. Anyway, he came to the house with his girlfriend-slash-valet Angel. He had not been in business long. But man, my dad just was, he just said, ‘Man, he’s got Hollywood looks. He’s a legit badass. He wants to learn. He’s got the pedigree and the mindset.’ He was super, super, so bullish on him. He’s like, ‘That guy’s gonna be a major, major star.’ That was my first time being around him.

“It was always unique through the years that I would get to hear my father, the way he would frame talent. It was always, you know — and there’s just the different tag teams or heels or babyfaces. But man, he loved Rick Rude, and really thought he was going to be super successful. And obviously wasn’t too long after that, he got his ride and got his ticket and started making big money.”

