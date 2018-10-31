Csonka’s Ultima Lucha Cuatro Part One Review  

Csonka’s Lucha Ultima Lucha Cuatro Part One Review

– Trios Title Elimination Match: Champions The Reptile Tribe defeated The Rabbit Tribe & Sammy Guevara, Ivelisse & XO Lishus @ 12:00 via submission [***¼]

– Taya defeated Ricky Mundo @ 4:10 via submission [**]

– Mask vs. Mask Match: Son of Havoc defeated Killshot @ 14:10 via pin [****]

– Aerostar, in full gear of course because he’s the kind of guy I’d like to believe has no regular clothes, visits the police station. He meets with Captain Vasquez, and they produce the halves of the ancient medallion they hold (Aerostar got his from Catrina’s corpse.) Vasquez is actually Catrina’s mother. The amulet forms into one piece and Captain Vasquez disintegrates. Fucking Thanos.

Trios Title Elimination Match: Champions The Reptile Tribe (Moon, Snake, & Daga) vs. The Rabbit Tribe (Rabbit, Bunny, & London) vs. Sammy Guevara, Ivelisse & XO Lishus : Rabbit attacks everyone, and starts hitting suplexes and gets his glove and the others fire back with superkicks, it breaks down and Snake tosses Moon onto the Rabbit, he no sells and posts her. They all brawl to the floor and Bunny hits a springboard dive and XO Lishus hits a suicide dive and Sammy follows with a tope and Ivelisse hits a dive as well. We get a huge brawl on the floor, Sammy and Moon brawl up and into the crowd. Sammy works her over in the camera stand and hits a fucking Spanish fly off of it onto the pile on the floor! Mandible claw on Sammy, he tosses him in the ring and London is in and attacks. London trips over Bunny and Sammy cradles him for the elimination. Rabbit mandible claws Sammy and he spits blood onto the Rabbit but the Rabbit tribe has been eliminated. They call for a medic. Post break, and XO Lishus & Ivelisse are left without Sammy. XO Lishus hits a stunner on Snake for 2. The reptiles cut off XO Lishus, but Ivelisse flies in with a high cross, attacks Snake and the code red gets 2. Moon dumps Ivelisse and now isolate XO Lishus. XO Lishus digs deep and fires up and fights them off until he eats superkicks and the shoulder breaker, snap RANA and arm bar by Daga and Moon cuts off Ivelisse and XO Lishus taps. Champions The Reptile Tribe defeated The Rabbit Tribe & Sammy Guevara, Ivelisse & XO Lishus @ 12:00 via submission [***¼] This was a good and fun way to kick off the show, with the Reptile Tribe retaining and a great pace being kept.

Ricky Mundo vs. Taya : Taya rushes the ring and spears Ricky and follows with a German. She runs wild, hits clotheslines and kicks. The double knees get 2. Taya slaps Ricky around, but Ricky hits a superkick and cuts her off. Ricky dumps her to the floor, follows and sets up a table. Taya fires back and hits a high cross off of the announce table and follows with strikes. Back in and Taya hits a Saito suplex and another for 2.Taya now curb stomps Ricky, and locks on an STF and Ricky taps. Taya defeated Ricky Mundo @ 4:10 via submission [**] This was short and ok, with Taya getting to dominate and get revenge for her ruined wedding. It was a good payoff to the feud.

– Post match, Taya yells that Ricky ruined her fucking wedding and puts him through a table. Taya also stole Ricky’s doll.

Mask vs. Mask: Killshot vs. Son of Havoc : They tart off brawling and Killshot is sent to the floor. Havoc follows with the Sasuke special. Killshot fires back with strikes and chops, back in and the suplex follows. Havoc fights back with strikes, but Killshot catches him with a pop up knee strike. Killshot hits the top rope double stomp for 2. Killshot now grabs a stretcher, and then loosens up the lower rope and brings in the stretcher. Havoc counters the powerbomb and hits a back breaker. They spill to the floor, Havoc works him over and brings out a table. He sets it up and they brawl under the entrance. Killshot lays Havoc on the table and he climbs, Havoc follows and they battle into the crowd. Havoc knocks Killshot back onto the table and he climbs higher into the crowd and onto the top of the entrance and flies off, putting Killshot through the table. Back in and Havoc covers for 2. Havoc up top and Killshot crotches him and follows him up and looks for a superplex, but Havoc hits the super DVD, and follows with the shooting star press for a great near fall. Havoc lays him on the stretcher, heads back up top and Killshot Cuts him off and follows him up and superplexes him onto the stretcher. Killshot follows with the kill stomp and then the storm cradle driver gets a great near fall. They trade strikes, kicks and Havoc hits a lethal injection. The piledriver on the stretcher follows and Havoc straps Killshot down and heads up top and hits the shooting star press and covers for the win. Son of Havoc defeated Killshot @ 14:10 via pin [****] This was a great match, and with their masks on the line, they let loose with everything and simply delivered a banger in the main event of night one.

– Post match, Killshot now must unmask. Killshot says his name is Lieutenant Jermaine Strickland (MY GOD, KILLSHOT IS SHANE STRICKLAND’S IDENTICAL TWIN BROTHER!), and he’s been hiding under the mask for years because he left his brothers for dead. APOLOGIZE TO DANTE FOX! He unmasks and hands the mask to Havoc.

– We get a closing video, where Fox (in full dress uniform) meets with Strickland, noting he was off on a mission. Strickland requests to be relieved of duty and Fox grants it. Strickland walks off like at the end of a Rambo movie.

* Sacrifice to The Gods Match: Johnny Mundo vs. Matanza

* 2 out or 3 Falls Match: Dragon Azteca Jr. vs. Fenix

* Death Match: Mil Muertes vs. The Mack

* Lucha Underground Title Ciero Miedo Match: Champion Marty The Moth Martinez vs. Pentagon

