Csonka’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling Review 9.07.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jessie Jones defeated Fire @ 4:50 via submission [**½]

– Sassy Massy defeated The Disciplinarian @ 4:35 via pin [**½]

– Tag Team Tournament Match: The Psycho Sisters defeated Princess Aussie & Reyna Reyes @ 6:30 via pin [**]

– #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Jungle Grrrl vs. Jessicka Havok vs. The Beast went to a no contest @ 4:12 [**]

– We open with highlights from season one, where Tessa Blanchard became the WOW – Women Of Wrestling champion. The closing scene of season one set up tonight’s main event: Jungle Grrrl vs. Jessicka Havok vs. The Beast.

– Champion Tessa Blanchard opens the show. She says she does what she says she will and that’s why she became champion. She’s undeniable, the biggest star in wrestling, and the baddest bitch in the building. The Beast arrives and says Tessa is only the champ because she allows her to be. Jungle Grrrl now arrives and says Tessa is cute thinking she deserves to be champion. Tessa says she already took care of her, and bails. Havok now arrives and Tessa suggests that she will defend her tile next week, so McLane books a triple threat main event.

– Shaul Guerrero is the ring announcer.

-Jones cuts a promo to reinforce her heel redneck character, and she makes “rasslin great.”

Jessie Jones vs. Fire : Fire is Kiera Hogan. They lock up, working to the ropes and Fire takes her down and follows with strikes. She follows with dropkicks and covers for 2. Jones counters into a takedown and stomps on the arm. She focuses on the arm, and slams Fire to the buckles. Fire now gets the sunset flip for 2. Jones follows with strikes and goes back to the arm, and follows with a shoulder tackle. She misses the elbow drop, superkick by Fire and clotheslines follow. The grounded superkick follows and Fire follows with corner clotheslines, kicks and covers for 2. Jones fires back, eye poke and locks on an arm bar but Fire makes the ropes. Fire then cradles her for 2. Jones locks on the arm bar and Fire taps. Jessie Jones defeated Fire @ 4:50 via submission [**½] This was a solid opener, Jones is a fine heel while Fire came off as the better wrestler.

– We get a profile video package for Azteca (Karissa Rivera). She came here as a masked performer against her parent’s wishes, but is now unmasked as Reyna Reyes, embracing her Philippine heritage.

The Disciplinarian w/Samantha Smart vs. Sassy Massy : Sassy Massy is Alisha Edwards. Thy lock up and the Disciplinarian shoves Massy down. Massy looks for a takedown, Disciplinarian follows with elbows and then retreats to the ropes. Massy trips her up, his the cross body and a clothesline for 2. She climbs the ropes and Disciplinarian slams her to the mat. Disciplinarian chokes her out, Smart then attacks with her ruler, and the Disciplinarian covers for 2. Disciplinarian misses a charge and Massy cradles her for 2. The complete shot follows for 2. Disciplinarian cuts her off and hits the tree slam. The nail in the coffin follows for 2 as the Disciplinarian pulls her up and locks on a rear choke. Massy fires up and follows with strikes and clotheslines. The corner cross body follows for 2. Disciplinarian fights back and hits the cutter for 2. Disciplinarian slams her face to the mat and Massy counters back and the sunset flip gets the win. Sassy Massy defeated The Disciplinarian @ 4:35 via pin [**½] This was another solid match, with a clear heel vs. face dynamic and clean work.

Tag Team Tournament Match: The Psycho Sisters (Razor & Fury) w/Mezmeriah vs. Princess Aussie & Reyna Reyes : Aussie and Razor begin, they lock up and Aussie works the arm until Razor fires back. Aussie takes her down into an arm bar. Razor uses the hair to counter out and locks on a head scissors. Razor follows with strikes and Reyes tags in. double teams follow and Reyes covers for 2. Quick tags follow as they double team Razor and again cover for 2. Aussie follows with strikes, Mezmeriah with the distraction and Razor hits the senton for 2. Fury tags in and double teams follow. She grounds the action, and follows with a superkick for 2. Fury follows with an STF, Reyes makes the save but Fury continues to control. Razor tags back in and Aussie hits a head scissors and stunner. Tag to Reyes and Fury. Reyes runs wild with kicks, but Razor makes the save and hits the stroke. Aussie takes her out and Fury follows with a German. Reyes then hits a complete shot for 2. Reyes accidentally superkicks Aussie and Fury picks up the win with the cradle and holding the tights. The Psycho Sisters defeated Princess Aussie & Reyna Reyes @ 6:30 via pin [**] This was ok, a bit slow at times and there were a few instances of standing around and looking lost by Razor in particular.

– The heels celebrate post match and claim that no one can stop them.

– We get a video package, hyping tonight’s main event.

– Tessa arrives to do commentary for the main event.

#1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Jungle Grrrl vs. Jessicka Havok vs. The Beast : They brawl at the bell and knock Havok to the floor. Beast and Grrrl trade shoulder tackles, Havok trips up the Best and posts her. Grrrl trips up Havok and they all brawl to the floor. Back in and Havok lays the boots to Grrrl. Beast rolls back in and spears them both. Havok cuts her off, Grrrl heads up top and hits the high cross to both and follows with dropkicks to both. She goes for covers but both kick out. They all brawl, Beast picks up Havok but Grrrl spears her and heads up top and Hazard pulls her to the floor, leading to the no contest. Jungle Grrrl vs. Jessicka Havok vs. The Beast went to a no contest @ 4:12 [**] This was ok while it lasted, but the booking sends a bad message here in episode one of the season.

– Post match, Grrrl gets a chair and runs off Havok & Hazard. Tessa says she will pick her own opponent for next week.

