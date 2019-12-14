Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.13.19  

Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.06.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Raul Mendoza defeated Ariya Daivari @ 11:05 via pin [***]

– Joaquin Wilde defeated Jimmy Joe Jobbington @ 2:50 via pin [NR]

– Tony Nese defeated Danny Burch @ 13:03 via pin [***¼]

We open with highlights of Angel Garza winning the cruiserweight tile on Wednesday night.

Raul Mendoza vs. Ariya Daivari : This is a rematch, Daivari won the first a few weeks back. Daivari talks shit and Mendoza hits a shoulder tackle. He hits another and covers for 2. Mendoza follows with chops, Daivari fires back and Mendoza follows with a RANA. The high cross follows for 2. The dropkick to the floor follows but Daivari post him. Back in and Daivari follows with chops. He whips Mendoza to he buckles and covers for 2. Daivari grounds things and Mendoza fires back, but Daivari quickly cuts him off and follows with a cover for 2. Daivari grounds things again, Mendoza escapes with a jawbreaker and enziguri. He follows with rapid-fire strikes, clotheslines and a dropkick. The missile dropkick and tornillo follows to the floor. Back in and Mendoza hits the twister suplex for 2. Daivari fires back with a superkick, hits iconoclasm and the frog splash gets 2. Mendoza counters back and hits an enziguri, avalanche RANA and covers for 2. Mendoza up top and has to roll through on the Phoenix splash, uranage by Daivari and that gets 2. They trade, and work into a double down. They trade again, enziguri by Mendoza, and the cradle finishes it. Raul Mendoza vs. Ariya Daivari @ 11:05 via pin [***] Good opener, with Mendoza looking good.

– We get a Joaquin Wilde video package.

Joaquin Wilde vs. Jimmy Joe Jobbington : They lockup and work into counters as Wilde starts working the arm. He follows with arm drags, grounding things. The head scissors and RANA follow as Wilde grounds things again. Wilde hits a dropkick, chops and Jobbington cuts him off, they work up top and Wilde slips out into a powerbomb. Up kicks and a cradle follow for the win. Joaquin Wilde defeated Jimmy Joe Jobbington @ 2:50 via pin [NR] A solid but unspectacular 205 Live debut for Wilde, who I love and hope gets more opportunities.

– They mention Angel Garza winning the title on Wednesday night and show him proposing to his girlfriend, she said yes.

– Next week is a best of 205 Live (part one) show.

Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch : They lockup and Nese takes time to pose. Lockup again and Burch grounds things, Nese fights to his feet, Burch takes him down and poses. Burch grounds the action, stomps on his hands and takes control. Nese works him to the ropes, counters back and Burch grounds him again. He works a neck crank, maintaining control until Nese takes him to the ropes. Burch quickly takes him back down, but Nese makes the ropes. Nese dumps him and to the floor they go as Burch follows with uppercuts and slams Nese to the barricade. Back in and Nese cuts off Burch, follows with ground and pound, and lays the boots to him. He stuns Burch over the ropes and the springboard moonsault follows for 2. He grounds Burch with a body scissors, lays in strikes and follows with chops. Nese works him over in the corner, Burch fires back and hits a missile dropkick. He follows with strikes, elbows and clotheslines and the XPLODER. The big right follows for 2. Nese counters but Burch hits ahead butt. Nese cuts him off with the double stomp for 2. He heads up top and Burch cuts him off, and the tower of London follows for 2. Burch locks in the crossface, but Nese makes the ropes. Nese dumps him and the Fosbury flop follows. Back in and the 450 misses as Burch locks on the crossface again. Nese fights, and powers up into a buckle bomb. The running Nese finishes it. Tony Nese defeated Danny Burch @ 13:03 via pin [***¼] Good main event to close out tonight’s show, with Burch impressing again in another loss.

