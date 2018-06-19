Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.19.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Drew Gulak defeated Lince Dorado @ 8:01 via submission [**¾]

– Hideo Itami defeated Mustafa Ali & Buddy Murphy @ 15:55 via pin [***¾]

Drew Gulak w/Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado w/Kalisto & Gran Metalik : This is fallout from last week, where Lucha House Party defeated Gulak, Kendrick, & Gallagher. Gulak immediately grounds things. He’s beaten Kalisto & Metalik, but not Dorado. Gulak keeps things grounded, controlling and picking up near falls. Dorado escapes and scores with roll ups until Gulak cuts him off with a head butt. Dorado hits a head scissors and moonsault press for 2. Dorado takes control, grounding things and working the arm. Gulak crotches him on the lucha arm drag attempt and them dumps him to the floor. Gulak follows him to the floor, rolls him back in and lays the boots to him. Gulak takes it back to yhe floor and yells at Dorado. “HOW’S IT FEEL CAT?” Back in and Gulak keeps things grounded, but then tries to pick up the pace and they work into a double down. Dorado to his feet, fires up and hits strikes and dropkicks. Dorado lays in rights and a spin kick and then an enziguri. The high cross follows for 2. Gulak cuts him off, but Dorado hits the lethal injection for 2 as Kendrick put Gulak’s foot on the ropes. Kendrick attacks Dorado and Gulak gets the gu-lock and Dorado taps. Drew Gulak defeated Lince Dorado @ 8:01 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, it played well into the established feud, and Gulak has now submitted all three lucha house party members, and the feud between the luchas, Gulak, Kendrick, & Gallagher will continue.

– Drake Maverick tells Itami if he has a problem, come to him and deal with it like a professional. Itami wants respect, and Maverick tells him he can earn respect in tonight’s main event.

– TJP arrives and says “the cruiser-great” is being wasted once again. He’s not asking for much, just higher profile matches, and the main event every week. TJP runs Jobby down and Jobby attacks, so TJP locks on a knee bar and holds onto it until refs make the save. TJP as the supreme cruiserweight asshole is great. Good segment.

– Commentary hypes Lio Rush’s signing. He debuts next week. Also Lucha House Party vs. Gulak, Kendrick, & Gallagher in an elimination tag match.

Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy : they circle and Murphy & Ali back off Itami, Itami bails and Murphy follows and attacks on the floor. Ali then wipes them out with a tope. Back in and Ali pummels Itami with rights, Murphy tosses Ali aside and he attacks Itami. Murphy then attacks Ali and starts working over Itami again. Ali cuts him off and hits a RANA. He them dumps Murphy, and Itami cuts him off Ali looks for a dive. Itami then grounds the action, and then knocks Murphy back to the floor. Itami lays in kicks on Ali and demands respect. Murphy is back and they trade kicks, laying into each other. They then trade strike and slap each other. Itami connects with a knee strike and lays in repeated kicks to Murphy. Ali slides back in and cuts of Itami, but Murphy about kills him with a lariat and hits a German for 2. Murphy slams Ali into Itami, but Ali gets a roll up for 2. Murphy now locks on a sleeper on Ali, Itami in and breaks it up. Ali hits a jawbreaker, and then an enziguri. Murphy tosses him away but Ali hits Itami with an x-factor and then a reverse RANA on Murphy for 2. Ali heads up top but Itami crotches him. Itami follows him up and Murphy joins in, cuts off Ali and hits Cheeky Nandos on Itami and follows with a twisting DDT for 2. They all trade strikes now, Itami kicks Ali out of the air to counter a cutter and everyone is down. Great exchange there. Itami controls with kicks until Murphy hits a powerbomb for 2. The knee strike follows, but Ali cuts him off. The regular 450 onto both Itami & Murphy connects, Murphy rolls to the floor. Ali covers for 2 as Murphy pulls him to the floor. Murphy slams him off of the announce table, clears it off and pulls Ali onto it. Ali cuts him off and then runs back to the table and hits a Spanish fly to the floor! Back in and Itami cuts off Ali and covers for 2. Itami rips off a bottom buckle pad, sends Ali in and dropkicks him to the exposed buckle and picks up the win. Hideo Itami defeated Mustafa Ali & Buddy Murphy @ 15:55 via pin [***¾] This was a very, very good match. These three busted their asses and took a dead crowd and got them interested by the end. Ali & Murphy continue to be stand out performers for the show, delivering each time out, and Itami likely earns a title shot with the win. I have no problem with how Itami won, but I found the final minute or so. closing stretch to be a bit flat, and it had been a bit hotter, I think for me, it would have elevated it to a great match.

