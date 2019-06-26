Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jack Gallagher defeated Mike Kanellis @ 7:10 via pin [**½]

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Winner Gets a Title Shot at Extreme Rules: Tony Nese defeated Akira Tozawa @ 14:20 via pin [****]

– We get highlights of Drew Gulak winning the cruiserweight title at Stomping Grounds. Gulak opens the show, saying he’s given up building a better 205 Live and instead, built a better Drew Gulak. Tonight, Nese and Tozawa can fight and the winner gets him at Extreme Rules.

Mike Kanellis vs. Jack Gallagher : Maria is at ringside. They lock up and Gallagher outwrestles Mike early on. Mike counters, but Gallagher kicks his way out and cradles him for 2. Gallagher then grounds the action, Mike escapes and Gallagher does the corner headstand spot and follows with a dropkick. Maria distracts Gallagher, Mike posts him and follow with a suplex on the floor. Gallagher makes it back in and Mike follows with grounded strikes. He grounds the action, and then whips Gallagher to the buckles and sets him up top. Mike lays in chops, follows him up and Gallagher fights him off, knocks him to the mat and then flies off into the boots on Mike; the Michinoku driver follows for 2. They trade strikes and chops, Gallagher fires up but runs into a superkick for 2 as the ref catches Mike holding the tights. Head butt by Gallagher and he picks up the win. Jack Gallagher defeated Mike Kanellis @ 7:10 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, worked with all of the enthusiasm of any Mike Kanellis match and had a flat finish as he fails again.

– Mike throws a temper tantrum post match, teasing quitting and leaving through the crowd as Maria looks on confused.

– Nese says no excuses for losing on Sunday, he just lost and knew the risks going in. He takes control back tonight, beating a man he respects in Tozawa. He reminds Gulak that he didn’t beat HIM for the title. Tozawa says he had victory in his grasp on Sunday. He will win tonight and become a two-time cruiserweight champion at Extreme Rules.

– Drake Maverick leaves a voicemail for the Kanellis family, calling them unprofessional.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Jimmy Boots & Tights : They lock up and Carrillo works into counters, picking up the pace and following with an enziguri. The lucha arm drag follows, and the cover gets 2. Jimmy fires back with strikes, but Carrillo hits the back handspring elbow and springboard head butt for 2. Carrillo heads up top and hits a missile dropkick and the twisting splash finishes it. Humberto Carrillo defeated Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 2:30 via pin [NR] A fine squash for Carrillo.

-We get highlights of last week’s Daivari vs. Lorcan angle. Daivari says that he was out for revenge last week, and he’s tougher and smarter than most think. Lorcan attacks with a chair shot and beats down Daivari.

– The Lucha Bros talk about their issues with the Singhs, and next week, they get a rematch in a tornado tag match.

Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa : They lock up and Nese grounds the action. Tozawa fights back, they work to the ropes and into a series of counters as Nese gets a cradle for 2. Tozawa counters the suplex, hits a RANA and follows with the cannonball off of the apron. Back in and Tozawa heads up top and Nese cuts him off with a PELE, and covers for 2. Nese grounds the action, laying in crossface strikes. The running back elbow follows for 2. Nese now works a body scissors, grounding Tozawa. Tozawa starts to fight his way out but Nese cuts him off with elbow strikes. Nese grounds things again, but Tozawa fires back and hits a kick and flapjack. The sliding dropkick and suicide dive follows, sending Nese over the commentary table. Back in and Tozawa heads up top and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Tozawa gets the octopus hold, but Nese powers out into a side slam. Nese fires away with chops, strikes and kicks. Nese then hits the Fosbury flop to the floor. Back in and the springboard moons Sault follows for 2. They trade strikes and chops, but Tozawa fires up and hits the jab. Counters the pump handle into a spin kick for 2. Tozawa heads up top and Nese cuts him off. He follows him up and Tozawa fires back, and the sunset bomb is blocked but Tozawa turns that into a destroyer for a great near fall. Tozawa up top and misses the senton. Tozawa manage a crucifix for 2. Nese then hits the buckle bomb for 2. The running Nese is countered into a German for 2. Superkick by Nese, German and Tozawa counters the running Nese, but Nese hits jig’n tonic for the win. Tony Nese defeated Akira Tozawa @ 14:20 via pin [****] This was a great main event, with great pacing, near falls and an extremely well done home stretch.

