Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.10.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kalisto defeated Tony Nese @ 6:20 via DQ [**¼]

– Lio Rush defeated Colin Delaney @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Hideo Itami @ 15:45 via pin [***]

Kalisto vs. Tony Nese : Dorado & Metalik are at ringside. Murphy is out with Nese. This is a rematch from the early EVOLVE days. Kalisto uses his speed to avoid Nese early on. They work into counters and then into a standoff. Kalisto hits a head scissors and dropkick, covering for 1. Nese cuts off Kalisto, hits corner knees and then follows with a suplex for 2. Nese grounds things, lays in strikes, and then works a body scissors. Kalisto escapes, hits kicks and takes Nese down. Kalisto now hits an enziguri and seated senton. The tornillo follows and then a head scissors. Kalisto hits a springboard high cross and covers for 2. Kalisto takes time to dance, hits a rolling kick, but Nese cuts him off with a forearm strike. Kalisto hits a spin kick, but Nese cuts him off and almost kills him with a rough looking buckle bomb. Murphy argues with Dorado & Kalisto, Nese to the floor Kalisto wipes him out with a dive. Murphy then attacks Kalisto for the DQ. Kalisto defeated Tony Nese @ 6:20 via DQ [**½] This was solid while it lasted, and was basically there to set up a tag match, likely for next week. I’m still hoping for some trios titles down the line.

– We get a post match brawl between the five.

– Drake Murphy meets with Noam Dar. TJP arrives and says 205 is now worse than it was. He says he could have beaten Dar if he has proper prep time. Maverick sets the rematch for next week.

Lio Rush vs. Colin Delaney : Akira Tozawa is out to take in the festivities, like Lio did during his match last week. Lio even gets Tozawa a chair so he can watch in comfort. Tozawa kicks it aside, and Delaney gets a roll up for 2. Lio quickly cuts him off and lays in kicks. Lio just plays with Delaney and kicks Delaney to the floor. Back in and Lio hits the big frog splash for the win. Lio Rush defeated Colin Delaney @ 1:50 via pin [NR] Lio Rush is a glorious little asshole, has looked good, and is locking in his character.

– Post match, Tozawa puts over Lio, but asks what he’s done in WWE. He says he’s done nothing, mocking Lio like Lio did to him last week. Tozawa teases handing him the mic and drops it after asking Lio if he wants to face him. Drake Maverick arrives and books the match for next week.

– We get highlights from last week’s excellent main event.

– Drew Gulak, along with Gallagher & Kendrick, cuts a promo and says that they are setting their sights on bigger prizes, and will be watching tonight’s main event.

Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami : Alexander has been champion for 94-days. They lock up, work to the ropes and Alexander breaks clean but Itami shoves him away. They talk trash, lock up and break as Alexander avoids the Itami head kick. They scramble and work to the mat, and then to the ropes and Itami gets in a cheap shot. Itami gets a roll up for 2, misses a kick and Alexander gets a side headlock. The head scissors and dropkick follow. Itami begs off, Alexander lays in chops but Itami cuts him off with kicks and follows with ground and pound. Itami talks shit to Alexander as he lays in more kicks. He follows with knee strikes, and the cover gets 2. Itami maintains control, yelling about respect, and continuing to lay in kicks on Alexander. Alexander fires back with chops, but Itami hits a knee strike to cut him off. Itami now grounds the action, Alexander fires up but Itami lays on more knee strikes and kicks, covering for 2. Itami maintains control, laying in more kicks, and following with a neck breaker, covering for 2. Itami takes things back to the ground, but Alexander fires up and gets to his feet. The cradle then gets 2. Alexander fires back with uppercuts, hits an enziguri and then the slingshot flatliner gets 2. Itami to the apron trips up Alexander, but Alexander kicks him to the floor. Alexander then follows with the tope. Back in and Alexander goes springboard, Itami avoids him, but Alexander then hits the neutralizer kick for 2. Itami fights off the lumbar check, fires back with kicks and gets the tornado neck snap. The top rope clothesline follows and Itami covers for 2. Alexander fights off the fisherman’s suplex, they trade strikes and kicks, Itami rocks Alexander and the running kick and fisherman’s suplex connects for 2. Itami removes the bottom buckle pad like he did a few weeks back, but Alexander cuts him off, but as he looks for a springboard attack, Itami trips him up and knocks him to the floor. Itami hits a running dropkick as Alexander was laid against the steps. Itami rolls Alexander in and covers for 2. Alexander fights back, but gets cut off by a spinning back fist and then another. Itami then runs into he lumbar check and Alexander retains. Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Hideo Itami @ 15:45 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event match, but lacked the overall intensity and drama of recent main events, which have been very good to great. Itami shows flashes of the KENTA that many remember, but still feels like a shell of himself in many ways. He worked hard, but never felt like a threat to the title, and I never bought into him beating Alexander, which is where the lack of drama hurt things.

– Next week:

* TJP vs. Noam Dar

* Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa

– End Scene.

