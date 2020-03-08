Csonka’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE Elimination Chamber event, which airs tonight on the award winning WWE Network. The show will feature two Elimination Chamber matches, AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak : The Elimination Chamber card is extremely weak, and while it may not sound like a glowing compliment, this match (if it gets time) has the potential to be one of the best on the show. They have been setting this one up for a few weeks, with Gulak criticizing Bryan and trying to lead others to victory over him, which he failed at. This obviously feels like something Bryan requested, as he loves Gulak and I think is just at a point where he wants to work with people he likes/respects/feels are under utilized and have fun and I can appreciate it. Bryan as we all know is great, he will deliver and likely give Gulak a lot here. Gulak is also tremendously talented and his move to Smackdown was a big blow to 205Live as a he’s one of many that held that show together. Again if this gets time, it should be really good and possibly great; Bryan wins and hopefully finds a direction for Mania afterwards. WINNER: Daniel Bryan

US Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo : On Monday’s Raw, Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade & Angel Garza, finally giving the babyfaces a win in this feud. Carrillo pinned Andrade in that match, setting this up. The feud is there, the setup made sense and they have had good to really good matches in the past. But for me, while these two have been fun, I have still been waiting for them to have that truly great match together. Hopefully we get that here, because the match has a ton of potential. I think we may get a title change here, and that the four men will continue to feud and we get a four-way at Mania. WINNER: Humberto Carrillo

IC Title Handicap Match: Champion Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn : Strowman was feuding with Nakamura and looking for an IC Title shot, seemingly forever, and constantly road blocked by Sami & Cesaro. Strowman eventually won the title, standing tall, but was still tied with the three heels and just couldn’t get away. Then they had a contract signing for the Strowman vs. Nakamura rematch, where Strowman’s random comments allowed Sami to turn the odds into his favor and trick the big oaf into a handicap match. On one hand, it makes sense considering the feud, but on the other hand I am sick of seeing these four interact. Strowman will do Strowman things, Cesaro is great, Nak is Nak these days, but I am interested to see how Sami does since he’s been out of action for so long in the managerial role. I see this going one of two ways, Strowman either just steamrolls through to retain and likely get his comeuppance on Sami (who has always ran away from him), OR, they screw over Braun and Sami takes the championship, causing a rift between he and his followers. It’s possible, but I think Braun will retain. WINNER: Braun Strowman

NO DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles : These two faced off on Raw, where Styles made Black face off with the Good Brothers individually, he got beaten down and Styles then gave Black his first singles loss on the main roster. We get the rematch here in a no DQ match, but in all honesty, it’s a match I would have been more hyped for a few years ago. Black is great, Styles used to always deliver, but time has seemingly caught up with him. I love Styles, he can still be great but we haven’t seen it for a while; hopefully we get it here. I hope that this surprises me and they kill it. The match feels like a Styles win, since he’s reportedly facing Taker sat Mania, but as I said before, part of me thinks after the events at SaudiMania and the inclusion of Black here that there is a possibility that they are setting up Taker & Black vs. The OC at Mania. WINNER: AJ Styles

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy : Rollins & Murphy defeated the Profits at SaudiMania and then dropped the titles to them on Monday’s Raw when Kevin Owens cost the champions the titles. Rollins & Murphy immediately demanded a rematch, and we’re getting that here. The SaudiMania match was good, the Raw match even better so as long as this one isn’t completely over booked, I think this one has a ton of potential to deliver one of the best matches on the show. I see no reason for the champions to lose here, so I will go with them retaining. WINNER: The Street Profits

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka : This is the match that will set Becky’s challenger for Mania, and unless they throw us a curveball, it feels like a lock that Shayna wins. Shayna can be really good, Ruby will be looking to impress coming off of injury, Natalya is solid if unspectacular. Liv has shown some flashes of goodness since her “reboot,” Sarah is solid if underutilized, and Asuka is great. This one could either end up a mess or be something fun, but part of that will depend on the lay out and match structure. I also feel it may suffer from lack of drama since Shayna feels like such a lock. I’m just hoping for the best here. WINNER: Shayna Baszler

Smackdown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match: Champions Miz & Morrison vs. The Usos vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day : I really like this match and think it was smart to move away from the men’s regular chamber, as that one had no drama to it and this one has a to of potential. Miz & Morrison have had a fun and successful reunion. The Usos are great, Roode & Dolph are a solidly fun team, Heavy Machinery are a blast, Lucha House party are fun, while the New Day always deliver on PPV. I wouldn’t completely rule out a title change, but it feels way too soon for one so I think this will be fun, will deliver and that the champions will retain. WINNER: Miz & Morrison

MAKE SURE TO JOIN 411 FOR TONIGHT’S LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SHOW!

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 96. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook talk the latest news (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More), review this week’s AEW vs. NXT TV, & preview WWE Elimination Chamber. The show is approximately 90-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More): 2:00

* AEW Dynamite (3.04.20) Review: 22:00

* NXT (3.04.20) Review: 48:45

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:03:25

* WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: 1:07:55 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.