Csonka’s WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kickoff Match: Andrade Almas defeated Sin Cara @ 7:02 via pin [**¾]

– Kickoff Tables Match: Sanity defeated New Day @ 7:41 via pin [***]

– Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B Team defeated Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt @ 8:05 via pin [**½]

– Finn Balor defeated Constable Corbin @ 8:22 via pin [**½]

– Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Carmella defeated Asuka @ 5:30 via pin [DUD]

– WWE United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Champion Jeff Hardy @ 0:07 via pin [NR]

– Steel Cage Match: Kevin Owens defeated Braun Strowman @ 8:05 via escape [**½]

– Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Team Hell No @ 8:17 via pin [**½]

– Lashley defeated Roman Reigns @ 14:52 via pin [***¼]

– Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax @ 7:20 via pin [*]

– WWE Championship Match: Champion AJ Styles defeated Rusev @ 15:30 via pin [***¾]

– WWE Intercontinental Championship 30-Minute Iron Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins @ 30:17 via 5-4 in overtime [***]

Andrade Almas vs. Sin Cara : After weeks of not using Almas on Smackdown, these two had a fun sprint on Tuesday’s Smackdown. Almas won, so of course, we’re getting a rematch added to an already bloated card for no reason (story wise). They work a fun opening stretch; Cara dumps Almas and goes for a suicide dive, but gets slammed to the barricade. Back in and Almas takes control, beating Cara down and controlling with ease. Almas & Vega hit a tranquilo pose. Almas maintains control, grounding things again. Cara fights to his feet, they trade strikes and Cara hits a springboard high cross and then a moonsault press, the destroyer follows for 2. Almas cuts him off, but Cara hits an enziguri and they work up top. Cara follows, but Cara dumps him to the apron to counter the double stomp. Cara hits a botchy RANA looking deal to the floor (Almas saved him there), Back in and the frog splash follows or the visual pin as Vega takes the ref. Almas hits double knees and the hammerlock DDT for the win. Andrade Almas defeated Sin Cara @ 7:02 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, very similar toothier Smackdown match, with both working hard, bumping well, and making the absolute most of their time. It was enjoyable.

Tables Match: Sanity (Young, Dain, Wolfe) vs. New Day (Kofi, Woods, Big E) : They brawl at the bell and the fight quickly goes to the floor. Big E teases the suicide spear, but gets cut off and that allows Wolfe & EY to work double teams and take control. They work over Big E, isolating him in the ring. Kofi & Woods make the save, clear the ring and hit stereo dives. Dain then makes them pay with the big lad suicide dive to wipe them both out. Sanity sets up several tables on the floor, they take Kofi up top as Woods & Big E double team Dain on the floor. Back in and we get the double dropkick doomsday device from New Day. Dain now makes the save and runs wild on New Day, saving EY who was placed on a table. Kofi manages to knock him to the floor and Wolfe cuts him off. They work to the apron, Wolfe & EY then double team Kofi and put him through the table. Sanity defeated New Day @ 7:41 via pin [***] This was a good match, nice energy, and most importantly, Sanity won in an overall fun match really what it was supposed to be. The crowd was interested, it had fun spots, and the team that needed a win got it. I wish they had more time as they showed a lot of potential chemistry wise here.

– Ronda Rousey is at ringside.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team : Matt and Dallas to begin. Matt takes control and whips Dallas to the corner a few times. Dallas powders to the floor. Wyatt tags but Dallas tags out. Axel in and Wyatt attacks him, taking control and laying in grounded strikes. He now follows with a head butt and Axel now cuts him off and lays the boots to him. Wyatt hits a clothesline, tags in Matt and he works over Axel in the corner. The clothesline follows, another, and Axel cuts off the bulldog bit runs into a boot and Matt hits the second rope elbow drop for 2. Axel fights off the side effect, and chokes out Matt in the ropes. Dallas tags in for double teams, follows with a clothesline and then grounds things. The DDT then follows for 2. Matt fires up, hits the side effect and both men are down. Tags to Wyatt & Dallas, Wyatt takes control, hits the corner splash and dumps Axel. The uranage to Dallas follows. Matt tags in and the B Team runs them together, draping neck breaker by Dallas and we have new champions. The B Team defeated Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt @ 8:05 via pin [**½] This was an overall solid match with a more invested crowd than expected. This felt like a title change to mix things up, and I sort of hope that the B team are transitional champions so that the Revival or AOP get a chance to take the titles.

– Kurt Angle reveals that he’s been negotiating with Brock Lesnar. He says Lesnar is refusing to return and then showed up at UFC. He needs to show up tomorrow or be stripped of the championship.

Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin : Corbin looks fresh off of an appearance on Bar Rescue. They lock up, Corbin takes him to the corner and lays in strikes and elbows. Corbin beats him down, but Balor battles back and hits a dropkick. Corbin now lays in corner clotheslines and takes Balor down. Corbin talks a lot, and then grounds things. Corbin now follows with the out and in bossman lariat and covers for 2. He follows with elbow strikes, and then knocks Balor to the apron. Back in and Corbin covers for 2. Corbin again grounds things. Balor fights to his feet, hits an enziguri and heads up top. Corbin cuts him off and hits the chokebreaker for 2. Corbin now follows with rights, hits a clothesline but Balor connects with sling blade. He then runs into deep six and Corbin covers for 2. Corbin drags Balor to his feet, lays in elbows, and Balor fights back and hits a standing double stomp. Balor hits John Woooooooo and heads up top. Corbin crotches him but Balor counters end of days into a cradle for the win. Finn Balor defeated Constable Corbin @ 8:22 via pin [**½] This was solid, but never really got out of first gear; Corbin looked motivated and was working hard. He played bully well and took most of the match until Balor won, as he should have. Unfortunately, this will likely continue on Raw,

– The Bludgeons beat the shit out of Team Hell No backstage and “break” Kane’s leg with the hammer. The Bludgeons were obviously paid off by Kane’s political rival.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Carmella vs. Asuka : Ellsworth is locked in a shark cage above the ring. He’s not very high above the ring. Asuka attacks with kick and knee strikes, but Carmella cuts her off and Ellsworth drops a chain into the ring. Asuka cuts that off and lays in more kicks, covering for 2. She follows with ass attacks, Carmella cuts her off and goes for the chain. The ref takes it, Ellsworth drops something else down but Asuka attacks, stopping Carmella and hits a dropkick. The knee strike follows and the ass attack gets 2. The Asuka lock follows, but Carmella makes the ropes. Ellsworth tries to pick the lock of the cage as Asuka hits a suplex on the floor. Ellsworth escapes, and now dangles upside down from the cage. Asuka now lays in kicks on Ellsworth as he continues to hang from the cage. Stagehands arrive to free him. Asuka then attacks them and beats on Ellsworth some more. That allows Carmella to sneak in and slams Asuka into the cage and retain. Champion Carmella defeated Asuka @ 5:30 via pin [DUD] Well that was horrible, they spent the entire match killing the stipulation, which sucks anyway. But I am sure I will hear about how great Ellsworth is and how great an opportunistic/smart heel Carmella is. That’s all well and good, but it’s led to dog shit bad wrestling matches that I find no entertainment in, which is my issue. The great character is only part of the equation; silly me expecting something resembling a passable wrestling match. They have also made Asuka look like a complete idiot again. What a fall since WrestleMania.

– Asuka kicks Ellsworth’s ass post match.

WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura : Nakamura low blows Jeff before the bell. The bell rings, Kinshasa, new champion. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Champion Jeff Hardy @ 0:07 via pin [NR] I have absolutely no issue with this, Nakamura needed rehabbed and Jeff is badly banged up and needs time off.

– Randy Orton now arrives and kicks Jeff in the balls. Nakamura seems pissed that his thunder was stolen.

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens : This is pin, submission, or escape to win. Kevin immediately runs to escape, but Strowman cuts him off. Strowman yells, demanding Kevin to fight him. Kevin finally lays in strikes, but runs into a big boot. Strowman ends up running into the cage and eats a superkick. Kevin hits the cannonball and heads up top. The frog splash follows for 1; great fire by Kevin there on that flurry. Strowman stops Kevin from escaping, and takes control, tossing Kevin into the cage a few times. Strowman then lawn darts him into the cage. Kevin slowly fires back and hits a stunner. He looks to escape; Strowman stops him and slams the cage door into his face. Strowman then runs into the cage again like a goof, Kevin fires away with superkicks, and now handcuffs Strowman to the ropes. Kevin works him over as he gets some revenge. He gets too close and Strowman chokeslams him and Kevin now climbs to escape. Strowman breaks the cuffs of course and chases Kevin as they climb to the top of the cage. Strowman throws Kevin off the top and through an announce table, possibly killing him, but giving Kevin the win in an anniversary/tribute Mick Foley spot in Pittsburgh. Kevin Owens defeated Braun Strowman @ 8:05 via escape [**½] They played the dynamic well and this was a smart way for Braun to lose. Credit to Kevin for taking all of that punishment and that bump. You can never say the man doesn’t do his best to get angles over. If Kevin walks out on Raw tomorrow they are fucking idiots. In good news for Kevin, Shania Twain has to sing “When.”

– Jeff Hardy is icing his dick down backstage and wants his rematch on Smackdown.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No : Kane was attacked backstage earlier tonight, so Bryan is out alone. Bryan works over Rowan with kicks, but quickly gets cutoff as Rowan overpowers him and tags in Harper. Bryan fights them off and dumps Rowan, heads up top with Harper and hits the RANA. The YES lock follows, but Rowan pulls him to the floor for the save. The Bludgeons work over Bryan on the floor with double teams. Back in and they maintain control, working quick tags and Rowan hits a back breaker and slam for 2. Harper back in as double teams follow. Bryan manages to dump Rowan, lays in kicks on Harper, and Rowan cuts off the suicide dive, but as Harper goes for one, Bryan moves and he wipes out Rowan. Oh hey, Kane’s here, limping out with a boot on his left foot. Bryan fights and makes the tag. Kane limps wild with rights, hits chokeslams but can’t hit the tombstone. Bryan tags back in and hits a missile dropkick. He follows with YES kicks on Harper, but Rowan tags back in and cuts off Bryan and slams him into Kane. The spin kick follows and the Bludgeons hit a doomsday device and retain. Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Team Hell No @ 8:17 via pin [**½] The Bryan stuff was fun, but overall, another average match at best with little fire overall or much to care about. The Bryan stuff was working, but Kane limping out do basically do nothing, which added nothing to the match. This came across as more of a TV angle than PPV match.

Roman Reigns vs. Lashley : They shot a really great angle on Monday, I am hoping that they can bring some of that fire here tonight. So after that hot angle and brawl on Monday, they work a crisp lock up and break clean. Lashley now takes him down, and now starts hitting suplexes. Reigns fires back with rights and slams Lashley to the buckles. He then chokes out Lashley in the ropes and follows with a drive by for 2. Reigns grounds things, follows with rights and then dumps Lashley. Reigns follows and slams him to the barricades as we get Rusev day chants. Lashley looks to fight back, heads to the steps but Reigns knocks him back to the floor. Reigns then slams Lashley to the steps. Lashley fires off, cuts off Reigns and hits a clothesline. Back in and Lashley hits more clotheslines and suplexes. Corner clotheslines follow, Reigns cuts one off and he hits a clothesline. Lashley now hits a powerslam and covers for 2. Lashley hits a running cross body, heads up top and hits a double sledge and celebrates. Reigns fights off a suplex but Lashley grabs the ropes and then gets dumped to the floor. Lashley beats the count but as he enters back in Reigns cuts him off with a leg drop and covers for 2. Reigns sets, but Lashley counters the superman punch into a spinebuster. The delayed suplex follows and that gets 2. Lashley looks for a spear, but Reigns hits a superman punch for a good near fall. Lashley rolls to the floor, Reigns follows and runs into a belly to belly onto an announce table (BUT I AM THE TABLE) no break. Back in and Lashley heads up top and Reigns cuts him off with a superman punch. Reigns looks for a spear but Lashley hits the spear and picks up the win. Lashley defeated Roman Reigns @ 14:52 via pin [***¼] This was an overall good, power vs. power match, they worked hard and after a slow start worked with some good intensity. It was far from great, but it was good and fun overall. I still want a Lashley vs. Lesnar match.

Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax : Ronda Rousey’s best friend Natalya & Mickie James are at ringside. Bliss tries to run right away, James has a kendo stick and Jax chases, but Bliss attacks. She keeps getting weapons, but Jax continues to toss them away. Bliss runs again, Jax knocks her down and back in they go. Jax takes control as all the chairs and trashcans are in the ring. Jax keeps cutting off weapon shots, and press slams Bliss onto a trashcan. Jax maintains control until Bliss uses trashcan lid shots. Bliss now has a chair, wedges it in the corner, and then hits a dropkick for 2. Jax fires up with rights and head butts but then runs into the chair in the corner. Natalya takes out Mickie on the floor, Bliss attacks her, and slams her to the barricade. Rousey jumps the barricade and takes out Mickie. She rolls her into the ring and lays her out and then tosses her into an announce table. She chases Bliss, but Mickie attacks her with a kendo stick. Back in and Bliss up top and Jax catches the high cross and Mickie makes the save with a chair shot. Bliss with chair shots and hits the DDT onto the chair for the win. Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax @ 7:20 via pin [*] The match was no good, there was a ton of shortcuts with weapons and three extra people involved, and they really didn’t do much to make me care about the actual match, which was simply background noise for Rousey. But the crowd loved Rousey and that part at least came off well.

– Just announced…

WWE Championship Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev : We have a hot crowd to begin. Styles lays in leg kicks early, looking to keep distance and ground the bigger man. Rusev quickly fires back, lays in clubbing strikes and covers for 2. Styles fires back with chops, and then goes back to the leg kicks. Rusev quickly cuts him off with a spinebuster and covers for 1. The suplex follows and then another. Rusev follows with elbow drops and covers for 2. Styles is back to the kicks, but runs into a backdrop and Rusev starts attacking the lower back, looking to start setting up for the accolade. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. Rusev then works a bear hug, and now sets Styles up top. He follows him up but Styles slides out and kicks Rusev to the floor. Styles follows with a slingshot forearm to the floor. Rusev fights him off, back in and Styles lays in strikes and a sliding forearm. Rusev fights off the ushigoroshi but Styles counters into a reverse DDT for 2. Styles looks for the clash, but Rusev fights him off. He fights off the calf crusher and then knocks Styles to the floor. Rusev looks for a suicide dive but Styles cuts him off and hits an enziguri. The springboard 450 misses, rolls through and Rusev counters the calf crusher then cuts off the sliding forearm with a kick. Styles quickly counters back into the calf crusher, Rusev fights, and makes the ropes as English pushed them closer. Styles chases him and that allows Rusev to hit an overhead toss on the floor. Back in and the matchka kick connects for a good near fall. Rusev struggles to his feet, looks for another matchka kick, but Styles cuts him off with a PELE. Rusev then cuts him off with a superkick and knee strike, but can’t lock on the accolade due to his injured leg. He gets a half accolade now, but Styles makes the ropes. English removes a buckle pad, studying his Yano tapes. Rusev fires up and ends up running into the exposed buckle. Styles hits the springboard 450 but Rusev kicks out. Styles takes out English and the springboard forearm connects and Rusev is finally done. Champion AJ Styles defeated Rusev @ 15:30 via pin [***¾] This was a very good match and easily the best thing on the show so far with good storytelling and overall execution. The layout was good and smart, with Rusev attacking the back, and Styles attacking the leg, which played out nicely throughout the match. They worked in some good near falls and the exposed buckle protected Rusev in loss, and could even lead to a split with English going forward.

WWE Intercontinental Championship 30-Minute Iron Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins : Drew is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes for a break. They work to the ground, into counters and Ziggler makes the ropes. Rollins get a roll up for 2. The back slide follows for 1 and they work into a stand off. Rollins gets another roll up for 2. Rollins keeps going for pins, but Ziggler escapes and powders to the floor. Back in and Rollins connects with elbows and a slam, covering for 2. Ziggler now cuts him off with a right, but Rollins hits a buckle bomb and cradle for the first pin. (Rollins is up 1-0at 4:45) Rollins hits a belly to back suplex and heads up top, but Ziggler powders to the floor. Rollins drops down and follows with a plancha. He slams Ziggler to he barricade and then the apron. Back in and Ziggler cuts off Rollins with strikes. The neck breaker follows for 2. Rollins counters a suplex, lays in strikes and chops, and clotheslines follow. Ziggler now takes out the knee with a dropkick, but Rollins hits the blackout and that gets another pin. (Rollins is up 2-0 at 8:08) Drew runs in and attacks for the DQ. (Rollins is up 3-0 at 9:08) He then takes Rollins to the floor and just kicks his ass. The claymore follows and Drew has been booted to the back as Ziggler picks up a pin. (Rollins is up 3-1 at 10:50) Ziggler hits a superkick and that’s another fall. (Rollins is up 3-2 at 11:14) Ziggler lays in uppercuts and posts him. The zigzag gets a pin. (3-3 at 12:13) Rollins avoids a charge, and now hits sling blade. Rollins dumps Ziggler to the floor. The suicide dive is cut off and Ziggler gets the pin with the ropes. (4-3 Ziggler at 14:20) Ziggler now grounds things, drastically slowing the pace. Rollins fights to his feet, but Ziggler gets the sleeper. He has Rollins grounded again, Rollins slowly fights to his feet, escapees, but Ziggler gets it back. He now slams Ziggler to he buckles and both men are down. Rollins dumps Ziggler and hits a suicide dive. He hits another. Back in and Rollins hits a springboard clothesline and covers for 2. We’re 20-minutes in now. Rollins now hits the blockbuster and covers for 2. Rollins back up top and Ziggler cuts him off by dropkicking him to the floor. The crowd is entertaining themselves with various counts. Rollins hits a ripcord knee and Ziggler kicks out at 2. Rollins up top, and Ziggler crotches him; they work up top and battle for position. Rollins knocks Ziggler to the mat and the high fly flow gets a good near fall. Ziggler tries to hang onto the ropes and burn clock, but gets dropkicked to the floor. 5-minutes left. Back in and Rollins takes Ziggler up top and Rollins hits the superplex and does the deal with the falcon arrow for a great near fall. Rollins sets, misses blackout and Ziggler cradles him for 2. Rollins catapults Ziggler to the post and picks up a pin. (4-4 at 27:05) Rollins locks on a sharpshooter, and Ziggler fights as we head under 2-minutes. Rollins looks for a crossface and locks it in. Ziggler escapes, Rollins misses the stomp and they head to the floor. Final minute now. Back in, fameasser by Ziggler but it only gets 2. Rollins hits a superkick and blackout, covers, but time expires. BUT WAIT, Kurt Angle arrives and says this will not end in a tie. We’re getting sudden death overtime. Drew arrives, distracts Rollins and Ziggler wins. Well that felt like Vince telling the rebellious fans to fuck off for their chanting. Champion Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins @ 30:17 via 5-4 in overtime [***] I think that both guys are great, but was worried going in because iron man matches can be tricky if not pulled off just right. Overall I’d call this a good, but disappointing main event. It felt too overbooked and like they were trying to force an epic instead of just letting these guys do what they do best. They worked hard, but I also think that the finish really didn’t add to the match, but it did protect Rollins, and made him look like the wronged babyface. But then it made no sense for hometown hero Angle to not restart it again when Rollins got fucked. You can complain about the fan reaction all you want, but I think that if you’re delivering something truly entertaining that the fans don’t have to entertain themselves.

