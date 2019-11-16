Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 11.15.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– For Spots on The Survivor Series Team: Mustafa Ali & Chad Gable defeated Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler @ 12:05 via pin [***¼]

– Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The New Day defeated The Revival @ 10:30 via DQ [DQ]

– Heavy Machinery defeated Jimmy & Johnny Kickpads @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Team Smackdown defeated Team NXT @ 9:30 via pin [**½]

– We open with highlights from last week, including King Corbin’s shit promo on Reigns having small testicles and sounding like a Chihuahua. Riveting stuff.

– King Corbin arrives, being carried to the ring on a throne. Roode & Dolph join him in the ring. Corbin says that the fans need to respect their king, telling them to be like Roode & Ziggler, who are loyal to him. He is not only a great king but a great leader, and says the truth is that Reigns isn’t the man he used to be, he’s a shell of himself. This is his kingdom and declared he’s the captain of Team Smackdown for Survivor Series. He calls Ali & Gable weak links, and Dolph says Reigns is also a step behind. Gable & Ali don’t deserve to be on the team but he and Roode do. Tonight he and Roode win their way onto the team and will beat up Ali & Gable. Corbin invites Reigns to ringside, and Reigns’ music hits with yippy barking as a dog mascot enters, hitting that furry demographic. The dog kneels before Corbin. Vince is probably laughing historically at this shit.

– We see highlights of CM Punk on WWE Backstage.

For Spots on The Survivor Series Team: Mustafa Ali & Chad Gable vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler : Roode and Gable begin with Roode taking control. Gable starts to counter back and grounds Roode. The shoulder tackle follows and then Gable hits arm drags. Roode cuts him off and hits a slam as Dolph follows with an elbow drop for 2. Gable hits an arm drag, tags in Ali and double teams follow. Dolph makes the ropes, cuts him off and rakes his eyes off the ropes. Ali counters back with a RANA, rights and an enziguri. The rolling x-factor follows for 2. Dolph cuts him off as Roode tags in and takes control back. Dolph follows with cheap shots, and they slam Ali to the announce table; Reigns arrives. Post break and the heels are still in control, working over Ali until Ali dumps Dolph and posts Roode. Dolph then cuts him off with a fameasser for 2. He dumps Gable and Ali battles back with a superkick. Tags to Roode and Gable, they trade and Gable runs wild with suplexes, the rolling Liger kick and a neck breaker. The moonsault follows for 2. The double team spinebuster/zigzag gets 2 as Ali makes the save. Gable gets the ankle lock, Dolph fights but Roode makes the save. Reigns takes out Corbin and Roode then attacks. Ali hits a suicide dive and Reigns spears Corbin. The chaos theory and 450 by Ali & Gable finish Dolph. Mustafa Ali & Chad Gable defeated Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler @ 12:05 via pin [***¼] This was a good & fun opening tag with the right guys going over as Gable continues to get over with his ring work even with the handicap of the gimmick.

– We get highlights of the Fiend attacking Daniel Bryan last week.

– Firefly Funhouse time. Bray makes the Universal title disappear and turns it blue. He can’t wait for Miz TV tonight with Daniel Bryan. He and the Fiend will be watching.

– Dolph & Roode argue with Corbin and he says he will fix things.

– Next are highlights of Fury & Braun killing the B Team last week.

Braun Strowman vs. The B Team & Drew Gulak : Gulak cuts a promo and says he has a Power Point presentation regarding him replacing Strowman on the Survivor Series team and mocks Strowman for losing to Fury. They attack Strowman, he easily fights them off and starts killing them as Gulak powders. No Match, just Strowman killing people.

– New Day talks about tonight’s rematch with the Revival.

– Bryan meets with Sami & Nakamura. Sami wants an answer tonight regarding his offer to join them. They want Bryan with them, and Bryan says he’s been thinking about it, but if Sami had his back, why did he run away last week. Sami says he thought Bryan was running with him and was running to get Nakamura. Bryan refuses to join and suggests he recruit Braun. Sami mocks Braun, who is of course behind him. He begs off and leaves.

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The New Day vs. The Revival : Kofi & Dash begin, locking up and Dawson blind tagging in for double teams. The northern lights follows for 2. Dawson takes him up top, follows him up and Kofi knocks him off and follows with a missile dropkick. Dash tags in and cuts off the tag and hits a powerslam for 2. Post break and Kofi fights off Dash but Dawson cuts off the tag and then misses a top rope elbow drop. Big E gets the tag, and runs wild with suplexes on Dash. The running splash eats knees, Dawson tags in and Big E cuts him off with the corner STO for 2. Dash back in, Big E dumps Dawson and Dash hits a tornado DDT for 2. They look for a doomsday device, Big E escapes and we get a double down. Tags to Dawson & Kofi, Kofi runs wild and hits a missile dropkick and then a dive onto the challengers. Big E tags in and Dash cuts off midnight our, it breaks down and Dawson bits a DDT on Big E for 2. Tag to Dash, Big E dumps them and backdrops Kofi onto them, he’s caught and posted. They suplex Big E onto the announce table and shatter machine gets 2 as Kofi flies in to make the save. Undisputed Era attack the champions for the DQ. Champions The New Day defeated The Revival @ 10:30 via DQ [***] Good match even with the DQ finish as Undisputed Era arriving is always welcomed.

– Undisputed Era beat down both teams until the geeks run them off.

Heavy Machinery vs. Jimmy & Johnny Kickpads : Otis controls early on, slamming one onto another. Tucker in and they hit stereo delayed suplexes. The Kickpad brothers try to battle back, Tucker runs them over with a running high cross. The corner splash follows and Otis hits the caterpillar. The compactor finishes it. Heavy Machinery defeated Jimmy & Johnny Kickpads @ 2:10 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Bayley & Banks arrive and Bayley says she’s a force to be reckoned with. It’s all about her and she will crush Nikki’s dreams tonight. Banks says Nikki plays the victim so tonight. Bayley will go out by herself and let her do her thing.

– Next week, Corbin. Dolph, & Roode face Reigns. Ali, & Gable.

Non-Title Match: Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross : If Nikki wins, she gets to be on Team Smackdown. Nikki immediately dumps Bayley, but Bayley slams her to the steps Shayna arrives and Bayley runs away until Rhea, Mia, Dakota, & Nox attack (no idea why they would help Shayna but ok) and Banks then attacks Shayna. The Smackdown women arrive and we get a big brawl. Team Smackdown stands tall and Banks challenges them to a match.

Kai, Ripley, Nox, & Yim vs. Banks. N4ikki, Carmella, & Dana : Nikki and Kai begin with Nikki taking control. Yim tags in and Carmella joins her. Yim follows with chops and misses a big boot as Carmella cuts her off. Yim battles back, tags in Nox and she works over Carmella in the corner. She and Kai follow with double team and Kai covers for 2. Nox back in and works over Carmella with strikes. Nox grounds the action and covers for 2. Carmella fires back, tags in Banks and Nox sunset flips her for 2. Banks follows with a knee strike, and Ripley tags in. Banks slaps her so Ripley cuts her off with a suplex. Banks counters into the banks statement but Ripley escapes. They are all in and argue. Post break and Ripley dumps Banks but Nikki cuts her off with a high cross. Kai blind tags in and Nikki cuts her off with a back suplex for 2. Nox makes the save, it breaks down and Yim gets dumped as Ripley dropkicks Dana. Kai follows with kicks on Nikki but Nikki hits the purge for the win. Team Smackdown defeated Team NXT @ 9:30 via pin [**½] Solid match with Nikki picking up the win to seemingly “earn” her spot on Team Smackdown.

– They brawl post match and the other Smackdown women arrive to make the save.

– Commentary runs down the Survivor Series card.

MIZ TV with Daniel Bryan : Miz runs down recent invents and brings out Bryan. Miz asks Bryan why the Fiend attacked him and Bryan refuses to answer. Miz says that the Fiend feels Bryan is unstable and confused, and Miz wants to know who Bryan really is these days. Miz thinks the Fiend feels Bryan is washed up and wants to end him. Bryan says Miz TV sucks and has always sucked. But Miz is right, he’s not the man he was 10-years ago and might be washed up. But he still has passion, and tells Miz z to shut up because no one understands. He could have rode out the Yes Movement, but passion and mental instability led him to do desperate things. Bray is unstable, and we don’t know who controls him or the Fiend. The Funhouse fires up and Bray says Bryan is rude to speak of him while he isn’t there. Maybe the Fiend attacked to scare Bryan, to remind him about what he did, or maybe he just wants to play. Bray breaks out some wacky toys and then the Universal title. He asks if Bryan wants to play, and asks him to say that magical word. Bryan says no, but the puppets say YES. Bryan won’t go and play with his puppets,. And says Bray or the Fiend has a problem with him and if that’s the case, lets fight for the title at Survivor Series. Bray says yes, mocking the Bryan chants to close the show as Miz announces the match. Weird segment at times, solid overall with Bryan and Bray ding some fine work but it doesn’t exactly feel like a hot feud if I am being honest.

