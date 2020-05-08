Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 5.08.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– R-Truth defeated Cal Bloom @ 5:20 via pin [**]

– Kairi Sane defeated Ruby Riott @ 7:03 via pin [**¾]

– Tom Phillips & MVP are on commentary.

R-Truth vs. Cal Bloom : They lockup and Bloom overpowers Truth early on, Truth cuts him off with strikes but Bloom fires back and hits a slam. He works over Truth in the corner, but Truth counters with arm drags, a hip toss and leg drop for 2. He follows with strikes, Bloom quickly cuts him off and follows with a suplex for 2. He chokes out Truth and lays the boots to him. Bloom follows with more strikes, covering for 2. Bloom grounds things, Truth fires back and hits hit John Cena tribute offense, paying tribute to his childhood hero. Bloom cuts off the AA into a powerslam for 2. Truth then hits the AA for the win. R-Truth defeated Cal Bloom @ 5:20 via pin [**] This was ok, Truth is fun, while Bloom is very much a project with good power and size.

24.35 Kairi Sane vs. Ruby Riott : They lockup and work to the ropes for the break. Riott pulls the hair, they trade and Riott cuts her off until Sane hits a head scissors and a running blockbuster. She heads up top and follows with the flying forearm for 2. Sane grounds things, Riott fights to her feet and escapes, slamming Sane to the buckles. Riott grounds things, Sane fights to her feet and they trade until Riott slams her to the buckles. She misses the big boot and Sane cradles her for 2. The back fist follows, she chokes out Riott and hits the sliding D for 2. The insane elbow is cut off, they trade and Sane head butts Riott but Riott hits an enziguri. The senton connects for 2. Riott heads back to the ropes, Sane cuts her off with Cheeky nandos and Alabama slam. The insane elbow finishes it. Kairi Sane defeated Ruby Riott @ 7:03 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little outing.

