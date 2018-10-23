Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 10.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bayley & Finn Balor defeated Natalya & Bobby Roode @ 9:00 via pin [**]

– Asuka & The Miz defeated Naomi & Jimmy Uso @ 7:35 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I did a column, “Where Are They Now, The Cruiserweight Classic Finals Performers” which you can check out at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

Natalya & Bobby Roode vs. Bayley & Finn Balor : Balor and Roode in to begin. They trade jacket & robe and pose. Roode offers a too sweet and Balor does the glorious pose. Natalya has to help Roode out of the jacket and Natalya tags in. She and Bayley lock up, and work into a stand off. Bayley then grounds things, and Natalya escapes. They work into counters and Natalya takes control. She grounds the action and work into a stand off again. Bayley offers a handshake and Natalya rolls her up for 2. Bayley attacks with kicks, and Natalya dumps her. Roode tags himself in and interrupts Natalya’s dive attempt and Balor rolls Roode up for 2. The basement dropkick follows but Roode cuts him off with a blockbuster for 2. Roode follows with chops, but Balor hits sling blade. They trade rights, and Balor hits the final cut for 2. Bayley attacks Natalya; they brawl, and work into a double down on the floor. Roode hits a spinebuster for 2. Roode heads up top and misses a double stomp. John Wooooo by Balor, and the double stomp famishes Roode. Bayley & Finn Balor defeated Natalya & Bobby Roode @ 9:00 via pin [**] It was ok with a few fun moments.

Asuka & The Miz vs. Naomi & Jimmy Uso : Naomi and Asuka to begin. They lock up, Asuka looks to take control and they work into counters. Asuka grounds the action, Naomi escapes and they work into a stand off and hug and dance. This angers the Miz. He tags in and says there’s no hugging in wrestling. Jimmy disagrees and hugs Naomi & Asuka; Miz is disgusted by this turn of events. He powders to the floor and Jimmy follows and rolls him back in and works a bear hug. Miz cuts him off misses a corner attack. Jimmy up top, Miz cuts that off and grounds the action. Jimmy fights to his feet and hits the superkick. The ladies tag in and Naomi runs wild with clotheslines and the speedball kicks. Asuka stops her with a pop up knee strike, and Miz pulls Asuka to he floor as Naomi misses a split legged moonsault. Miz & Jimmy back in, and Jimmy follows with strikes and a Samoan drop. The corner ass attack is cut off and Naomi makes the save. She takes out Asuka, and Naomi & Naomi hit scorner ass attacks. Miz & Asuka to the floor, but Miz cuts off the suicide dive. Naomi hits a plancha, but Miz hits a skull-crushing finale for the win. Asuka & The Miz defeated Naomi & Jimmy Uso @ 7:35 via pin [**½] This was a solidly entertaining match, Asuka & The Miz continue to be a great odd couple while Naomi & Jimmy always look like they are having a blast working together.

– NEXT WEEK: Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox & Rusev and Lana vs. AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair.

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 1 loss)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

Smackdown:

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 2 losses)

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”