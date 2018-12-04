Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 12.04.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– R-Truth and Carmella defeated Jeff Hardy and Charlotte @ 6:50 via pin [*¾]

– The Miz and Asuka defeated Jimmy Uso and Naomi @ 8:47 via submission [**¼]

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jeff Hardy and Charlotte : Jeff and Truth to begin. They lock up, with Truth taking early control and working the arm. Jeff quickly counters out, and he and Truth dance. The ladies tag in, Carmella begs off and Charlotte lays in chops. Carmella fights back with a head scissors. Carmella powders, but Jeff attacks Truth and this leads to a dance break. Charlotte attacks Carmella, lays the boots to her, and dances until Carmella cradles her for 2. Charlotte grounds things, and works a skull fucker, and into a rolling head scissors. Charlotte heads up top, Carmella cuts her off, and hits a head scissors. The guys tag in and Truth runs wild with clotheslines and a leg lariat. The axe kick follows and Charlotte makes the save. Carmella in and gets dumped. Jeff hits twist of fate, heads up top, and Carmella covers up Truth, Charlotte pulls her to the floor, Jeff misses the swanton and Truth pins Jeff. R-Truth and Carmella defeated Jeff Hardy and Charlotte @ 6:50 via pin [*¾] It wasn’t horrible, but was far from good. I’d kill for an actual match on this show. Truth winning is at least cool.

The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi : The ladies begin. They lock up, and work into a standoff. Asuka hits a shoulder tackle, counters the rear view, and blocks an enziguri but Naomi counters the ankle lock into a cradle. They shake hands, and Miz is not pleased until Asuka attacks and tags in Miz. He and Jimmy lock up, Miz hits s shoulder tackle, but Jimmy follows with arm drags until Miz cuts him off. Miz lays the boots to him, hits a corner dropkick and another. Jimmy fires back with clotheslines, superkicks, and a Samoan drop. The corner ass attack connects, Jimmy up top and gets crotched. Miz grounds things, Jimmy battles to his feet, but Miz hits a DDT for 2. Asuka wants the tag, but Miz refuses. Miz and Asuka argue, Jimmy rallies, and hits an enziguri. The ladies tag in, Naomi runs wild with clotheslines and a head scissors. Asuka avoids the charge, but Naomi hits a full nelson bomb for 2. Knee strike by Asuka, but Naomi hits the disaster kick for 2 as Miz makes the save. Jimmy dumps him. Asuka dumps him and after some counters, Asuka gets the Asuka lock for the win. The Miz and Asuka defeated Jimmy Uso and Naomi @ 8:47 via submission [**¼] Hey what do you know, an actual wrestling match broke out and it was ok.

– NEXT WEEK: The we finish up things with the semifinals of The Miz and Asuka vs. Truth & Carmella and Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

RAW:

* Finn Balor and Bayley (3 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (2 wins, 3 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 2 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Ember Moon & Curt Hawkins (4 wins, 1 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses)

Smackdown:

* The Miz and Asuka (4 wins, 1 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (2 wins, 3 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 1 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 3 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses)

– End Scene.

