Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 4.29.19  

– Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin @ 14:15 via pin [**]

– The Usos defeated Gallows & Anderson @ 11:20 via pin [**½]

– Lashley defeated Miz @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– The Viking Riders defeated Lucha House Party @ 1:55 via pin [NR]

– Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss via pin [*½]

– Non-Title Match: Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated The Revival @ 4:27 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Rey Mysterio defeated US Champion Samoa Joe @ 7:25 via pin [**½]

PERSONAL UPDATE: Tomorrow I get my new leg. You guys have absolutely no idea how excited and emotional I am right now. It’s been a long 2019 so far, and just being able to walk to my kitchen or out to get my daughter from the bus is going to be amazing. On January 6th, I limped into an ER. On January 7th they did the first of my amputation surgeries. Tomorrow, I take my first steps in 114 days. It’s going to be hard and take even more work, but I can’t wait.

Alexa Bliss’ MITB Participant Reveals : Bliss hypes MITB, noting that there will be 8 participants in each match, four from each brand… The Raw Men: Braun Strowman (meh), Ricochet (YAY), Drew McIntyre (cool), & Baron Corbin (fuck off). This leads to the four bitching and talking shit on each other, with the heels treating Ricochet like a fucking geek. It’s all random talking, “I’m going to win no, I’m going to win.” This leads to them booking Braun & Ricochet vs. Drew & Corbin. I am so sick and tired of these cliché WWE openings that feel lazy and really accomplish nothing because no one actually cuts a promo, they just bicker like petulant children and come across as unlikable. Also, the first half of the men’s MITB leaves a lot to be desired. Also, nothing like including Corbin in the open, a match, and then MITB when he’s a proven ratings killer and waste of a roster space.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin : Corbin runs Braun into Ricochet, but Braun fires back and dumps him. Ricochet follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and the springboard clothesline follows. Drew tags in and cuts off Ricochet. Drew takes the heat and tags on Corbin. Corbin makes sure to slow things and work his shitty Jinder Mahal chinlock/half nelson combo platter. It’s not that it’s a rest hold, it looks like Corbin may as well be giving Ricochet a hug because there’s no aggression to it at all. That and Corbin looks like he’s trying to figure out advanced trigonometry when he’s confused about his next move. Anyway, Ricochet fires up and starts to make a comeback but Corbin cuts him off. Post break and the heels still have the heat on Ricochet, because he’s small. Corbin dumps him, attacks Braun and Braun chases and Drew wipes out Braun with a claymore. Back in and Corbin covers Ricochet for 2. Drew tags in, and lays in chops, covering for 2. He grounds things, and as opposed to Corbin, actually looks like he’s doing some damage. He follows with a back breaker for 2. Corbin tags back in, but Ricochet cuts him off with a dropkick and tags in Braun. Braun runs wild and then of course posts himself. Ricochet in and Drew cut him off with a head butt. Corbin tags himself in and Ricochet counters and tags in Braun. The powerslam a follows and Ricochet finishes it with the shooting star press. Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin @ 14:15 via pin [**] The match was ok, Ricochet sold well, while Corbin did his best to drag it down.

– The Usos arrive and are rather excited to be here, singing their entrance music and dancing to the ring.

The Usos vs. Gallows & Anderson : The Good Brothers are still employed and we’re still moving people around in what is week three of the shakeup. The Usos take early control, isolating and working over Anderson and covering for 2. Anderson battles back, Gallows tags in and gets dumped. He cuts off the dive, and grounds Jimmy. He follows with a big boot, covering for 2. He dumps Jimmy, and then whips him to the barricade. Post break and Jimmy is fighting back and gets cut off. Anderson tags in and grounds the action. Gallows tags back in and double teams follow for 2. He lays the boots to Jimmy, but Jimmy hits an enziguri. Tag to Jey and he runs wild on Anderson. The Samoan drop and corner ass attack follows for 2. Anderson cuts him off with a spinebuster for 2. Gallows in and they look for magic killer, but Jimmy makes the save with superkicks. The suicide dive and big Uce follows for the win.The Usos defeated Gallows & Anderson @ 11:20 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match with the Good Brothers working hard since they actually made TV.

– Post match, they run down the Revival and show footage of them shaving each other’s back. Vince McMahon humor everyone. The Revival arrives and claims they are men and have body hair. They make “jokes” and tease a match. We’re feuding over back shaving now.

MIZ TV : Lashley is his guest. No Lio Rush with Lashley. Miz welcomes him to the show and Lashley interrupts and says that he will only answer questions he wants to answer. Miz mocks him for speaking in the third person, and then puts him over, but says some don’t think that Lashley is reaching his potential. Lashley says he’s a 2-time IC Champion and questions what Miz has done. Miz runs down his list of accomplishments, noting that he’s an over achiever, look at his wife. Lashley mocks him for losing at Mania & Shane beating up his father. Miz attacks, and sends Lashley to the floor.

The Miz vs. Lashley : JIP as Lashley is in control and hits a delayed suplex for 2. Miz battles back, and lays in kicks. Knee strikes follow and Shane arrives. Miz dumps Lashley and then rolls him back in. Shane distracts Miz, but Miz hits a DDT for 2. Miz follows with IT kicks, Shane distracts him again and Lashley spears Miz for the win. Lashley defeated Miz @ 2:40 via pin [NR] Trash as they look to continue Shane vs. Miz.

– Shane and Lashley beat Miz down post match. Shane lays in shitty strikes and yells at Miz. He then locks Miz in a submission as he shows a pic of Miz Dad on the tron. Shane then says he’s the best in the world. Yup.

– Lucha House Party attack The Viking Riders as they make their entrance.

The Viking Riders vs. Lucha House Party : Metalik and Kalisto run wild early on until Ivar kills Metalik with a lariat. Erik tags in and double teams follow. They take out Dorado and work over Kalisto. Double teams follow on Metalik, and Thor’s hammer finishes Kalisto.The Viking Riders defeated Lucha House Party @ 1:55 via pin [NR] This was a fun squash match.

– Post match, the Vikings also lay out Dorado.

Alexa Bliss’ Second MITB Announcement : They are… Raw Women’s Participants: Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, & Alexa Bliss. Natalya and Dana argue, with Dana saying Natalya is handed every opportunity. Naomi reminds us she’s a former two-time champion on Smackdown and wants the Raw title. Not sure about putting Bliss in a MITB match after her missing so much time due to injury issues. They set up Naomi vs. Bliss. How creative, they ran basically the same angle twice tonight.

– Time for Bray’s wacky funhouse.

Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi : JIP as Naomi controls with leg kicks, a head kick and then rubs her ass in Bliss’ face. She hits a split onto Bliss and covers for 2. Bliss fights back and cuts off Naomi, laying the boots to her. Bliss grounds things, but Naomi escapes and follows with speedball kicks until Bliss cuts her off and covers for 2. Bliss chokes her out in the ropes and grounds things again. Bliss’ shoes keep coming untied, but she dumps Naomi. Naomi back in and hits the sunset flip for 2. Bliss’ shoes come off and Naomi hits the rear view and split legged moonsault for the win. Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss via pin [*½] They spent the majority of the match having Bliss fuck around with her shoes and that led to a shit finish. This wasn’t good at all due to them being way too cute with it.

– Rey, with Dominic, comments on being knocked down and losing at Mania. He let his fans and family down, and tonight will prove he’s the better man against Joe.

Becky Talks : Charly interviews Becky and asks her about defending both titles at MITB. Becky says she’s doing it because she will be a fighting champion. She doesn’t care about odds, because she’s constantly overcome them throughout her career. She won’t hold the divisions hostage like Charlotte, and won’t dodge anyone, and will beat them all. She promises to dish out beating at MITB. Becky then calls out Lacey and offers her some payback for last week. Lacey arrives and mocks Becky’s temper. She won’t lose her manners, and they brawl. Refs separate Becky & Liberty Belle. Agents arrive and finally separate them but they break free and continue to bawl. This was a really solid segment to hype the upcoming clash at MITB.

Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival : Dash and Hawkins begin. They work into back and forth and Hawkins hits the dropkick for 2. Ryder tags in and Dawson cuts him off, allowing Dash to attack. Dawson follows with elbow drops, and a belly to back suplex. The Revival work quick tags and double teams, isolating Ryder and covering for 2. Ryder tries to fight back, but Dawson continues to control More double teams follow for 2. Ryder then gets a crucifix out of nowhere and wins. Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated The Revival @ 4:27 via pin [**] I love that commentary spent 90% talking about back shaving and the Usos and not this match with the CHAMPIONS involved. The work was solid, but no one cared, especially commentary.

– Miz challenges Shane to a cage match at MITB.

Sami Zayn Talks : Sami talks about his joy outside of WWE, and fell back in love with things like psychology. He basically lays out a slide show, mocking the entitlement of the fans. They have always been told that the customer is always right, runs down Kentucky, and says you don’t always get what you want. He says last week at 4AM at the airport, a small child asked for an autograph and he said no. It made him sick, because the kid has been taught that he was owed something. He doesn’t owe the fans a damn thing. He’s been more than generous, 3 shoulder surgeries, and 17-years of 5 star classics was enough. He will give them what he wants and the fans will take it. People tell him to quit and leave WWE, and says it would be amazing. But what’s better is holding the fans accountable. He will be the critic of the critics, and will take the power back. Sami is fantastic, one of the VERY few bight spots on the show.

– Joe tells Rey that Dominic is ashamed of his father, and Rey should have got him a mask to hide his shame.

US Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio : Joe attacks right away pummeling Rey. He dumps him but Rey fights back and hits the seated senton to the floor. Joe then counters the sliding splash. Post break and Rey fires back but runs into a snap slam for 2. Joe follows with kicks, and grounds the action, Rey again fires back, avoids the senton, and picks up the pace and hits a tornado DDT for 2. The head scissors and 619 follows and then a RANA and 619 is blocked. Joe looks for the choke Rey escapes and runs into the STJoe. Rey counters the urange and cradles Joe for the win. Rey Mysterio defeated US Champion Samoa Joe @ 7:25 via pin [**½] The match was solid and likely sets up a PPV match for the title.

Rollins & Styles Sign a Contract : Michael Cole brings out Rollins & Styles. V says he came to Raw to win the Universal title. Smackdown was good to him and he’s proud of his time there, but Raw is where it’s at. He’s always liked Rollins, but he has something Styles wants. When you want something bad enough, you’ll do unexpected things to do it. Rollins is a winner and champion. Styles says that Rollins has been called the new Styles, stronger, faster, younger…but you will never be AJ Styles. Rollins agrees and says he never wanted to be the next anyone, he wanted to be the first Rollins. Things are different here, this is not Smackdown, this is Monday Night Rollins. Styles will have to be better than phenomenal to take the title from him. Styles says Rollins ran himself ragged to get the title. How are you holding up? Styles says they will burn it down and he will build it back up. Styles then says the Shield is gone now, and while Rollins went though hell to win the title, Styles doesn’t think he has much left. Styles is ready to go now. At MITB, Styles will latch on, sink his teeth in and won’t let go until he stands as the new Universal champion. Styles signs the contract. Rollins then says they have a lot in common, but while Styles likes to build things, he likes to burn them down. Rollins reminds Styles that he beat Brock and Styles didn’t. He will be at his best at MITB, when he beats Styles. Rollins signs. Styles grabs the title, and hands it to Rollins. Rollins refuses the handshake and poses with the title. Styles attacks and they brawl as Rollins sends Styles to the floor. The suicide dive follows. Styles back in and puts Rollins through the table with the springboard forearm. This was a good closing segment, with Styles playing subtle heel in his promo and delivering until the brawl at the end, when he attacked first. Styles as the subtle heel will work really well in the feud.

