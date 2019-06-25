Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 6.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Elimination Match: The Usos, Big E, & Woods defeated The Revival, Daniel Bryan, & Rowan @ 11:35 via pin [**¾]

– 24/7 Championship Match: Champion R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick @ 0:14 via pin [NR]

– Handicap Match: Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns 4:00 via DQ [NR]

– The Viking Raiders defeated The Good Brothers @ 3:25 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn @ 8:15 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens @ 1:45 via countout [NR]

– Alexa Bliss defeated Naomi @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Natalya & Naomi @ 4:40 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: AJ Styles defeated Ricochet @ 12:58 via pin [***½]

HEY GUYS, DID YOU KNOW THAT BECKY LYNCH IS SETH ROLLINS’ GIRLFRIEND? IT’S FUCKING TRUE. : I can’t wait until Vince has Cole using some forced power couple nickname for Becky & Seth, something stupid like “Bennifer” was. Oh wait, they already used “Brollins.” Rollins and Lynch arrive, with Lynch getting the bigger reaction. Rollins isn’t thrilled with being interrupted, and then gives Corbin credit for picking Evans as the ref last night. But, he wasn’t smart enough to know that he has the best back up on the planet. Lynch says it pays to be the Man’s man. Lynch runs down Evans, noting that she bet her and slapped her head off her shoulders. Corbin arrives as Evans attacks Lynch but Lynch kicks her ass as Rollins fights off Corbin. The power couple clears the ring. Corbin says Lynch saved him again and should give her the tile and should go home and make a sandwich for the man. Corbin says if it wasn’t for Lynch he’d be champion now. He picked Evans because she’s the only real woman around here, and makes the mixed tag match challenge for Extreme Rules. Lynch agrees, but if Corbin &Evans lose, no more title shots for them. Corbin agrees and then says that the titles will be on the line in a winners take all match. This was the expected follow up, as the feuds unfortunately continue. It was fine but completely under whelming.

The Usos, Big E, & Woods vs. The Revival, Daniel Bryan, & Rowan : This is an elimination match. Woods & Bryan begin, until Dawson tags himself in and argues with Bryan. They lock up and Big E tags in and hits a shoulder tackle and running splash for 2. Rowan tags in as Big E hits a suplex. Rowan hits a uranage and then dumps the Usos. He misses the splash on Big E, Bryan tags in and Woods joins him and lays in kicks. Bryan cuts him off, dumps Woods and hits Dawson with a suicide dive. Back in and Bryan hits a missile dropkick on Woods. He follows with kicks, but Dash hits Bryan and Woods cradles him to eliminate Bryan & Rowan @ 3:40. Woods run wild but flies into shatter machine for the elimination @ 4:05. Post break and the Usos score with dives. They backdrop Dawson on the floor, enziguri to Dash and the high cross follows for 2. Dash fights back, but runs into double teams for 2. Dash finally hits a powerslam for 2, and takes Jimmy to the apron and lays in chops. Jimmy fires back, and the Revival cut him off and hit the Steiner’s doomsday bulldog, sorta. Dawson runs into an enziguri and Jimmy heads up top and Dawson cuts him off. Jey tags in and Dawson knocks him to the floor. The Revival look for the powerplex, but Jey hits the splash on Dawson for the win. The Usos, Big E, & Woods defeated The Revival, Daniel Bryan, & Rowan @ 11:35 via pin [**¾] This was pretty g0od overall, and likely sets us up with the Usos challenging for the tag titles, which I am all about.

– Earlier today, Braun prepared for tonight’s tug of war with Lashley.

Miz TV : R-Truth & Carmella are the guests. Miz says the 24/7 rules are suspended during this interview. Miz puts over Truth’s 24/7 title runs and his win at Maverick’s wedding. Truth is a national treasure. Truth puts over fighting the 48/7European TV Championship as no joke, and says guys actually show up at his crib, dressed as the police, but he’s smarter than that. Carmella says that Truth takes his championship seriously. Maverick arrives, talking about Truth taking his wedding away from him and ruining his life. His wife shut him out following his loss, He mentions the lack of consummation, while Truth makes constipation jokes, Maverick asks for a proper one on one match to win back the love of his life, the 24/7 championship. Miz says if Truth accepts, everyone else is banned from the match. Truth gives “Hornswoggle” his match.

Champion R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick : Maverick attacks at the bell but Truth cuts him off and pins him. Champion R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick @ 0:14 via pin [NR] Yup

– The geeks arrive and fight Truth but he escapes. Drake Maverick appears like he’s about to cry. Charly interviews him, but he just walks off a sad panda.

– Lacey & Corbin talk about their match at Extreme Rules, and wanting to win the titles. Lacey says Becky is Seth’s kryptonite, and tease being the new power couple in WWE.

Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon vs. Roman Reigns : This is 2 on 1, no tags needed for the heels. Reigns attacks at the bell, taking out Shane and brawling with Drew. He dumps Drew, works over Shane until Drew pulls him to the floor and slams him to the steps. They beat down Reigns and Drew lays him out with the steps. Back in and the heels continue their beat down. Claymore by Drew, and Shane hits the spear. Drew hits another claymore and Shane now looks to go coast to coast. THE UNDERTAKER’S DONG HITS and he saves the Big Dawg, chokeslamming Shane. He works over Drew, dumps him and then dumps Shane. Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns 4:00 via DQ [NR] More of an angle than an actual match, and bringing in Taker is surely a choice after his “match” at SaudiMania III. I guess we know the real man that can beat “the best in the world.” At least the crowd cared about Taker.

TUG OF WAR: Lashley vs. Braun : This feels like the horrible Steiner vs. Triple H feud, where they did pose offs, arm wrestling contests and other bullshit. Braun wins and Lashley attacks. They brawl and Lashley posts him. Lashley chokes him out with the rope, but Braun fights back and tackles him on the floor. Lashley clotheslines him into the barricade and stands tall. Bull & Shit.

– Charly interviews AJ Styles, and he’s ready to get back in the ring and face Ricochet tonight. He wants to fight the best and he feels that is Ricochet. No Way Jose’s music hits and the geeks dance with the Good Brothers. AJ is pissed at them for fucking around and tells them to get serious. Styles asks where the old Gallows & Anderson are, and they get offended. They will prove him wrong right now against the Viking Raiders.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Good Brothers : Gallows attacks Ivar at the bell, tags in Anderson and Ivar cuts him off and tags in Erik as double teams follow. Anderson battles back and cuts him off with a lariat and strikes. Gallows back in and grounds Erik, as Styles watches on. Anderson tags in and the boot of doom follows for 2. Anderson follows with strikes, celebrates, and that allows Erik to cut him off and tag in Ivar. Ivar runs wild and dumps Gallows,. The suicide dive connects and Thor’s hammer finishes Anderson. The Viking Raiders defeated The Good Brothers @ 3:25 via pin [**] This was ok for what it was, giving the Raiders a win and continuing the angle where Styles is trying to bring back the old Good Brothers.

– Nikki apologizes to Bliss for her actions last night as Bliss accuses Bayley of being a manipulator.

– Natalya & Naomi met with Nikki, and tell her that she can’t trust Alexa. Alexa arrives and interrupts, and they argue and Naomi challenges Alexa to a match tonight.

Something Like Five 24/7 Title Changes : Truth arrives, being chased by the geeks and Slater hits a neck breaker and beats Truth. Slater runs, and Truth hits the lie detector and pins him to regain the title. Cedirc arrives, lumbar check and new champion. Cedric posts Mojo, but EC3 hits the one percenter on the floor and wins the title. Carmella distracts him and Truth wins the title back and runs away.

– Ricochet comments on his US Title win last night, and says it’s a feeling he doesn’t want to go away. It took the support of his friends, family, and fans to get him here. But tonight, he faces AJ Styles, someone he looked up to his entire career. He will prove that he’s worthy to be US Champion.

– Charly tries to interview Kofi but Zayn interrupts, and Kevin is with him. Kevin & Sami have questions for Kofi, and ask why he is here, who does he think he is, and why doesn’t he get the hell out of here. Kofi makes fun of Kevin’s zit, and Zayn calls him a paper champion who gets help from his friends, who they destroyed at Stomping Grounds. Kofi mocks their relationship and says that the New Day are brothers with a bond that no one can break. Kofi reminds Kevin that he beat him and Ziggler on his own. He will beat Zayn all by himself tonight. Zayn calls him arrogant, they argue and Kofi says he’s sick of talking and tells him to came and catch another trouble in paradise.

Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn : Kevin is at ringside. They lock up, working into counters, and Kofi grounds things and covers for 2. Zayn follows with strikes, chops and Kofi fires back and hits a kick and springboard chop. The dropkick and clothesline follows, and the boom drop connects. Zayn avoids trouble in paradise and cradles Kofi for 2. Kofi fires back with a dropkick, and Zayn powders. Kofi follows, but Zayn cuts him off and Kevin lays the boots to him. Zayn grounds the action, Kofi fires up but Zayn quickly cuts him off. Kofi fires back with rights, but Zayn cuts him off but Kofi lays in strikes but gets suplexed to the buckles for 2. Zayn takes him up top, Kofi fights him off but Zayn hits the Michinoku driver for 2. Kofi counters the helluva with the running double stomp, follows with rights but flies into a big boot and Zayn covers for 2. Kofi counters the blue thunder bomb into a cradle for the win. Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn @ 8:15 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match with a flat finish, but Kofi keeps winning, which is good.

– Kevin challenges Kofi to a match right now.

Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens : Owens hits a superkick and follows with a swanton that eats knees. Superkick by Owens and that gets 2. Kofi counters the pop up powerbomb, but Owens pulls him to he floor and Kofi hits a backdrop. Kofi follows with SOS on the ramp, and rolls back in for the countout win. Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens @ 1:45 via countout [NR] Owens looked roughed up there at the end.

– Post match, Kofi hits a dive as Samoa Joe attacks Kofi and slams him into the LED boards. The urange follows on the stage. Joe then chokes him out. Well, Kofi needed a fresh challenger, so I can work with this. Big E & Xavier are shit friends; Kofi won his matches, you can save him from an ass beating.

– Drew & Shane vs. Reigns & Taker is official for Extreme Rules.

Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi : Nikki is out with Bliss. Naomi attacks with kicks, but Bliss cuts her off with a clothesline. She slams her down and covers for 2. Naomi fires back, hits the split leg drop and covers for 2.Bliss powders and then dropkicks Nikki as Bliss moves. Back in and Bliss hits the spike DDT for the win. Alexa Bliss defeated Naomi @ 1:20 via pin [NR] A match.

– Bliss beats down Naomi post match. Nikki reluctantly joins in until Natalya makes the save.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Natalya & Naomi : Naomi attacks with a dropkick and Natalya cradles Nikki for 2. She follows with suplexes, but Nikki cuts her off until Natalya slams her down and hits a clothesline for 2. Bliss tags in and Natalya take her to the corner, and follows with knee strikes. Naomi tags in and works a full nelson. The slam and cradle follows for 2. The bulldog follows, Natalya tags in and hits the slam, but Nikki distracts her allowing Bliss to hit the big right for 2. Bliss grounds things, but Natalya powers up and hits a Michinoku driver for 2. The suplex follows, and then another. Bliss fights off the sharpshooter, Nikki tags in and runs wild on Natalya. The bulldog follows for 2. Nikki hits a dropkick, heads up top and hits the high cross for 2. Natalya fights her off, Bliss tags in and Nikki hits the purge and Bliss steals the pin. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Natalya & Naomi @ 4:40 via pin [**] This was ok, and continued the Bliss/Nikki angle well enough.

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles : They lockup and work to the ropes. Clan break by Styles and they lockup again, they work into counters and Styles takes him down. They separate, Ricochet follows with arm drags and they end in a stalemate as the Good Brothers arrive. They lockup again, Anderson trips up Ricochet and Styles yells at him. They argue, and Styles tells him they won’t ruin this match so it won’t continue until they leave. The Good Brothers leave as the contrived ways to avoid wrestling during commercials continues. Post break and they lockup, working into counters and Ricochet grounds the action. They pick up the pace, working into counters until Ricochet hits a dropkick for 2. Styles fights back, they trade strikes, and Styles rocks him and then lays in chop. The PELE follows, and Styles then works him over in the corner. Styles follows with kicks, and then a big backdrop. Ricochet battles back with a dropkick and follows with a tope. Back in and Ricochet covers for 2. The basement dropkick connects, but Styles kicks out and then suplexes Ricochet to the buckles. Styles grounds the action, Ricochet fires back with uppercuts and follows with an enziguri. Ricochet follows with strikes, a flying forearm and then a RANA. Ricochet follows with the springboard clothesline and running shooting star press for 2. Styles cuts him off with an inverted DDT for 2. Ricochet counter the clash into a cradle for 2. Styles follows with a flurry of strikes and a clothesline for 2. Ricochet fires back with chops and the twister suplex and lionsault for 2. Ricochet up top, rolls through on the 630 and Styles then his the springboard forearm for the win. AJ Styles defeated Ricochet @ 12:58 via pin [***½] This was a very good match and the kind of match you want from a first meeting as it leaves a lot on the bone for future matches. I am all for a series of matches between these two, but wasn’t a big fan of Ricochet losing his first match after winning the championship. At least it was with Styles, so Ricochet doesn’t lose much, it’s not like he lost to Bobby Roode again.

