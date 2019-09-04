“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.03.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KOTR Tournament Match: Elias defeated Ali @ 11:25 via pin [***½]

– Non-Title Match: Fire & Desire defeated Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 7:00 via pin [**½]

– KOTR Tournament Match: Chad Gable defeated Andrade @ 7:59 via pin [***¾]

– Aleister Black defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andy Kickpads @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– We open with highlights of the Bayley heel turn on last night’s Raw.

Why Bayley Why? : She had the same music and entrance, I was hoping for heel Doink-like music and her slashing the inflatable tube men to pieces. She doesn’t get the mixed reactions, and says you should have seen it coming due to her friendship with Sasha. It’s not about hugs or the kids, she tried to make the fans feel like she did when she was a fan. Now she’s the hero and role model, and is showing the kids how to be loyal. She’s here to elevate the Smackdown women’s title, and at Clash of Champions, she beats the most selfish person on the roster, Charlotte. Charlotte arrives and says that she is the queen of selfishness. People are always talking about her, but what you see is what you get. You better hug that title tight… and Banks arrives. Charlotte attacks Bayley and Banks then attacks Charlotte as Bayley hits Charlotte with a chair several times. Banks follows with chair shots, and then Bayley follows with more. The crowd chants for Becky, but Charlotte has no friends. This was a good follow up angle from last night’s Raw.

KOTR Tournament Match: Ali vs. Elias : They lock up, and Ali counters out and follows with chops and then gets the cradle for 2.Another follows for 2. The spin kick connects and Elias powders. Ali follows with a suicide dive but Elias cuts him off and suplexes him on the ramp. Elias then tosses him around on the floor and dumps him into the timekeeper’s area. Back in and Elias lays the boots to him. The backdrop follows, and Elias then chokes him out in the ropes. The flapjack follows for 2. Ali fires back but runs into a clothesline. Elias grounds the action, maintaining control. Ali looks to fire up, hits the dropkick and follows with rights. The enziguri and rolling x-factor follows for 2. The suicide dive connects. Back in and they work up top, Ali knocks him off and hits a 450 to the arm of Elias. La mistica follows and Elias fights, and makes the ropes. Elias slams him to the buckles, and the sitout powerbomb follows for 2, he transitions into a stretch muffler but Ali makes the ropes. He posts the knee of Ali, they work up top and Ali lands on the floor, favors the knee but catches Elias with a superkick as he flies to the floor. Back in and Ali up top and the 450 misses. Ali with up kicks, but Elias keeps attacking the knee and drift away finishes it. Elias defeated Ali @ 11:25 via pin [***½] This was a really good opening match and the best Elias outing in forever.

– Kayla interviews Samoa Joe. Joe comments on next week’s triple threat semifinal, and is here to scout his potential competition in the finals and you will all bend the knee to king Joe.

– Aleister Black is still looking for a fight and will head to the ring to see if someone is man enough to pick a fight with him.

Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) : Mandy & Nikki begin, and Nikki attacks and hits a head scissors. The bulldog follows for 2. Mandy cuts her off, tags in Sonya and she follows with strikes. They work quick tags and Nikki fights back and heads up top and hits a high cross to the floor. Post break and Sonya is in control as she and Mandy work double teams on Nikki. Mandy talks shit as Nikki fights back, and tags in Alexa. Alexa runs wild with clotheslines, and strikes until Mandy makes the save. It breaks down, Nikki takes out Mandy and Sonya follows with kicks, but Alexa hits the DDT. Twisted Bliss eats knees and the high/low V trigger finishes Alexa. Fire & Desire defeated Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 7:00 via pin [**½] This was solid and likely sets up our Clash of Champions title match.

– Chad Gable prepares backstage, Joe runs into him and makes fun of him for being small, calling him Bilbo.

– Randy Orton arrives and says he will be WWE champion in two weeks and will prove that Kofi is a fraud. He proved this last week when he set a trap for Kofi. He’s destroyed the New Day and that power of positivity crap. No more games and no more waiting, get out here and face me like a man Kofi. Kofi’s music hits and the Revival are kicking the shit out of Kofi and bring him down to the ring. Kofi fights them off, but Orton attacks and rolls him in the ring. He calls Kofi stupid and stomps away at him. Orton says he will beat him and win the title in front of his fans, friends, and family. Kofi fires up and fights back but the numbers get to him. The triple team RKO follows as FTRKO stands tall.

– We get highlights of the Roman Reigns attempted murder saga. Rowan faces Reigns at Clash of Champions.

– Vega praises Gable for over coming his height handicap, but he will be losing to Andrade tonight.

KOTR Tournament Match: Chad Gable vs. Andrade : Vega is at ringside. They lock up, and Gable hits a slam and Andrade follows with a back elbow. Gable counters back, hits an arm drag and monkey flip. Andrade then dumps him to the floor. He follows with chops, slams him to the barricade, and back in, Andrade hits the basement dropkick for 2. He grounds things, but Gable fights back and they trade strikes. Gable lays in a flurry, sidekick and rolling Liger kick. The clutched suplex follows for 2. Chaos theory is countered and they work up top. Andrade cuts him off into the tree of WHOA and the double stomp follows for 2. They trade, rolling suplexes by Andrade follow and Gable counters back with rolling Germans. Andrade counters back, heads up top and the double jump moonsault eats knees. Gable up top and the moonsault connects for a GREAT near fall. Andrade slams him to the buckles, double knees miss and chaos theory connects but Vega takes the ref. Back elbow by Andrade but Gable sunset flips him for the win. Chad Gable defeated Andrade @ 7:59 via pin [***¾] This was very good stuff, worked in an Angle vs. Eddie style at times and it was just a blast.

Aleister Black vs. Shelton Benjamin : Black controls early on, hits a knee strike and follows with strikes. Shelton cuts him off with a knee strike, knocking him to the floor and back in, and Black fires back with kicks and a flurry of strikes and black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 1:50 via pin [NR] Thanks for coming, Shelton.

– The Singhs try to attack Drake Maverick and fail. The geeks swarm him and Dallas wins the 24/7 title. No consummation for you.

– Sami cuts a promo, saying that tonight is all about Nakamura and not the fans.

IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andy Kickpads : Sami is at ringside. They lock up, strikes by Nakamura as Sami does commentary on the house mic. Nakamura follows with knee strikes, kicks, and running knee strikes. Kinshasa finishes it.IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andy Kickpads @ 1:10 via pin [NR] Delicious squash.

-The 24/7 geeks rush the ring and brawl. Drake wins back the title, consummation back on? Nope, Truth wins the title for the 14th time.

The Roman Reigns Saga Continues : Bryn wants an apology from Roman. People believe him, that he didn’t do anything, he’s not guilty by association. People may not like him, but he isn’t a liar. He has never lied to us, and he hates liars. He demands his apology from Roman, and Roman arrives… but Rowan attacks him. He slams him to the steps and slams him of the apron. Bryan tries to stop him but Rowan shoves him down and powerbombs Roman into the post. In the ring and the claw slam follows. Rowan says that he did this all on his own, and says Bryan can’t control him Bryan slapped him repeatedly last week, and challenges him to do it again. He’s proud of what he’s done to Roman, but is most proud of the pain he will inflict at Clash of Champions. He then lays out Roman with the steps and Bryan tries to stop him, slaps him and Rowan claw slams Bryan through the announce table. Well that was at least interesting compared to the last few weeks, either it’s a really elaborate plan from Bryan or it’s going in a very different direction.

