Csonka’s WWE Super Showdown 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Usos defeated The Revival @ 7:05 via pin [**¾]

– WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin @ 11:25 via pin [**½]

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Finn Balor defeated Andrade @ 11:25 via pin [**½]

– Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns @ 8:45 via pin [½*]

– Handicap Match: Lars Sullivan defeated Lucha House Party @ 5:20 via DQ [DUD]

– Randy Orton defeated Triple H @ 25:40 via pin [**]

– Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley @ 8:25 via pin [**]

– WWE Championship Match: Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 10:20 via pin [**½]

– 50-Man Battle Royal: Mansoor won @ 18:00 [*]

– Undertaker defeated Goldberg @ 8:44 via pin [*]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Cole, Graves, & Renee are on commentary.

– It’s 94 degrees, but feels like 102 they say.

The Revival vs. The Usos : Jey and Dawson begin, They work into some back and forth and the Usos follow with double teams and clear the ring. Back in and the Revival cut off Jimmy, covering for 2. They work quick tags and double teams, maintaining control. They dump Jimmy, Dash then attacks and back in, Dawson hits a suplex for 2. He grounds the action, working an abdominal stretch. He fights out, cuts off Dash and Jey tags in and runs wild. The running ass attack connects, and the cover gets 2. The Revival tease a spike piledriver, but Jey hits a high cross for 2. Jey misses the running ass attack, Dawson rolls him up but the ref was distracted. Dawson follows with a spinebuster for 2. Dash tags in, but Jey escapes and tags in Jimmy. He follows with superkicks, it breaks down and the superkicks finish Dash. The Usos defeated The Revival @ 7:05 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, but they are capable of a much better match.

WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin : Rollins is all taped up from Monday’s attack by Lesnar. They circle and lock up. Corbin overpowers him and they trade strikes. Corbin attacks the ribs, but Rollins hits a dropkick. He looks for a springboard, but Corbin cuts him off and again attacks the ribs with body shots. He dumps Rollins on the ropes and covers for 2. Rollins fires back, but Corbin hits the in and out lariat for 2. Corbin bitches at the ref, and then grounds things with a bear hug and strikes to the ribs. Rollins fights to his feet, but Corbin hits a side suplex for 2. Corbin slows the pace, celebrates, but Rollins fires back with an enziguri. He connects with rights, chops, and a rolling elbow. Sling blade follows. He then hits the suicide dive, and then another. Back in and Rollins heads up top, gets cut off, but hits a superkick for 2. Corbin cuts him off and follows with a slam for 2. Corbin itches at the ref again, and follows with corner clotheslines and hits deep six for 2. Corbin bitches at the ref yet again, but Rollins counters back and dumps him to the floor. Corbin gets a chair, argues with the ref and the ref yells at him and Rollins cradles him for the win. Champion Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin @ 11:25 via pin [**½] This was solid, too much stalling from Corbin, but it wasn’t bad, just a very house show style match.

– Corbin lays him out post match and Brock arrives. Rollins low blows him and attacks with chair shots. Rollins then hits blackout into the MITB case and stands tall as Brock never officially cashed in.

– Brock looked pretty roughed up post attack.

– Demon time.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Finn Balor vs. Andrade : They lock up and Andrade backs away. Lock up again, back elbow by Andrade, but Balor hits the clothesline for 2. Andrade cuts him off, hits a running knee strike, but Balor hits the dropkick and standing double stomp. He dumps Andrade to the floor, and follows with a dropkick. Andrade trips him up and then follows with the missile dropkick for 2. Andrade follows with the three amigos for 2. He grounds things, and following with an inverted tornado DDT for 2. Andrade grounds things again, Balor battles back with chops and the dropkick follows. Andrade fires back, but Balor dumps him and then hits the tope con HELLO. Back in and Balor follows with kicks, chops, they work into counters, and Balor hits an inverted suplex for 2. Balor hits sling blade and fires up as Andrade attacks, and connects with the double knees for 2. Andrade heads up top and the double jump moonsault eats knees. Balor fires back, fights off the sunset bomb to the floor and hits a double stomp. Back in and another double stomp follows for 2. Andrade hits a running meteora and hammerlock DDT but Balor kicks out. Balor now hits a powerbomb, John Wooooooooooo and the double stomp is cut off. Andrade follows him up, but Balor hits an avalanche DDT. The double stomp finishes it. Champion Finn Balor defeated Andrade @ 11:25 via pin [**½] This was another solid match, as the work was clean and fun, but the crowd was really dead for this. Andrade lasted a lot longer with the demon than I anticipated. It’s a match that would have come off much better with a crowd that cared and came off as a waste of the demon.

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon : It’s over 100 degrees here, I fear for Shane’s health as he gets blown up on TV doing very little. Drew is at ringside. Shane attacks following a distraction by Drew. Reigns fights back but ends up posting himself. Shane follows with kicks, strikes, and then posts Reigns again and sends him to the floor. Shane rolls him back in and follows with strikes and a side Russian leg sweep. Shane looks exhausted already, 2-minutes in, Reigns fires back but Shane hits a back elbow for 2. Shane grounds the action as he continues to control. Reigns slowly fires up, hits shoulder tackles in the corner and then follows with clotheslines. The big boot follows, and the superman punch is countered by a Shane chop block and he covers for 2. Shane locks on his triangle submission, but Reigns powers up and powerbomb Shane and covers for 2. Reigns then fights off Drew on the floor, attacks Shane and back in and Shane low blows and spears Reigns for 2. Reigns cuts off coast to coast with a superman punch, but Shane cuts off the spear, claymore by Drew after a ref bump and Shane pins Reigns. Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns @ 8:45 via pin [½*] This was bad as everyone gets to work a 50-50 match these days, and Shane controlling over Reigns was completely laughable. In the year of our lord 2019, Shane McMahon wins another PPV match. This sucked, but thankfully Shane didn’t die from a heat stroke or heart attack. Worst of all, Reigns’ big revenge is likely beating Drew again.

– Kofi cuts a promo on tonight’s match with Ziggler.

Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party : Lars attacks Kalisto to begin, working him over in the corner. Dorado tags in, and he’s quickly cut off by Lars. Dorado tries to fire back but gets dumped to he floor. Lars follows, rolls him back in and mows him down with a shoulder tackle. Lara takes out Kalisto, dumps Dorado, but Metalik fires back with kicks. Kalisto flies in, lays in kicks, and then gets swatted out of the air by a Lars clothesline. They manages to send Lars to the floor, which pisses him off as he slams Kalisto down. This crowd is dead silent, no fucks are given. Lars heads up top and gets cut off by double teams and the LUCHAS GET DQ’D FOR KICKING TOO MUCH ASS! Lars Sullivan defeated Lucha House Party @ 5:20 via DQ [DUD] This had a dead crowd and really helped no one in any way. This should have been simple booking, but they completely over thought it. Atrocious stuff here.

– They attack post match but Lars laid them out to stand tall.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton : Triple H gets his motorcycle entrance. They go face-to-face, lockup and work to the ropes. We get a clean break, and then HHH starts working the arm. Orton counters out and they separate. They work into standing counters, off the ropes and HHH hits a shoulder tackle. He teases the pedigree, but Orton counters and teases an RKO. HHH starts attacking the arm, but Orton counters with a right and takes HHH down and then follows with stomps. Orton misses a charge and posts himself. That allows HHH to drag him to the floor and focus the attack on the arm. Orton fights back and slams him on the announce table. Orton then whips him into the steps, and back in, Orton covers for 2. He follows with stomps, and then uppercuts and more stomps covering for 2. Orton grounds things, but HHH powers up and Orton follows with a clothesline for 2. They trade strikes, and HHH follows with the running high knee. The face buster follows, and the pedigree is countered with a catapult but HHH rebounds with a clothesline for 2. Orton counters the pedigree, but HHHH fights off the draping DDT but then gets dropkicked to the floor. They work up top, but HHH slips out and hits a clothesline. HHH then runs into the snap slam for 2. Orton follows with the draping DDT, he sets for the RKO, but HHH counters into a spinebuster for 2. Orton then cradles him for 2, but HHH locks on the crossface. Orton fights, and eventually makes the ropes. Orton counters the pedigree and hits the RKO for 2. Orton teases the concussion kick, but HHH counters and hits the pedigree for 2. After 22-minutes the crowd woke up for two finisher kick outs. To the floor and HHH slams Orton into the announce table and then again and a third time. He hits a fourth, and back in, HHH runs into an RKO and Orton wins. Randy Orton defeated Triple H @ 25:40 via pin [**]

This was another Triple H match that went way too long due to his vanity and fact that he still thinks he can work like it’s 2000. It was an aggressively below average and plodding match, with no fire, no sense of urgency, and a crowd that largely didn’t care. It was ok.

– Baron Corbin complains about the referee costing him his match against Rollins. “I won’t stand for this, heads are going to roll.” Not the best line to use in Saudi Arabia.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley : They lock up and separate. Lock up again and they separate and pose. They trade shoulder tackles, working into a stalemate. They work into a test of strength, Lashley lays in the boots and they then pick up the pace and Braun mows him down. The corner splash follows, but Lashley cuts him of with a powerslam for 2. Lashley then chokes him out in the ropes, and then grounds the action. Braun fights to his feet and hits a spinebuster. The shoulder tackle follows, and Lashley spills to the floor. Braun follows and mows him down. He does it again, back in and clubbing strikes follow. The powerslam gets 2. Braun misses a charge and posts himself, because he does every match. Lashley then tackles him into the barricade, and then suplexes him onto the ramp. Back in and Lashley covers for 2. Braun press slams Lashley off the top and hits two powerslams for the win. Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley @ 8:25 via pin [**] This started off strong, and then they got tired and it quickly faded. It ended up ok.

WWE Championship Match: Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler : Woods is at ringside. They lockup and work to the ropes. Ziggler hits a shoulder tackle, but Kofi fires back with a back elbow. Kofi misses a corner splash allowing Ziggler to hit the dropkick for 2. Ziggler grounds the action, and then hits a neck breaker for 2. He grounds things again, and then cradles him for 2. Kofi fires back, but Ziggler lays the boots to him. The elbow drop follows for 2. Ziggler again grounds the action, laying in elbows, and keeping control. Kofi tries to fire back, and whips Ziggler to the buckles. They trade strikes, zigzag countered and Kofi follows with chops, the dropkick, and a clothesline. The boom drop connects, sets for trouble in paradise, but Ziggler cuts him off with a DDT for 2. Ziggler posts Kofi, and then rakes the eyes. He looks for a superplex, but Kofi fights back and knocks him to the mat. The high cross follows but Ziggler rolls through and covers for 2. They trade pin attempts; SOS by Kofi and that gets 2. Ziggler gets dumped and Kofi heads up top and sorta hits the coffin drop as Ziggler didn’t catch him. Ziggler slams him to the barricade an then the steps. He superkicks Woods, Kofi fires back and they work back in the ring. Kofi misses trouble in paradise and Ziggler cradles him for 2. Woods hits Ziggler and Kofi hits trouble in paradise to retain. Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 10:20 via pin [**½] I didn’t like the finish, but this was solid with the crowd being dead again..

– Ziggler comments on his loss, and says now that we all know Kofi is a coward. He out performed Kofi and was the better man and but it should have been him, but Woods helped him win. He demands a rematch in a steel cage match.

50-Man Battle Royal : A gaggle of geeks arrive, and then Miz, Joe, Elias, Titus, & Cesaro get proper entrances. Miz attacks Elias and they all brawl now. The Sings get dumped, EC3 gone, Young is gone, Carrillo gone. Lorcan gone, Slater gone, Gallows gone, Axel gone, Tozawa gone, Dallas gone, Jose gone, Mojo gone, Kendrick gone, Gulak gone, Nese gone, Tucker gone, Akem gone, Rezar gone. Titus hid under the ring and then comes in and attacks. Ivar gone, Erik gone and both by Titus. Titus gone, Murphy gone, Shelton gone, Hawkins gone, Ryder gone, Gable gone, Crews gone, Mahal gone, and now lots of random brawling with commentary completely lost. Otis fires up and hits the caterpillar. Rowan attacks and Otis is gone. Woods is gone, Rowan gone, the Usos gone, Dash gone, Dawson gone, Hardy gone, and Cesaro hits the swing on Cedric and then eliminates him. Sin Cara runs wild, but Nakamura cuts him off. Cara then eliminates him. Cara gone, Rusev gone, Roode gone and Miz follows with IT kicks. Elias eliminates Miz, and we’re down to Mansoor, Ali, Ricochet, Joe, Elias, & Cesaro. They all brawl, Joe starts running wild, Ricochet attacks, but gets cut off. He and Ali double team Joe and eliminate him. Cesaro then eliminates them but Mansoor eliminates Cesaro. Elias & Mansoor remain, superkick by Mansoor and he eliminates Elias to win. Mansoor won @ 18:00 [*] This was a complete clusterfuck but resulted in a nice moment for Mansoor, but now they have to follow up on it. Maybe he can challenge Braun for his big green Sweet Saudi Money championship he won last year.

– Mansoor comments on his win, saying this is an important moment for him. One year ago, he was a prospect, and now he’s living his dream to be a WWE star and represent his country. Tonight, he won and made his dreams come true.

Undertaker vs. Goldberg : Taker’s entrance was 5:20 long. Goldberg looks to be in fantastic shape for 52. They go face to face, Goldberg gives him the cutthroat sign and they brawl. Spear by Goldberg. A second spear gets 2. Taker sits up and Goldberg follows with strikes, fights of the chokeslam and rolls into a knee bar. Taker makes the ropes. Goldberg follows with kicks, and then misses the corner spear, posting himself and he’s busted open. Taker follows with strikes, attacks the arm and looks for old school and hits it. The chokelslam follows, and the tombstone plants Goldberg on his head but Goldberg kicks out at 2. Taker follows with strikes, and they work into a double down. They get back to their feet, trading strikes, and Taker hits a corner clothesline and snake eyes. Goldberg then rebounds with a spear. The jackhammer doesn’t connect as Goldberg ends up hitting a shoot brainbuster for 2. They then completely fuck up a tombstone reversal spot and Taker hits the chokeslam to win. Undertaker defeated Goldberg @ 8:44 via pin [*] This started off strong and they had the right idea, going short with high impact stuff, but Goldberg either got knocked loopy after the post spot or the tombstone, and then it got sad as Goldberg almost killed taker with the blown jackhammer and they blew the tombstone spot, leading to the quick finish, which was unfortunate.

– End Scene.

-Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 26. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss Jon Moxley’s IWGP US Title win and the whole NJPW BOSJ final event. From there, a preview of Sunday’s NJPW Dominion event and dive into an exploration of AEW & NJPW working together. The show is approximately 112-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW BOSJ Finals Review: 3:45

* NJPW Dominion Preview: 45:50

* Exploring an AEW & NJPW Working Relationship: 118:50 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play