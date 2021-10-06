wrestling / News
Curt Stallion Issues Statement on Transphobic Comments Said On 2020 Podcast
Curt Stallion has addressed criticism surrounding some transphobic statements he made during a podcast appearance in June of 2020. Stallion, who is now competing as Stallion Rogers since he was part of the WWE releases that took place in late June, is receiving some backlash from an appearance on the Double K show where he made cracks about trans men, referring to people who got upset about sexual misconduct allegations as “purple haired chicks that say they’re dudes.”
He also in the same podcast acknowledged claims by a man who said Stallion touched him in appropriately, saying that he “sack tapped” him twice and saying the man only made the allegations public because he needed attention and was “butthurt” that Stallion unfollowed him. He also said that when he lost only 40 followers on Twitter, he “was just sitting here like, ‘Hahaha!’”
Following the comments being brought back up a few days ago, ACTION Wrestling announced that Rogers would o longer be appearing at their Running Wild event on October 15th. The episode in question is no longer available, but you can hear clips of the moments below.
Stallion Rogers, FKA Curt Stallion, then goes on to admit he did exactly what his victim accused him of doing during #SpeakingOut, while mocking the victim for being "butthurt" because Stallion unfollowed him. pic.twitter.com/ZjzrzlGsiU
— SPOOKY SALLY SKELETON (@daughterofogre) October 1, 2021
Rogers has released a video addressing the allegations, which you can see below (transcript per Fightful):
“Hi, my name is Cameron Rogers, I wrestle as Stallion Rogers, formerly known as Curt Stallion. It’s been brought to my attention that at some point in the past, I said some really stupid transphobic shit on a podcast that I never should have said. I’ve taken a few days to address the issue at hand because I needed to really step back and reflect on myself to make sure that this wouldn’t be some PR stunt to save my career or whatever because that’s not what this is about, nor has it ever been. I am disgusted with the way I’ve made people feel with the things that I’ve said. I’ve never wanted to be that guy, nor do I ever want to be. With that said, I sincerely apologize to anybody whose feelings were hurt by the things that I’ve said or anything I’ve done in the past, recorded or not. I would like to grow from this and move on. Hopefully, we can do that together. With that said, any future potential bookings that I may receive for the rest of 2021, I will be donating a percentage of that to the National Center for Trans Equality. Thank you all very much and have a wonderful rest of your week.”
— Stallion Rogers (@CamronCRogers) October 6, 2021
