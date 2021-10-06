Curt Stallion Issues Statement on Transphobic Comments Said On 2020 Podcast

Curt Stallion has addressed criticism surrounding some transphobic statements he made during a podcast appearance in June of 2020. Stallion, who is now competing as Stallion Rogers since he was part of the WWE releases that took place in late June, is receiving some backlash from an appearance on the Double K show where he made cracks about trans men, referring to people who got upset about sexual misconduct allegations as “purple haired chicks that say they’re dudes.”

He also in the same podcast acknowledged claims by a man who said Stallion touched him in appropriately, saying that he “sack tapped” him twice and saying the man only made the allegations public because he needed attention and was “butthurt” that Stallion unfollowed him. He also said that when he lost only 40 followers on Twitter, he “was just sitting here like, ‘Hahaha!’”

Following the comments being brought back up a few days ago, ACTION Wrestling announced that Rogers would o longer be appearing at their Running Wild event on October 15th. The episode in question is no longer available, but you can hear clips of the moments below.

Stallion Rogers, FKA Curt Stallion, then goes on to admit he did exactly what his victim accused him of doing during #SpeakingOut, while mocking the victim for being "butthurt" because Stallion unfollowed him. pic.twitter.com/ZjzrzlGsiU — SPOOKY SALLY SKELETON (@daughterofogre) October 1, 2021

Rogers has released a video addressing the allegations, which you can see below (transcript per Fightful):