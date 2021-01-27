wrestling / News
Curt Stallion Issues Warning To Santos Escobar Ahead of NXT, Cruiserweight Title Match Still On?
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, a previously announced Cruiserweight title match for this week’s NXT was removed from WWE.com’s preview of the show. The match, which was announced last week, would have seen Santos Escobar defend against Curt Stallion.
In a post on Twitter, Stallion sent a warning to Escobar, seemingly implying that the match was still on.
He wrote: “People used to think I was crazy for the amount of effort I put into my career and yet, here we are. See ya out there, Santi.”
