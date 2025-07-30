wrestling / News
Cyndi Lauper Pays Tribute To Wrestling Legends During Farewell Tour Concert
– PWInsider reports that 72-year-old singer Cyndi Lauper paid tribute to some wrestling legends during a farewell concert show last night (July 29) in Cincinnatti, Ohio. During the show, Lauper would share personal stories in-between her songs.
After the very first song in her set, Lauper spoke about how much people love her song from The Goonies, talking about Captain Lou Albano, Roddy Piper, The Iron Sheik, Classy Freddie Blassie, and Andre TheGiant, noting how much fun she had with them early in her career.
She reportedly didn’t mention WWE, WrestleMania, or Hulk Hogan, but she singled out the aforementioned wrestlers. Fans are said to have given big cheers for the mentions of Piper and Andre.
Lauper famously managed Wendi Richter at WrestleMania I for her match against The Fabulous Moolah.
