CZW Reveals PPVs To Premiere In September

CZW has a new set of PPVs premiering in September, as announced over the weekend. Stonecutter Media issued the following press release, announcing CZW: Violence Can Be Funny and CZW Girlz: Settling the Score for next month:

HILARITY ENSUES AS THE ULTRAVIOLENT WARRIORS OF CZW POUND THEIR FOES INTO OBLIVION ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN SEPTEMBER!

Have you ever watched acts so violent they make you laugh? Well, you’ll be rolling on the floor when you see CZW: Violence Can Be Funny. And in CZW Girls: Settling the Score, the ladies are out for revenge… and blood. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in September:

CZW: Violence Can Be Funny – Featuring three titanic bouts! Osirian Portal vs. The Runaways; Excalibur & Beef Wellington vs. DJ Hyde & Jon Dahmer; Greg Excellent vs. Chrissy Rivera!

CZW Girlz: Settling the Score – Featuring four ferocious fights! Brandon Kirk, Kasey Catal, & DJ Hyde vs. The KING & The Shook Crew; Brittany Blake vs. Penelope Ford; Kimber Lee vs. Courtney Rush; Savanna Stone vs. Kris Statlander!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!