D-Von Dudley Says Roman Reigns, Jey Uso Deserve Emmys For Bloodline Storyline

D-Von Dudley is a huge fan of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s work in the Bloodline storyline, and he believes they deserve Emmy Awards for it. Dudley was recently a guest on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge podcast and talked about the performances of the two, noting that everyone involved should earn Emmys but Reigns and Jey in particular.

“Everyone in that storyline should get [an Emmy], including, you know, right after Roman, it’s got to be Jey Uso,” D-Von said (per Wrestling Inc). “The stuff that The Usos are now doing is tremendous. We all knew what they could do in the ring, but now, what they’re doing on the mic is truly tremendous. So, to have that element of The Usos and the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, and of course with Sami and Mr. Paul Heyman, I mean, you can’t lose.”

D-Von isn’t the only person to make the case for Emmys for Reigns; Paul Heyman said the same last month.