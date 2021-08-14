Da Pope Says Dolph Ziggler Is His Dream Opponent

Da Pope has his dream opponent in mind, and it’s a current WWE star in Dolph Ziggler. The former NWA Television Champion was on Vickie Guerrero’s podcast and discussed his biggest opponents as well as who he’d like to face. You can check out some highlights below courtesy of Fightful:

On his biggest opponents: “Little known history fact, I was wrestling alongside Sting and Kevin Nash, and we were about to take on Jeff Jarrett, Samoa Joe, and Hulk Hogan. That was, in TNA at the time, that was going to be it for me. For me to take the boot from Hogan? Come on. I wrestled Ric Flair in a tag match on ECW while he was there. I never got to take Dusty [Rhodes] elbow.”

On who his dream match would be against current talent: “Dream match, I’ll give a shoutout to a current guy who I just love and never got to face; Dolph Ziggler. He’s excellent. When you think of Dolph, you think of Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig. Dolph is like the closest (to that). The boy is just good.”