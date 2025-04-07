Daddy Magic Tells Daniel Garcia To Put His Pride Aside After AEW Dynasty Loss

As previously reported, Adam Cole won the TNT title at last night’s AEW Dynasty, defeating former champion Daniel Garcia. In a post on AEW’s Instagram page, Daddy Magic gave a talk to Garcia following the match, telling him to put his pride and ego aside.

He said: “Did you think it would be easy? Thought it would be easy. It’s Adam Cole. These wins, you think they just come. The 1% of the 1%. Every time you wrestle a guy, every time you get in the ring, you’re giving him information. He had to beat you two times! Who gives a shit if you didn’t beat him? You didn’t have to! Damn it! Put the ego aside, put the pride aside. It’s not easy.”