Daffney Tribute Set For Next Week’s Impact in 60 Episode
October 17, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will be paying tribute to the late Daffney with their Impact in 60 series next week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the October 28th episode will be themed around the late Shannon “Daffney” Spruill, who passed away in September.
Impact honored Daffney at the Knockouts Knockdown Impact! Plus show earlier this month, with a Monster’s Ball match in her name and an opening ceremony paying tribute to her.
