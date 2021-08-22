Dakota Kai Says Her Pairing With Raquel Gonzalez Was Always a ‘Business Partnership From the Start’

– During an appearance on today’s What’s NeXT preview show for NXT TakeOver 36, Dakota Kai discussed her relationship with Raquel Gonzalez, who she will challenge tonight for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Below is an excerpt from Dakota Kai (via Fightful)

“So, we were paired at Portland last year. It was a business partnership from the start. I think she knows that too that what I did to her was a business decision. If she wants to take it personal, she can take it personal, but I’m sick of being in the shadows. I’m sick of being behind. People can call me jealous or whatever but I know what I want and I know what I want to get tonight, I want to walk out of this match as the new NXT Women’s Champion.”

Dakota Kai will face Gonzalez later tonight at TakeOver 36. The event is being held at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.