wrestling
Dallas and Tampa Sportatoriums Both Reportedly Being Repurposed
– The Dallas and Tampa Sportatoriums are both important places to wrestling history, but they are moving on from that onto new purposes. The Dallas Morning News reports (h/t to PWInsider) that the Dallas Sportatorium, the home of World Class Championship Wrestling, USWA and GWF over the years, has been sold to a developer who plans to redevelop the property. The site has been vacant for years and the buyer is the person who owns the land next to the arena.
In addition, the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Tampa Sportatorium, which was the home of Championship Wrestling from Florida, is being leased by Phalanx Property Investment, a Miami development group. The group plans to renovate and lease the venue for commercial purposes. Nicholas Nakos of Phalanx told the outlet that he hopes to preserve what remains from the CWF days and said there are no plans to remove the wrestling ring beams for example, and would “definitely consider contributing them to a museum” if that changes.
