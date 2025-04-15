Damian Priest Discusses Triple H Putting His Faith in Him

– During a recent interview with The Undisputed, WWE Superstar Damian Priest spoke about winning the world title at WrestleMania 40. Triple H placing his faith in him, and more. Below are some highlights:

Damian Priest on WrestleMania 40: “I’ve been around long enough to know you never know. Even that day, people were coming up to me saying, ‘Don’t get your hopes up.’ I knew things could change, even up to the last minute.”

Priest on his evolution: “Early in my career, I relied on generic big man wrestling, and I added in some of my martial arts background. That only took me so far. I had to change to keep doing what I love doing, and I started studying the people I loved watching in wrestling.”

On Triple H placing his faith in him: “Triple H had faith in me. He put me in a leadership position when I came in. When something was going wrong and we’d have these all-in meetings, he’d say, ‘Let the talent handle this.’ He’d say, ‘Priest, be the one who talks.’ This was the Adam Cole, Undisputed ERA, and there were a lot of stars here. I felt honored.”

Damian Priest will be in action this weekend at WrestleMania 41, facing Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix overseas.