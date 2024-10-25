wrestling / News
Damian Priest Narrates Video For New York Yankees Before World Series
October 24, 2024 | Posted by
Damian Priest serves as the narrator for a New York Yankees hype video ahead of the World Series. You can see the video below, which the former World Heavyweight Champion features in and voices ahead of the team’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The World Series kicks off on Friday in Los Angeles and airs on FOX.
Ready for Battle. #RepBX | @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/ifKsE93cHR
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 25, 2024