Damian Priest Reportedly ‘Banged Up,’ Working Through Injuries

– According to a new report by Fightful Select, current WWE SmackDown Superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is said to be “banged up” at the moment and is still working despite being hurt. Additionally, Priest was said to be working while hurt during his recent feud with Drew McIntyre.

Although Drew McIntyre was said to be dealing with some injuries as well recently, his current WWE absence is said to be contractual. Meanwhile, Priest was reportedly the one WWE officials were worried about during the feud, as Priest was also working through some injuries.

The report notes that Priest was already banged up during much of his feud with McIntyre. However, he also reportedly suffered additional injuries that he worked through. Several WWE sources spoke highly to Priest about doing this, noting that it’s important to Priest to work through SummerSlam, as that event is viewed as a “home game” by the wrestler. Additionally, sources familiar with WWE creative pitches claimed that Priest is still figured into WWE’s creative plans for the upcoming premium live event, where he’s likely to be featured appropriately.

Priest recently competed in the opening Fatal 4-Way round of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament last week on Friday Night SmackDown. The bout also included Cody Rhodes, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Cody Rhodes won the bout to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

It’s unknown what matchup WWE has in mind for Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2025. The two-day premium live event is scheduled for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.