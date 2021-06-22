UPDATED: More Details on Recent WWE TV Absence for Damian Priest

UPDATE: Fightful Select has an update with some conflicting information on the status of Damian Priest. According the report, the information about Priest dealing with a back injury has been denied.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Priest will be available as early as next week if WWE has creative plans in store for him. Priest has not been available in recent weeks for what’s cited as “undisclosed reasons.” As far as the back injury, Priest might have been dealing with the back issue earlier, but it’s said not be the cause of why he’s been off from TV more recently.

Also, WWE was reportedly hoping to include Priest in the Money in the Bank qualifying matches at one point.

ORIGINAL: In April, it was reported that WWE Superstar Damian Priest was dealing with a back injury that led to him just barely getting cleared to work his tag team match with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. Damian Priest was said to be hurting going into the match and nearly didn’t get cleared. This explains why Priest’s role in the match was limited, and Bad Bunny ended up working most of the match for the team. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason Priest has been off of WWE TV since the May 17 edition of Raw is that he’s still dealing with that back injury.

The extent of Priest’s injury is unknown, but it appears he’s still dealing with a lingering “bad back” issue that’s persisted since last April.