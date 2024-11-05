wrestling / News
Damian Priest Earns World Heavyweight Title Match On WWE Raw
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
Damien Priest is the new #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Title, winning a title shot on this week’s WWE Raw. Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins in the main event of Monday’s show, pinning Mysterio after a South Of Heaven.
The match saw Rollins get attacked by Bronson Reed, who hit him with a Tsunami through the announce table. No word on when Priest’s title shot will take place as of yet.
