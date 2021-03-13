Damian Priest’s WWE Chronicle Bumped To Later This Month

Damian Priest’s WWE Chronicle special will find fans a little later than originally intended. As previously reported, the special was set for this Sunday, but the special is not listed anywhere in the public schedule as of now.

Per WWE Network News, it was noted on this week’s episode of The Bump that the special will now release on March 28th. Sunday’s WWE Network schedule does not have any new content scheduled beyond an archived episode of Smackdown.

The WWE Network is making the move to Peacock next Thursday, and will be available for US customers both standalone and through Peacock at first. Once the Network shuts down in the US on April 4th, Peacock will be its exclusive home there.