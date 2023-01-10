Dan Lambert Shares His Thoughts On CM Punk, What Advice He’d Give Punk

Dan Lambert has spent some time in AEW, and he recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk and what advice he’d give the former AEW World Champion. Lambert spoke with Bill Apter for Sportkeeda’s WrestleBinge and was asked about Punk, whose AEW status remains unclear following the incident that took place backstage at All Out. You can check out the highlights below:

On CM Punk: “Okay, CM Punk’s a little bit of a difficult puzzle to analyze. Strong in the ring, strong on the mic. I can only hope that guy has ‘F you’ money, because he really likes to say ‘F you’ to a lot of people.”

On what advice he’d give Punk: “I’d probably advise him to to pay a little bit less attention to some of the things out of the ring that might bother him, a little more on the in-ring stuff. Because he is just so good in that ring, he is so good at getting inside the opponent’s head. He is so good at the psychological game, both with the opponent and with the fans.

“And he’s a real technical guy in the ring. You know, you’ve seen him work many different styles, he’s been a favorite of the fans, he’s been a guy that wants to stick his finger in the eye and no matter what approach he takes he’s successful. He’s gotten to the top of everywhere he’s been. And I just think sometimes he might take his eye off the ball a little bit, because he can’t help himself from letting people know his real thoughts every single second of every minute of every day.”

