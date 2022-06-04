Dan Severn To Be Honored By International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that Dan Severn will be honored with the 2022 Trailblazer award this August.

6/4/2022 – Albany, New York – It’s with great pleasure that we announce UFC Hall of Famer, MMA legend, former NWA Champion and WWF(E) Superstar Dan “The Beast” Severn is the recipient of the 2022 IPWHF Trailblazer Award during Induction Weekend August 26-28 in Albany, New York.

Severn’s mark in the world of combat sports is invaluable. Debuting at UFC 4, becoming the first UFC “Ultimate Ultimate” Champion and competing in legendary rivalries against the likes of Ken Shamrock; Severn is often credited with being a “founding father” of modern-day MMA. He’s also only 1 of 2 MMA fighters with over 100 pro wins.

Severn would take his skills, training and drive to the squared circle first competing overseas with the UWF based out of Japan before becoming the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Champion; opening the door for many in the MMA world to transition to the world of professional wrestling.

Citing Lou Thesz as an influence, Severn would often carry his prized NWA Championship into the Octagon as a symbol of pride and respect for professional wrestling. From 1997-1999, Severn would carry the NWA Championship down the aisles of the WWF(E), something unheard of today, but his love and respect for the championship was bigger than his win/loss record in the Octagon

Dan “The Beast” Severn opened the original “forbidden door” between mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. Two combat sports that are now indelibly intertwined with each other; leading many of today’s top stars to be active practitioners of Jiu Jitsu, and Mixed Martial Arts as a form of training for the ring.

Severn’s mark in the world of combat sports and the integration of MMA into professional wrestling is nothing short of legendary and it is with great pleasure that we welcome Dan “The Beast” Severn to the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame as the 2022 Trailblazer Award recipient.

Induction weekend 2022 is scheduled for August 26-28 2022, based out of the Crowne Plaza Albany – Desmond Hotel located at 660 Albany-Shaker Rd. Albany, NY. For more information on Induction Weekend, please log onto: http://www.prowrestlinghall.org/induction.