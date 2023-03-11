– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently interviewed WWE Superstar Dana Brooke at a WWE Community event during Royal Rumble weekend, and she discussed her run as 24/7 Champion. Below are some highlights, per Fightful:

Dana Brooke on the idea she pitched for the WWE 24/7 Title: “Oh, my God. Yes. Yes, I had a lot of things I wanted to do with the 24/7 title. I felt like it was, honestly, everything that I represent. I represent champion every single day, whether it be in the ring, outside of the ring, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, I try and be a champion. So, I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do and be serious with it. I wanted, actually, to transition it to a women’s Intercontinental title because I feel like that’s something that would motivate women to keep going and have something else to fight for.”

On WWE retiring the title: “You know, I was heart broken ‘cause I felt like I put my heart and soul into it. I’ve got to accomplish so much with that title, whether it being ha-ha moments to showing my athleticism in the ring when I actually pinned Cedric for it. So, it was highs and lows, but overall, you can’t cry over spoiled milk, so I had to let it go and keep moving forward and forward, and put a smile on my face and hopefully there’s an opportunity to come.”

WWE retired the 24/7 title last November after the final champion Nikki Cross won the belt and subsequently tossed it in the trash.